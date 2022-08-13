Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Underfunded ‘supervised release’ programs in NY struggle to keep up
Albany, N.Y. — Underfunded and often overwhelmed, New York’s “supervised release” programs are struggling to help reduce recidivism among the people they’re designed to help keep out of jail. Data analyzed by the Times Union suggests that the challenge is most acute when someone is...
CNBC
I've traveled and worked remotely in 50 U.S. cities: Here are the top 4—and they aren't New York or LA
In September 2021, my wife and I sold our house, car and possessions to become full-time digital nomads. But even before the pandemic made remote work a popular trend, I've lived and worked remotely in more than 50 U.S. cities. We run both of our businesses — a consulting firm...
New York City public schools keeping most COVID protocols -- with one big change
The Department of Education outlined its COVID-19 protocols Tuesday and announced one important change.
United Federation of Teachers gives away 30,000 books to NYC teachers
With the first day of New York City Public School classes less than four weeks away. Members of the United Federation of Teachers are donating over 30,000 books to local teachers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police in NYC seize 20 trucks being used to sell cannabis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized 20 trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, Maddrey said. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York City after […]
Hudson Valley City Ranked as One of the Healthiest Cities in America
I've always said there is something special about the Hudson Valley. Out of all of my travels, there are fewer mountain ranges that have surpassed its beauty or skies that can be as incredible as ours. Turns out something else the Hudson Valley does well in is health. One Hudson Valley city has been ranked one of the Healthiest Cities in America!
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
The Jewish Press
CUNY Kingsborough ‘Diversity Officer’ Search Committee Omits Jews, Includes BDS Supporter
(JNS) A New York community college determined to have discriminated against Orthodox and Zionist Jews has placed a BDS supporter on its search committee for a diversity officer. Last year, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found Kingsborough Community College, its Progressive Faculty Caucus and its staff union displayed a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
qudach.com
Progressives Are Starting To Freak Out About Dan Goldman In New York's 10th District
NEW YORK ― It’s not often that rival candidates for the aforesaid nationalist bureau convene a associated property conference. But connected Monday, Rep. Mondaire Jones and authorities Assembly subordinate Yuh-Line Niou, some candidates for the Democratic information successful New York’s recently drawn 10th Congressional District, did conscionable that successful beforehand of New York City Hall successful little Manhattan.
buffalonynews.net
NYC could introduce daily congestion charge of $23
NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a study released on Wednesday projected a 15 to 20 percent reduction in the number of cars entering Manhattan, New York City said it could introduce a daily traffic congestion charge of up to $23 late in 2023. Under this plan, vehicles entering or...
Brooklyn community mourns beloved homeless man crushed by building trash compactor: ‘He was a good person’ (EXCLUSIVE)
As good deeds go, David Lester’s was the ultimate sacrifice: Shimmying down a garbage chute to retrieve a set of keys. As a result, Lester’s troubled life ended in a gruesome death, crushed at the bottom of a trash compactor, his last words muted by desperate screams. Cops said Lester, 51, died early Friday morning after he got trapped in the garbage crushing contraption at the Medgar Evers ...
TAKE 5 $17K Winning Ticket Sold In The Bronx
BRONX, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the August...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westchestermagazine.com
A little nice goes a long way
#SeriouslyNice Breeze Week Presented by Breeze Airways™ is here!. Our friends at @breezeairways want to thank Westchester for the warm welcome to Westchester County Airport by introducing #SeriouslyNice Breeze Week. Breeze believes that Westchester County is a beautiful slice of New York. Known for its picturesque towns, quaint villages,...
News 12
Back-to-school giveaways in Westchester and the Hudson Valley
Need help with supplies for the upcoming school year? Don't worry, News 12 has got you covered with all the back-to-school giveaways in Westchester and the Hudson Valley.
NYC jobs program to help connect 2,300 low-income New Yorkers to industrial and construction careers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A city jobs program that launched Monday will help put more than 2,000 low-income New Yorkers on the path to careers in the industrial and construction sectors. Mayor Eric Adams announced the new program, called “New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers,” that...
norwoodnews.org
Van Cortlandt Park: Gunman Sought following Shooting of Second Man & Woman
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached surveillance photos who is wanted for questioning in connection to an assault that occurred in Van Cortlandt Park. A police spokesperson said, “On Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the vicinity of Jerome Avenue and...
NBC New York
Weed World Pays Off $200K of Half-Million NYC Parking Ticket Debt
Weed World Candies has taken a bite out of its headline-making half-million dollars worth of outstanding parking tickets. The street-side CBD product seller had at least a dozen of its trucks seized back in June by the New York City Sheriff's office, some towed because the company's tickets were in judgment, while others were picked up because they were parked illegally.
Third Teen Arrested for Anti-White Bias Attack Aboard MTA Bus in Woodhaven: NYPD
A third black teenager has been charged for attacking a white woman on an MTA bus in Woodhaven last month—as ugly details emerge about the alleged hate crime. Jahnaiya Williams, 19, was charged in Queens Criminal Court Tuesday with assault and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, and other crimes, for striking 57-year-old Jill LeCroix in the head with a shopping bag containing a jar, prosecutors say. Williams also allegedly punched LeCroix.
therealdeal.com
Luxury senior housing proposed for vacant Westchester office
As the office market continues to sag in the wake of the pandemic, one developer is eyeing new life for one Westchester complex in the form of luxury senior housing. AMS Acquisitions proposed converting the vacant office complex at 800 East Main Street in Yorktown into a senior housing development, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The 35-acre property formerly served as the headquarters for Blue Book Network.
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
Comments / 0