Read full article on original website
D'Artagnan
3d ago
this is why a WELL armed city is a peaceful city, because if 100% of every citizen had a gun criminals would more than think twice before committing a crime
Reply
4
D'Artagnan
3d ago
the police have, on more than several occasions in court have defended and won, they do not have to serve or protect anyone but themselves, an are more than willing to illegally breach break and take away your constitutional rights, and win more often than not in a court of law cus muh justice
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Tucson detectives investigating fatal west side shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking information about a shooting early Tuesday, Aug. 16 that left a man dead. Authorities said they got a 911 call just before 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street. When officers...
TPD investigates homicides near 9th Street
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide from Tuesday morning. The homicide occurred near North 9th Street and West Flores Street.
KOLD-TV
Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson toddler is safe and sound after he was kidnapped when his mother’s vehicle was stolen from a gas station early Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Tucson Police Department said it started around 7:20 a.m. at the Quik Mart located near South Wilmot Road and East Nicaragua Drive.
KOLD-TV
Wreck closes road near Tucson-area school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a car crash near the intersection of South Houghton Road and East Escalante Road. Authorities said South Houghton Road will be closed between Secrist Middle School and Escalante Road. Traffic will be delayed, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
91-year-old woman missing from Tucson-area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, 91-year-old Juanita Ghorm was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Calle del Santo, near Orange Grove Road and Shannon Road.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Police identify victim in fatal hit-and-run crash in midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for the suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that took a woman’s life late Monday, Aug. 15. Officers said they were called to the East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue, where they found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, where she later died. Tucson fire medics took her to Banner UMC.
Deadly hit-and-run involving a 77-year-old woman
Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department responded to a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian Monday.
KOLD-TV
Woman facing murder charges following crash in Pinal County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman killed two people while driving drunk in San Tan Valley last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Janelle Littlebear, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in midtown area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue in Tucson late Monday, Aug. 15. Police said Tuesday morning that the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene. No...
KOLD-TV
Woman hit, seriously injured by vehicle in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are in midtown after a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle late Monday, Aug. 15. According to officers, the incident took place at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
KOLD-TV
Bee attack leaves man critically injured in Cochise County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bee attack in Cochise County left one man with serious injuries and three others, including two firefighters, healing from bee stings on Monday, Aug. 15. According to Sunsites-Pearce Fire District chief chief Levi Garner, two men were demolishing an old building around noon...
L.A. Weekly
One Dead, One Injured after Pedestrian Accident on Interstate 10 [Tucson, AZ]
Auto-Pedestrian Collision near Picacho Peak Killed One, Injured Another. The accident happened 11:00 p.m. near Picacho Peak, along Interstate 10, on August 4th. According to reports, officials attempted to pull over a vehicle when six to seven people got out and ran across the eastbound lanes of I-10. As a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLD-TV
Tucson baby safe and sound after vehicle stolen from gas station
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A family is back together after an SUV with a baby inside it was stolen in Tucson early Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Tucson Police Department said it started around 7:20 a.m. at a gas station near South Wilmot Road and East Nicaragua Drive. A...
1 Person Critically Injured After Car Crash In Pima County (Pima County, AZ)
Police reports indicate that a person was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Green Valley on Friday. The reports do not mention how exactly the accident unfolded but mention that the [..]
L.A. Weekly
David Moreno Dead, Alex Maldonado Arrested after Hit-and-Run Accident on Kinney Road [Tucson, AZ]
TUCSON, AZ (April 15, 2022) – Tuesday morning,. was killed and Alex Maldonado was arrested after a hit-and-run on Kinney Road. Authorities responded to the scene around 8:00 a.m., near Gates Way Road. First responders arrived and located Moreno laying on the road with injuries consistent with being hit...
KOLD-TV
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
KOLD-TV
First day back to school in Anderson County
A Tucson toddler is safe and sound after he was kidnapped when his mother’s vehicle was stolen from a gas station early Tuesday, Aug. 16. The gig economy is bringing creative solutions to modern-day programs. Homeowners can now rent out their backyards to bring their pets for some playtime.
52-year-old inmate dies at Banner University Medical Center
An Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson inmate died on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Banner-University Medical Center.
Motorist in critical condition after crashing through wall on Arizona interstate
TUCSON, Ariz. — One person was in critical condition on Friday after losing control of a vehicle and crashing through the wall of an Arizona interstate, authorities said. According to the Green Valley Fire District, the crash occurred on an exit ramp from northbound Interstate 19 near Sahuarita, located about 15 miles south of Tucson, KGUN-TV reported.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
VAIL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile was killed and five people were injured in a wrong-way crash on interstate 10 westbound near Mescal late Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a Mazda sedan with two occupants was eastbound in a westbound lane of I-10 when it struck a westbound Toyota Camry around 11 p.m.
Comments / 7