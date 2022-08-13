Read full article on original website
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
What Is A CLUE Report, and Why It Matters To The InsuredCerees MorettiHarrisburg, PA
Once-popular restaurant chain abruptly closes another Pennsylvania locationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The most Unique Theme Park in Pennsylvania is a Hidden GemTravel MavenPennsylvania State
theburgnews.com
In Harmony: Two local barbershop choruses unite to celebrate 75 years of singing
For two local barbershop choruses, an upcoming anniversary performance is more than just a celebration of legacy, but of newfound unity. Harrisburg’s Keystone Capital Chorus and York’s White Rose Chorus will come together for a “Back to Barbershop! 75th Anniversary Celebration” at the Scottish Rite Cathedral on Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.
echo-pilot.com
'Just keep me alive for the wedding': Off-duty firefighter, nurse wife save neighbor's life
On Aug. 5, a Friday, Chris Favorin was working at home while watching his 6½-month-old granddaughter, Layne. When Layne’s father picked her up in the afternoon, at about 4:30 p.m. or so, he took a break from work – he does contract IT work for the federal government – and went downstairs to do his daily workout, a high-intensity interval routine, one minute on, one minute off.
susquehannastyle.com
Coming Soon: Wynfield at Annville by Garman Builders
Wynfield at Annville is a 55+ community by Garman Builders, tucked in the beautiful landscape of Annville, PA. 55+ communities are ideal for active adults who want to surround themselves with like-minded, healthy people. Wynfield at Annville offers ultimate carefree living, boasting relaxing surroundings with amenities that help foster new relationships. Amenities include a community club house with a kitchen, fitness room, outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and more! This community has Bocce ball courts, pickle ball courts, as well as an array of walking trails and nature hikes.
Sunflower festivals and fields in Central Pennsylvania, 2022
Whether you're looking for photo ops or flowers to welcome fall, here are some sunflower festivals and fields to check out around the Midstate.
You Can Camp Overnight at this Amusement Park Resort in Pennsylvania
Summer isn't over yet, and what better way to celebrate the last remaining weeks of warmer weather than a camping trip at one of the most exciting campgrounds in the state?. Growing up, we never wanted a day at the amusement park to end. At Knoebels Amusement Resort, it doesn't have to. Complete with roller coasters, a water park, arcade, tons of rides, and it's very own campground, this amusement park is a real treat. Keep reading to learn more.
Summer is Almost Over for the Kiddos - 3 Fun Things to do Before Heading Back to Daycare and School
Running out of ideas of fun things to do with the kids before school starts up again? In Lancaster, there are options, plenty of it. Today, I'm highlighting three fun things to do, all of which I highly recommend.
Tickets Available for 26th Annual Crabfeast
Downtown Chambersburg Inc. is inviting you to come and enjoy their 26th Annual Crabfeast on August 27th, 2022. Our event is between 3PM and 8PM at the AMVETS Pavilion in Chambersburg. Crab lovers will enjoy this an all-you-can-eat event that is a great way to end the summer!. Get your...
dickinson.edu
The Work Ahead
While I am writing this column in the days following both a successful Commencement and tremendous Alumni Weekend, by the time it reaches you we will have closed the books on the 2021-22 school year. By any objective measurements, we realized some notable achievements, and we are energized for the work ahead.
dickinson.edu
Common Places Crossword Puzzle
Thank you to the more than 30 readers who submitted their completed crossword puzzles from the spring issue (and many thanks to Jessica Baverman Ozar ’09 for crafting another good one!). Twenty-five of those submissions were completely correct, and those alumni, students and parents were entered into a random prize drawing to win a $25 Dickinson College Bookstore gift card. Congrats to our winner, Katherine “Coco” Fulton ’23!
The ‘Tail’ of a Foster Parent: Saving a Precious Life
They say I saved her. The folks at the shelter. They say if I hadn’t fostered her and bottle fed her, she likely wouldn’t have survived. If being a savior is supposed to be so noble, why does being a foster parent hurt so very much?. Oh, she...
WTAJ
Highmark Wholecare provides health care for the ‘whole person’
Highmark Wholecare plans take into account things like access to nutritious food and affordable housing resources. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Ellen Duffield, President, and CEO of Highmark Wholecare about what sets Highmark Wholecare apart from other health insurance companies. Almost all of us face barriers to...
dickinson.edu
Small Business Spotlight: Environment, Farming & Sustainability
Dickinson launched its Small-Business Directory in 2020 as a way to celebrate, share and support alumni-owned enterprises. Businesses are submitted by alumni and organized by category. Here are a few from the environment, farming and sustainability category. Greatfull Goods (Faith Sams ’04; Harrisonburg, Va.) A sustainable lifestyle shop that offers...
Lancaster County’s first grist mill is now a wedding venue, and it’s for sale
It was the first grist mill in the county, according to its owner, but since then it's found a new life as a wedding venue. And now it's up for sale.
abc27.com
A first among firsts: York Academy, with 193 days to cover, has its first day of school before others
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Students and parents throughout the Midstate are getting ready for their first day of school. However, one school is doing more than getting ready. It’s already the first day of school at York Academy Regional Charter School. Last year, as at some other schools,...
WOLF
Nurses Strike Imminent in Healthcare Chains in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania — Nursing home workers at 39 facilities in three of the biggest healthcare chains in Pennsylvania are voicing concerns, unsure of the future of care in the state and threats of a strike are imminent. They say they’re underpaid, understaffed and under resourced and it’s affecting care....
Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride
Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
echo-pilot.com
THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Old Home Week news and plans for 9/11
WOW! What a week it has been in Greencastle-Antrim. So how was your post-Old Home Week Sunday? Tina and I strolled around town this morning and checked out the display windows we hadn’t observed. It was like walking through an open-air museum. My heart-felt congratulations to 41st triennial President Bonnie Shockey and all of the volunteers who made this 120-year historic event a huge success. It wouldn’t be fair to ask what your favorite event was because they were all wonderful with large crowds.
lebtown.com
Dunkin’ bumps planned opening for new Palmyra location to September
Dunkin’ had previously planned to open its new cafe at 81 N. Londonderry Square in August, but due to delayed development schedules the company is now targeting a September opening. The date is in line with the company’s earlier announced plans of a summer 2022 opening. A spokesperson for...
6abc
Customers say Bensalem wedding venue cashed deposits and closed
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The doors are shuttered at Water's Edge in Bensalem, but checks for future parties to be hosted at the venue have already been cashed. Those who were looking forward to celebrating major life milestones at the venue are now looking for their money back. "All she...
Police dog from western Pa. dies after medical emergency
Correction: This post has been updated to note that the Middlesex Township Police Department is located in Valencia. After a medical emergency, Middlesex Township Police Department in Valencia, Pa., had to say goodbye to their beloved K9 Mibo, who unfortunately passed away on Aug. 14. According to an announcement made...
