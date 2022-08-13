ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, PA

'Just keep me alive for the wedding': Off-duty firefighter, nurse wife save neighbor's life

On Aug. 5, a Friday, Chris Favorin was working at home while watching his 6½-month-old granddaughter, Layne. When Layne’s father picked her up in the afternoon, at about 4:30 p.m. or so, he took a break from work – he does contract IT work for the federal government – and went downstairs to do his daily workout, a high-intensity interval routine, one minute on, one minute off.
HARRISBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Coming Soon: Wynfield at Annville by Garman Builders

Wynfield at Annville is a 55+ community by Garman Builders, tucked in the beautiful landscape of Annville, PA. 55+ communities are ideal for active adults who want to surround themselves with like-minded, healthy people. Wynfield at Annville offers ultimate carefree living, boasting relaxing surroundings with amenities that help foster new relationships. Amenities include a community club house with a kitchen, fitness room, outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and more! This community has Bocce ball courts, pickle ball courts, as well as an array of walking trails and nature hikes.
ANNVILLE, PA
Travel Maven

You Can Camp Overnight at this Amusement Park Resort in Pennsylvania

Summer isn't over yet, and what better way to celebrate the last remaining weeks of warmer weather than a camping trip at one of the most exciting campgrounds in the state?. Growing up, we never wanted a day at the amusement park to end. At Knoebels Amusement Resort, it doesn't have to. Complete with roller coasters, a water park, arcade, tons of rides, and it's very own campground, this amusement park is a real treat. Keep reading to learn more.
ELYSBURG, PA
dickinson.edu

The Work Ahead

While I am writing this column in the days following both a successful Commencement and tremendous Alumni Weekend, by the time it reaches you we will have closed the books on the 2021-22 school year. By any objective measurements, we realized some notable achievements, and we are energized for the work ahead.
CARLISLE, PA
dickinson.edu

Common Places Crossword Puzzle

Thank you to the more than 30 readers who submitted their completed crossword puzzles from the spring issue (and many thanks to Jessica Baverman Ozar ’09 for crafting another good one!). Twenty-five of those submissions were completely correct, and those alumni, students and parents were entered into a random prize drawing to win a $25 Dickinson College Bookstore gift card. Congrats to our winner, Katherine “Coco” Fulton ’23!
CARLISLE, PA
WTAJ

Highmark Wholecare provides health care for the ‘whole person’

Highmark Wholecare plans take into account things like access to nutritious food and affordable housing resources. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Ellen Duffield, President, and CEO of Highmark Wholecare about what sets Highmark Wholecare apart from other health insurance companies. Almost all of us face barriers to...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
dickinson.edu

Small Business Spotlight: Environment, Farming & Sustainability

Dickinson launched its Small-Business Directory in 2020 as a way to celebrate, share and support alumni-owned enterprises. Businesses are submitted by alumni and organized by category. Here are a few from the environment, farming and sustainability category. Greatfull Goods (Faith Sams ’04; Harrisonburg, Va.) A sustainable lifestyle shop that offers...
CARLISLE, PA
WOLF

Nurses Strike Imminent in Healthcare Chains in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania — Nursing home workers at 39 facilities in three of the biggest healthcare chains in Pennsylvania are voicing concerns, unsure of the future of care in the state and threats of a strike are imminent. They say they’re underpaid, understaffed and under resourced and it’s affecting care....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride

Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
GRANTVILLE, PA
echo-pilot.com

THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Old Home Week news and plans for 9/11

WOW! What a week it has been in Greencastle-Antrim. So how was your post-Old Home Week Sunday? Tina and I strolled around town this morning and checked out the display windows we hadn’t observed. It was like walking through an open-air museum. My heart-felt congratulations to 41st triennial President Bonnie Shockey and all of the volunteers who made this 120-year historic event a huge success. It wouldn’t be fair to ask what your favorite event was because they were all wonderful with large crowds.
GREENCASTLE, PA
lebtown.com

Dunkin’ bumps planned opening for new Palmyra location to September

Dunkin’ had previously planned to open its new cafe at 81 N. Londonderry Square in August, but due to delayed development schedules the company is now targeting a September opening. The date is in line with the company’s earlier announced plans of a summer 2022 opening. A spokesperson for...
PALMYRA, PA
PennLive.com

Police dog from western Pa. dies after medical emergency

Correction: This post has been updated to note that the Middlesex Township Police Department is located in Valencia. After a medical emergency, Middlesex Township Police Department in Valencia, Pa., had to say goodbye to their beloved K9 Mibo, who unfortunately passed away on Aug. 14. According to an announcement made...
VALENCIA, PA

