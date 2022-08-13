Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Watching Fabio Hit on My Friend at the Car Wash[Bad] Ideas | ScriptdogWest Hollywood, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
Actress Roseanna Christiansen has passed awayCheryl E Preston
Los Angeles renters need to earn $30.85 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
signalscv.com
Five-acre fire burns north of Castaic
A fire broke out in the hills off Lake Hughes Road north of Castaic around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, according to Craig Little, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Little said the fire expanded to 5 acres due to some light winds but that the fire was eventually...
mynewsla.com
Quarter-Acre Brush Fire Burning in Chatsworth Area
Firefighters Tuesday were working to extinguish a fire that scorched about a quarter-acre of brush in the Chatsworth area. The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. near the 11100 block of North De Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No structures were immediately threatened, the LAFD reported.
signalscv.com
Towsley Canyon hiker identified by coroner’s office
The man who was pronounced dead in Towsley Canyon on Monday has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office. The hiker was identified, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Coroner’s Office, as 59-year-old Stevenson Ranch resident Jeffrey Killingsworth. The cause of...
signalscv.com
Van catches fire, closes McBean off ramp
A van caught fire on Interstate 5 at McBean Parkway on Sunday, causing the offramp to be closed down, according to Officer Edgar Figueroa with the California Highway Patrol. Figueroa said the driver was able to escape the van and did not sustain any injuries. The McBean Parkway off-ramp on the northbound side was closed and CHP officers were “still on a holding pattern.” No SIG alert has been issued at the time of this publication.
signalscv.com
Hiker pronounced dead in Towsley Canyon
A hiker was pronounced dead in Towsley Canyon on Monday, according to law enforcement officials. The call regarding the deceased man was received at approximately 10 a.m. near the intersection of Towsley Canyon Road and The Old Road. “At approximately 10 a.m. a call for service was received indicating a...
L.A. Weekly
Mary Centeno Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident on Pacific Coast Highway [Ventura, CA]
68-Year-Old Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Solimar Beach. The incident happened shortly after 9:20 a.m., involving a pedestrian and a 2003 GMC 3500 pickup truck, driven by a 61-year-old man. According to officials, the pickup truck was traveling southbound when they struck Centeno walking in the southbound lane, for...
Santa Clarita Radio
Person Hospitalized With ‘Major Injuries’ After Big Rig Crash On 5 Freeway
One person was hospitalized early Sunday morning after a big rig slammed into a Jeep on the 5 Freeway near Castaic. At around 11:40 p.m. Saturday night, first responders received reports of an accident involving a big rig and a white Jeep on the southbound 5 Freeway near Templin Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Santa Ana Woman Suspected of Causing Crash That Killed One in Lake Elsinore
A Santa Ana woman is believed to have caused a DUI- related crash in Lake Elsinore, in Riverside County, that killed one person and hospitalized two others, authorities said Monday.
onscene.tv
Vehicle Flies Off Embankment Leaving Driver Dead | Moreno Valley
08.13.2022 | 12:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside Office and Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to a reported, single vehicle traffic collision with the car off the road and down the embankment and the occupant trapped. Cal Fire arrived on scene and confirmed a vehicle off the roadway, approximately 100 feet, on its roof with one person trapped and a confirmed cut and rescue operation. Paramedics made their way to the vehicle and pronounced the occupant deceased. At this time the cause of the accident is under investigation and drug or alcohol has not been ruled out. EB traffic, on SR 60 into Gilman Springs has been reduced to one lane and is moving slow and backed up No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
foxla.com
Restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village under investigation
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying several suspects wanted in connection with several restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Seven total commercial burglaries are being investigated, officials said. The suspects shattered the front...
Man in wheelchair struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino: Police
A man in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run crash while crossing the street in San Bernardino Sunday morning, and police are looking for the driver who fled. James Gatson, a 46-year-old San Bernardino resident, was crossing Highland Avenue near Cedar Street at 4:37 a.m. when a vehicle headed east on Highland hit him, […]
6-year veteran LA County lifeguard dies in car crash
A 28-year-old lifeguard who worked with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division for six years died in a car crash on Sunday, authorities said."It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022," the department said on Twitter Monday afternoon."Ocean Lifeguard Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North. OL Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North," the lifeguard division tweeted. "Ocean lifeguard Traeger understood better than most what it means to wear the red trunks. His passion for life, art, the ocean, and his lifeguard family was evident in every moment he lived."Details of the crash were not immediately known. The department said the Los Angeles County Fire Department Peer Support Team has been activated and that services are available for family and team members."We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, & colleagues of OL Traeger. More information will be shared when available," LACo Lifeguards said.
Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues
The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
Mid-Wilshire 7-Eleven goes up in flames after woman barricades herself inside
A woman is in custody after barricading herself inside a 7-Eleven store and allegedly setting it on fire in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday night. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the store located near the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South La Brea Avenue. The woman initially entered the store […]
signalscv.com
Firefighters host pickleball tournament in honor of Kern County firefighter
Firefighters need a break sometimes to recharge before going back out to fight fires the next day — but even when they are off-duty, they do what they can for their community. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters from stations 111, 107 and 132 in the Santa Clarita Valley...
Burglars wanted in hour-long spree of restaurant break-ins from Calabasas to Westlake Village
Help is needed to identify a team of burglars who broke into several restaurants in Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village in just one hour.The burglars were caught on security video, breaking into a total of seven restaurants between 2:35 a.m. and 3:35 a.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. In at least one break-in, the intruders shattered a glass door to get into the business, and went for the cash registers and safes.Investigators did not identify any of the restaurants that were targeted.A description of the burglars was not given, but they all appeared...
Pipe bomb found on patient at California hospital
POMONA, Calif. — A patient transported to a Los Angeles-area emergency room Monday night was carrying a pipe bomb, police confirmed. Security at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center told police that they located a PVC pipe with end caps and a fuse on a patient who was brought in by ambulance from West Covina shortly after 9 p.m., KTLA-TV reported.
Mail belonging to La Cañada Flintridge residents found during traffic stop
A traffic stop on the Angeles Crest Highway early Sunday morning led to the discovery of numerous pieces of stolen mail, authorities said. The stop took place around 3:40 a.m., according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. During the stop, a deputy found several pieces of mail belonging to various people, […]
Actress reported missing arrested in California after allegedly biting officer
She appeared in court on Tuesday, but not before her family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
Statewide Flex Alert Issued For Wednesday, Affecting SCV Residents
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, cautioning residents, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley, to reduce power usage during peak times. The ISO is calling for a Flex Alert, asking all California and SCV residents to voluntarily reduce electrical usage between 4...
