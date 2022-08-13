ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

PIX11

Police in NYC seize 20 trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized 20 trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, Maddrey said. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York City after […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qudach.com

Progressives Are Starting To Freak Out About Dan Goldman In New York's 10th District

NEW YORK ― It’s not often that rival candidates for the aforesaid nationalist bureau convene a associated property conference. But connected Monday, Rep. Mondaire Jones and authorities Assembly subordinate Yuh-Line Niou, some candidates for the Democratic information successful New York’s recently drawn 10th Congressional District, did conscionable that successful beforehand of New York City Hall successful little Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buffalonynews.net

NYC could introduce daily congestion charge of $23

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a study released on Wednesday projected a 15 to 20 percent reduction in the number of cars entering Manhattan, New York City said it could introduce a daily traffic congestion charge of up to $23 late in 2023. Under this plan, vehicles entering or...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn community mourns beloved homeless man crushed by building trash compactor: ‘He was a good person’ (EXCLUSIVE)

As good deeds go, David Lester’s was the ultimate sacrifice: Shimmying down a garbage chute to retrieve a set of keys. As a result, Lester’s troubled life ended in a gruesome death, crushed at the bottom of a trash compactor, his last words muted by desperate screams. Cops said Lester, 51, died early Friday morning after he got trapped in the garbage crushing contraption at the Medgar Evers ...
BROOKLYN, NY
westchestermagazine.com

A little nice goes a long way

#SeriouslyNice Breeze Week Presented by Breeze Airways™ is here!. Our friends at @breezeairways want to thank Westchester for the warm welcome to Westchester County Airport by introducing #SeriouslyNice Breeze Week. Breeze believes that Westchester County is a beautiful slice of New York. Known for its picturesque towns, quaint villages,...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Van Cortlandt Park: Gunman Sought following Shooting of Second Man & Woman

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached surveillance photos who is wanted for questioning in connection to an assault that occurred in Van Cortlandt Park. A police spokesperson said, “On Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the vicinity of Jerome Avenue and...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Weed World Pays Off $200K of Half-Million NYC Parking Ticket Debt

Weed World Candies has taken a bite out of its headline-making half-million dollars worth of outstanding parking tickets. The street-side CBD product seller had at least a dozen of its trucks seized back in June by the New York City Sheriff's office, some towed because the company's tickets were in judgment, while others were picked up because they were parked illegally.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Third Teen Arrested for Anti-White Bias Attack Aboard MTA Bus in Woodhaven: NYPD

A third black teenager has been charged for attacking a white woman on an MTA bus in Woodhaven last month—as ugly details emerge about the alleged hate crime. Jahnaiya Williams, 19, was charged in Queens Criminal Court Tuesday with assault and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, and other crimes, for striking 57-year-old Jill LeCroix in the head with a shopping bag containing a jar, prosecutors say. Williams also allegedly punched LeCroix.
QUEENS, NY
therealdeal.com

Luxury senior housing proposed for vacant Westchester office

As the office market continues to sag in the wake of the pandemic, one developer is eyeing new life for one Westchester complex in the form of luxury senior housing. AMS Acquisitions proposed converting the vacant office complex at 800 East Main Street in Yorktown into a senior housing development, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The 35-acre property formerly served as the headquarters for Blue Book Network.
YORKTOWN, NY

