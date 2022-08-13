Read full article on original website
How Dexter Lumis' Strange Monday Night Raw Spots Hint at Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
At this point, Bray Wyatt's return to WWE feels more like a matter of "when" than "if." Since taking over creative, Paul LeVesque (Triple H) has been steadily bringing back popular talent that had been cut by the previous regime, and Wyatt was perhaps the most shocking release in recent WWE history. Several reports have indicated that a Wyatt return could be on the horizon, but what if Triple H is already planting seeds for Wyatt's comeback on Monday Night Raw?
Former WWE Star Teases Reunion with United States Champion Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley is back to his dominating ways. "The All-Mighty" kicked off the year in a big way, dethroning then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble. Lashley would drop that title just three weeks later at WWE Elimination Chamber, despite not getting the chance to properly defend it. He would then set his sights on Omos, ending the Nigerian Giant's undefeated streak at WWE WrestleMania 38 this past April. It wouldn't take long for Lashley to decorate his waist once again, as he captured the WWE United States Title from Theory at WWE Money in the Bank.
Another WWE Faction Wants to Step Up and Challenge The Bloodline
The Bloodline has unquestionably been the top faction in WWE over the past year thanks to Roman Reigns unifying the WWE and Universal Championships while The Usos now hold both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. But there's another group within the company, The Judgement Day, that has been talking in recent interviews about stepping up and knocking Reigns' group off its perch. First there was Finn Balor, who claimed he still had "unfinished business" with Reigns after their Universal Championship match at last year's Extreme Rules event ended in such an underwhelming fashion.
Former AEW Star Quietly Returns to the Ring for WWE
Brandi Rhodes, up until this past week, had not wrestled in any capacity since the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in Cleveland, Ohio. Both she and her husband, Cody Rhodes, would depart from the promotion the following month. But while Cody returned to action for WWE with plenty of fanfare at WrestleMania 38, there was no word on what Brandi's future in the ring would be. However, PWInsider is now reporting that Rhodes competed at an in-house live event at the WWE Performance Center this past weekend. Cameras weren't rolling so there's no video evidence and she's not listed on NXT's internal roster, so it's unclear what her next step in the company will be. Stay tuned for more updates.
WWE: Early WrestleMania 39 Ticket Sales Results
WWE held the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party last Thursday for its tickets going on sale the following morning. WWE's biggest annual event will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2, and while no matches have been announced the big rumor for the show is that the lineup will include Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey. The excitement surrounding the show seems to have carried over into ticket sales as the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is reporting that more than 10,000 combo tickets (which get fans into both nights) have already been sold.
WWE Thinks Raw & Smackdown Rights Might Go To Netflix Or Other Streaming Service
WWE hosted its latest quarterly earnings presentation on Tuesday morning, hosted by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Frank Riddick. The presentation included McMahon celebrating the improved viewership for the past quarter's premium live events compared to the previous year as well as the improved viewership for Monday Night Raw. Khan then brought up the upcoming television rights renewals for both Raw and SmackDown, which are currently partnered with NBCUniversal and FOX respectively. Khan claimed that the group of potential bidders for the two shows has gotten even more crowded since the last round of negotiations and once again brought up Netflix as a potential bidder.
WWE NXT UK Champions Debut at Heatwave
Tonight's WWE NXT Heatwave got off to a hot start with Carmelo Hayes vs Giovanni Vinci, and then it was time for some faction turmoil to be dealt with from within by Diamond Mine. Julius Creed revealed that he knows who was plotting against the group, and it was none other than Roderick Strong. The group seemed to be falling apart but that's when they were all ambushed by NXT UK faction Gallus, with the group being decimated by the debuting crew as their introduction played out. You can check out their debut in the video below.
WWE Reportedly Attempted to Recruit a Contracted AEW Star
The professional wrestling industry is flourishing at a rate that hasn't been seen in decades. The days of WWE being the only show in town are long gone, as titans like All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling have certified themselves as viable alternatives for both fans and talent alike. Even outside the big three, the re-emergence of Impact Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance have given a number of independent talent the opportunity to showcase their skills on a big stage while simultaneously being allowed to appear for a plethora of other promotions. Those freelance contracts are an asset to the wrestlers, but the promotions themselves just about always prefer having exclusive access to their stars.
WWE's Tony D'Angelo Ends Santos Escobar's NXT Career at Heatwave
The street fight between Santos Escobar and Tony D'Angelo on tonight's WWE NXT Heatwave has been a long time coming, but the stakes were higher than ever for this final battle. If Escobar won, Legado del Fantasma would be free from the D'Angelo family and organization. However, if Escobar lost and D'Angelo won, Escobar would have to leave NXT entirely. The physicality of the match was indicative of those stakes, and there were trash cans, steel steps, crowbars, chairs, and brass knuckles used throughout. Unfortunately, D'Angelo's team was able to help out just a bit more than Legado, and with a crowbar D'Angelo defeated Escobar, ending his run in NXT and perhaps clearing the way for a move to Raw or SmackDown.
