Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
IGN
Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Was Paid 'So Much Less' Than Co-Star Chris Pratt for the Jurassic World Series
Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard claims she was paid “so much less” than Chris Pratt. During an interview with Insider, the 41-year-old actress revealed that she was paid less than her co-star for the Jurassic World series despite his fight for equal pay. “I was paid so...
IGN
How to Watch She-Hulk: Release Date and Episode Streaming Guide
With so many upcoming MCU movies and TV shows on the horizon, there's a lot of Marvel content to look forward to over the next few years. If you're waiting for the the next big MCU series to arrive, though, you won't have to wait much longer. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is coming to Disney Plus this Thursday.
IGN
Star Wars: Rogue One to Return to Theaters, With a Sneak Peek of Andor Attached
Star Wars spin-off Rogue One is heading back to theaters, and it's bringing a sneak peek at prequel series Andor with it. The gripping prelude to Star Wars: A New Hope is coming back to the big screen in North America. There’s not long to wait, either – Rogue One returns to 150 IMAX theaters across the US on August 26, 2022.
IGN
Bloody Hell Hotel Is a First-Person Horror Game... That's Also a Stardew Valley-Like Management Sim
IGN can exclusively reveal Bloody Hell Hotel, a game that sees you playing a vampire setting up a hotel business, then feasting on the guests (not to mention farming, dungeon crawling, and more). Led by Wlad Marhulets (creator of indie horror Darq) and backed by talent with experience on the...
IGN
Westworld Co-Creator Breaks Down the Season 4 Finale and Hopes For Season 5
This post contains full spoilers for Westworld Season 4. You can check out our Season 4 finale review here. And, if you're dying for more on the series, check out all of our burning questions after the Westworld Season 4 finale. Westworld just wrapped its fourth season, one that took...
IGN
Darkwing Duck Gets a Heroic Statue From Diamond Select Toys
Ever since the cancellation of Disney's DuckTales reboot, there hasn't been much reason for Disney Afternoon fanatics to celebrate. But there is one ray of light on the horizon, as Diamond Select Toys is teasing a new statue featuring the one and only Darkwing Duck. IGN can exclusively debut the...
IGN
Here's the First Look at the New Addams Family
Netflix's new Addams Family series focused on daughter Wednesday Addams debuted its first look at the whole family today, including Morticia, Gomez, and Pugsley. The streamer has shared the first full image of the Addams clan. The series will star Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams but include Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in an absolute brilliant stroke of casting. Isaac Ordonez has also been cast as the brother Pugsley.
IGN
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Stars Explain How It's a Movie About Gohan's Real Dad
Fans have long talked about how the relationship between Dragon Ball’s odd pairing of Gohan and Piccolo is often more nurturing and parental than the relationship between Gohan and his own father, Goku. Dragon Ball Super Hero, soon to be released in US theaters, strays from a usual Dragon Ball story by centering the two characters and attempts to address this perspective.
IGN
Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection - Nintendo Switch Trailer
The Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection, featuring Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered, is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 27, 2022. Check out the trailer.
IGN
God Of War Ragnarok - Myths of Midgard Trailer
Join star Felicia Day and Mimir as they give a recap of Kratos and Atreus' journey in 2018's game, God of War. Check out the trailer and catch up ahead of God of War Ragnarök's launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022.
IGN
Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - GLK&H Commercial
Check out the latest trailer for Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to learn all about the GLK&H law firm. The upcoming Disney+ series stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also...
IGN
The Shore - Official Release Trailer
Check out the trailer for The Shore, a game that focuses on the mystery of the unknown on a forbidden island with horror elements. The story is based on mythology that goes deep through Lovecraft’s creations and beyond. The Shore is available on PC.
IGN
Top Gun: Maverick - Home Digital and Blu-Ray Release Dates Announced
Buckle up, as you'll be able to watch Top Gun: Maverick from your own home beginning as soon as next week. The movie is coming to digital starting on August 23, with the physical 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray releases coming on November 1. (The AU dates are August 24 and November 2, respectively.)
