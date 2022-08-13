ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October

Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis

September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
INside Story: Indiana’s music scene, Part 2

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a fusion of classic genres that have come together to create unique sounds. The Indiana-based bands known as “Forgotten Tribe” and “Huckleberry Funk” are using those sounds to pave their own paths in the music scene. “We’re more of a counter culture to help inspire those to think outside of that box,” Forgotten Tribe bass guitarist, Khaleel, “General Spazz”, Harrison said.
Yacht Rock Revue brings shows to Indianapolis, Fort Wayne

The band, Yacht Rock Revue, consists of seven musicians in their 40s who weren’t afraid to chase their rock star dreams, and they are set to perform in Indy and Fort Wayne this summer. These hot dads in tight jeans now perform nearly 100 concerts a year around the...
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country

A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
23 Best Things to Do in Indiana

Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
Dog Swim Days in Indianapolis 2022

As kids return to school and the days get shorter, Indianapolis pools will begin to close. Before draining the pool for the winter, many local pools have a fun way of saying goodbye to summer: Dog Swim Days!. We’ve compiled a list of dog swim day events near Indianapolis where...
Charles W. Brown Planetarium Fall 2022 (Sept. – Dec.) Free Show Schedule

All regular planetarium programs are free of charge. No tickets or reservations are required for public planetarium shows except for our annual “Astronomy SLAM!”. Saturdays: Sept. 3, 10, 17 at 6:30 p.m. Scientists expected a lot from the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest optical telescope launched into...
Noblesville hires firm to study feasibility of learning center

Noblesville has approved a contract with an architecture and interior design firm to explore the feasibility of a proposed innovation learning center. The city recently entered into an agreement for an amount not to exceed $40,000 with Luminaut, which is headquartered in Cincinnati and operates in Indianapolis under the name Luminaut | Rowland. The city, which had already budgeted money for the project, intends to use the information that Luminaut gathers to determine if the type of facility is an investment that warrants further exploration, said Andrew Murray, director of economic development.
Kaufman, Ritchey provide opening act

Josh Kaufman and Cliff Ritchey complement each other well vocally. “We do kind of a back-and-forth thing, taking turns playing our originals while the other adds secondary guitar parts and background vocals,” Kaufman said. “We also have one song that we wrote together. (We) hope to do more of that in the future.”
‘Pet Pals TV’: 2nd annual Grateful Fest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 Saturday. Founder of Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary, Pamela Terhune explored...
GreekFest to return for first time since before pandemic

The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival returns with some changes this year. This is the first GreekFest since 2019. It was canceled in 2020 amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, GreekEats was held instead during the normal weekend of GreekFest because of the pandemic. The food was pre-ordered and picked up, and there were a few dance performances.
