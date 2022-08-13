ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian neighbors target bonus rooms

By By CAROLYN KOMATSOULIS
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

On Tuesday, a developer presented a change to the Meridian City Council — he hoped to add a bonus room to one-third of new homes in a retirement community.

The neighbors turned out to protest. The development agreement required maximum 25-foot, one-story buildings as a concession to neighbors several years ago. Other city codes don’t consider a bonus room a second story, applicant Laren Bailey said, but Meridian’s is unclear.

However, the homes would still be capped at 25 feet.

“The application before you takes this already unbearable situation and makes it worse,” read a letter sent to the city by several of the neighbors.

Neighborhood opposition to projects in the Treasure Valley is common, though it is typically for larger changes, such as a winery or a gun range or houses or apartments.

City staff recommended approval of the bonus rooms for the Impressive East Ridge Subdivision, located north of E. Lake Hazel Road between S. Locust Grove Road and S. Eagle Road. But Meridian’s staff did say the approval should be on the condition that any second story windows not face certain lots and that some of the homes should vary in home type and elevation.

Neighbors explained that the under-construction houses in the 55+ community are already on a hill with an open-vision fence and, thus, allow neighbors to look down on them. The bonus room will only erode their privacy further.

Bailey said the windows would only face the street.

Plus, the extra square footage (400-500 square feet, Bailey said) would mean potentially more senior citizens living in the homes, meaning more noise.

“This is a very emotional thing to us. We bought our homes, we were told single-story,” neighborhood representative Charles Covolo told the council.

The homes with a bonus room would also create a monotonous wall effect, neighbors said.

Senior citizen homes are supposed to be on a smaller scale, Councilmember Jessica Perreault said.

On the other hand, Councilmember Brad Hoaglun said his parents live in a 55+ community with second stories and bonus rooms. He said people use it for visiting or hobby rooms.

“It’s doable from that product and they don’t seem overly large,” Hoaglun said.

Both neighbors and council members spent a significant chunk of the meeting discussing whether the developer had been required to put in a certain type of fencing, an issue which City Attorney Bill Nary eventually warned them away from since it wasn’t the point of the meeting.

So why did the developer propose bonus rooms, drawing the wrath of the neighbors?

“It’s not a huge change but we’re building the same product in Eagle and surprisingly a lot of people requested it. We initially thought, 55 and older, they wouldn’t want that but we have a lot of active 55-year-olds,” Bailey said. “We’ve got a lot of active individuals who still can utilize that space.”

Bailey said he wasn’t asking for anything extra but “we didn’t realize how big the demand was.”

“We didn’t realize this was even going to be an issue,” Bailey said.

A neighbor, Debbie Wickham, said she was opposed and the developer should care about what is going on.

“I think it’s rather shameful that we have to come here and beg for you guys to protect us from our own developer,” Wickham said. “...We’re really not stupid and it is impacting our neighborhood.”

Ultimately, the council sided with the neighbors, though Councilmembers Luke Cavener and Brad Hoaglun supported the bonus rooms.

“For me then it’s the question of, does the addition of a bonus room contribute to a lower quality of lifestyle for the impacting neighbors?” Cavener said. “I’m struggling to see that threshold.”

However, Councilmember Liz Strader called herself a development agreement originalist and said the developer should abide by the single-story provision. Councilmember Treg Bernt agreed and Perreault said she didn’t think this was the right way for the project to go.

“I have an issue with applicants using this process to make a project what it was not originally presented as,” Perreault said.

J Bill Ryska
3d ago

why, they're getting old and will never use them because they can't climb the stairs. I know I am there. I have one and don't use it. Build a bigger living room instead.

