Funny how Republicans want to punish law enforcement when they get caught breaking the law... and have the nerve to say they're the law and order party... more like don't cooperate with any investigation because we broke the law party.
How un-American is that you file for impeachment against a man that served a search warrant on an ex president that stole top secret nuclear documents and could be charged with espionage and you want to impeach Biden over the border and they are the same laws that were in place when trump was president
Garland has done nothing wrong to be impeached.Greene is the one that violated the oath of office altogether by being involved in the attempted coup..
Related
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
Calmes: Donald Trump is dangerously close to proving that presidents are above the law
Tim Scott on 'Kilmeade Show': 'No way in the world' Trump raid was about presidential records
Jim Jordan says new whistleblower disclosures reveal 'scandalous' push by FBI to pad domestic terrorism data
RELATED PEOPLE
Former RNC chair Michael Steele on MSNBC: 'Assume' all Republicans are 'dangerous until proven otherwise'
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Pennsylvania Democrat switches parties after 34 years, says party 'abandoned' its voters during pandemic
Attorney General Merrick Garland memo suggests no federal indictment of Donald Trump before November election
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disgraced Ex-CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Set To Take $5 Million Pay Cut For New Gig At NewsNation
One top Republican who's noticeably not slamming the FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home? Mitch McConnell. And the Kentuckian is not alone.
Hunter Biden joins dad Joe for vacation as FBI called out for double standard after Trump Mar-a-Lago raid
Petition To Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas Nets More Than 1 Million Signatures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans
Republicans Have No Idea How to Respond to the Latest Reporting on the Mar-a-Lago Raid
CNN's Brian Stelter says Hunter Biden scandal 'not just a right-wing media story,' may prevent Biden 2024 run
Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine
Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid
Former GOP advisor says Trump has to be charged or Garland must resign after Mar-a-Lago raid: 'There's no going back now'
Digging for dirt: Former attorney general says FBI raid was attempt to tie Trump to Jan. 6 criminal activity
A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 113