WWE's Mandy Rose Retains NXT Women's Title at Heatwave
Zoey Stark looked to complete her epic comeback to WWE at tonight's NXT Heatwave, where she was set to battle Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship. Stark came back ahead of schedule after recovering from an injury and she would claim victory in the Number one contender's Battle Royale for the shot at Rose's Championship. Rose wasn't looking to end her reign just yet though, and while both stars gave it their all, it was Rose's successful targeting of Stark's knee and leg that allowed for her to get the pin and the win. Rose defeated Stark to retain her NXT Women's Championship, and now we'll have to wait and see who her next challenger will be.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
Triple H Hypes Up Tonight's NXT Heatwave Event
Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted a lengthy thread hyping up tonight's special edition of NXT 2.0, dubbed NXT Heatwave. The five-match card features three championship matches, a grudge match between Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade and a Street Fight between Santos Escobar and Tony D'Angelo with the future of Legado del Fantasma and The D'Angelo Family on the line. Levesque began by writing, "There has been a lot of excitement around the @WWE Universe on #WWERaw and #Smackdown... but wanted to share thoughts on the great work the talent and coaches @WWENXT have been doing and the matches at #NXTHeatwave tonight on @USA_Network."
WWE Brings Back Beloved NXT Couple at Heatwave
It looks like one of the most beloved WWE couples are finally reuniting. Through 2020 and 2021, NXT put Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell together as a couple, and their love story quickly won the fans over. Lumis was released earlier this year, essentially ending the story after their wedding and honeymoon. However, Lumis has returned to WWE, popping up on Monday Night Raw two weeks in a row.
Gotham Knights Explains How the Court of Owls Influenced the Game's City
When it comes to Gotham Knights, plenty is still shrouded in secrecy about how Batman died and what exactly is going on now, but it's been known pretty much from the start that the nefarious organization the Court of Owls will serve as one of the primary antagonists. As part of a new lengthy deep dive about the creation of Gotham Knights' Gotham, the developer has explained exactly how the organization has influenced how the team built the city itself.
AEW Brings Back Wrestling Legend for House of the Dragon Tie-In
All Elite Wrestling is going all-in on the dragon theme for this week's House of the Dragon tie-in episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday's Dynamite is going to be a cross-promotional effort with HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon, and it's being headlined by a match between the American Dragon (Bryan Danielson) and the self-proclaimed Dragon Slayer (Daniel Garcia). Less than 24 hours before the show, AEW announced that another dragon would be appearing, in the form of wrestling legend Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.
John Cena vs. The Rock: Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz Describes the Backstage Tension Between the Two
The John Cena vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson rivalry was WWE's biggest rivalry of the 2010s, spanning across three WrestleManias and ultimately culminating in Johnson dropping the WWE Championship to Cena. But while the animosity between the two onscreen was apparent, it was also very real behind the scenes. Former WWE Head Writer Brian Gewirtz went into detail about the situation in his book, There's Just One Problem..., and discussed it in a new interview with Under The Ropes this week.
John Cena Was Almost in An Iconic WWE Stable
Factions have been a staple of professional wrestling for decades. From The Four Horsemen in Jim Crockett Promotions to the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling, multi-man groups have played a big part in establishing the identities of the promotions they work within. Similar to Hollywood blockbusters casting for their ensembles, the original vision for many wrestling stables changes during the development process. The Shield was initially pitched as a three-man tandem of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Kassius Ohno before WWE substituted the Knockout Artist for Roman Reigns. Before Chris Jericho introduced The Inner Circle to AEW audiences, he imagined the group to be called The Fist and suggested the likes of MJF, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., and Anthony Ogogo to be among the ranks. Triple H's Evolution even shot vignettes with Mark Jindrak before he was replaced with Batista.
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Sets Season 3 Episode Count, Reveals Synopsis
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun will be coming back for its highly anticipated third season later this Fall, and it has set the stage for its premiere by not only revealing the first synopsis, but how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! The second season ended with the end of the first term for Iruma-kun and the others, and there was a major cliffhanger teasing what could be coming to the series next given that Iruma and his class were tasked with reaching a certain rank in order to keep up their current classroom situation. Now we have gotten a much better idea what to expect.
New God of War Ragnarok Video Revealed by PlayStation
A new video associated with God of War Ragnarok has today been released by PlayStation. In recent months, new information associated with the next game in the God of War series has remained fairly silent. Outside of getting the long-awaited release date for the title last month, PlayStation has opted to continue to show off very little of what Ragnarok will have in store. And while a new video tied to the game has now been unveiled, it still doesn't offer up many new details about the forthcoming release.
Attack on Titan's Armored Titan Readies to Fight With Awesome Cosplay
One awesome cosplay is ready for Reiner Braun's Armored Titan power to come back for Attack on Titan's final season! The second part of the anime's fourth and final season wrapped up earlier this year, but left fans on a huge cliffhanger. It was announced shortly after that the series would be returning for a full and potentially final, final Part 3, and thus fans have been waiting to see more ever since. But there are still many characters left hanging in the balance as Eren Yeager's Final Titan power has begun to destroy the rest of the world.
