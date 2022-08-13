Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
indyschild.com
25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis
September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
WISH-TV
INside Story: Indiana’s music scene, Part 2
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a fusion of classic genres that have come together to create unique sounds. The Indiana-based bands known as “Forgotten Tribe” and “Huckleberry Funk” are using those sounds to pave their own paths in the music scene. “We’re more of a counter culture to help inspire those to think outside of that box,” Forgotten Tribe bass guitarist, Khaleel, “General Spazz”, Harrison said.
WISH-TV
The Reluctant Mind Reader to perform at IndyFringe Festival this week
He calls himself “The Reluctant Mind Reader,” but Magician Brendon Ware can’t help, but show off his skills. This week, you can be amazed by his show in person at the Athenaeum on August 18, 20 and 21. Ware will be performing at Indy Fringe Festival for...
Current Publishing
Community caregiving: Zionsville parents of children with IDD worry about what happens to their child when they die
Zionsville residents David and Janice Agarwal are 58 and 60 years old. Their son, Alex, is 22. They said they worry about their son’s relationships, employment and well-being. But they said they worry most about what he will do when they die. “If Janice and I died today, I...
WISH-TV
Yacht Rock Revue brings shows to Indianapolis, Fort Wayne
The band, Yacht Rock Revue, consists of seven musicians in their 40s who weren’t afraid to chase their rock star dreams, and they are set to perform in Indy and Fort Wayne this summer. These hot dads in tight jeans now perform nearly 100 concerts a year around the...
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
WISH-TV
Hornet Park Elementary Childhood Learning Center welcomes students
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Tuesday was the second school day at the new Hornet Park Early Childhood Learning Center in Beech Grove. It was also picture day for its early learning students and staff. According to Beech Grove City Schools officials, the new addition is a $17 million...
WISH-TV
Plate It Up Catering’s Chef Felicia prepares Chicken Veracruz, Chicken Lettuce Wrap
You can often catch owner of Plate It Up Catering Chef Felicia Grady all around Indianapolis giving cooking demonstrations for organizations including the Girl Scouts of America, Urban League, Arthritis Foundation and Oak Street Health. Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” Chef Felicia gave an exclusive demonstration to us as she prepared Chicken...
cbs4indy.com
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
touropia.com
23 Best Things to Do in Indiana
Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
Ball State students find filthy conditions at homes managed by Muncie landlord
MUNCIE, Ind. — The school year is not off to a good start for some Ball State students after they say they encountered homes that were dirty and in disrepair, despite the fact that they paid a fee to have the home cleaned. The properties are managed by MiddleTown Property Group through its subsidiaries, BSU […]
indyschild.com
Dog Swim Days in Indianapolis 2022
As kids return to school and the days get shorter, Indianapolis pools will begin to close. Before draining the pool for the winter, many local pools have a fun way of saying goodbye to summer: Dog Swim Days!. We’ve compiled a list of dog swim day events near Indianapolis where...
munciejournal.com
Charles W. Brown Planetarium Fall 2022 (Sept. – Dec.) Free Show Schedule
All regular planetarium programs are free of charge. No tickets or reservations are required for public planetarium shows except for our annual “Astronomy SLAM!”. Saturdays: Sept. 3, 10, 17 at 6:30 p.m. Scientists expected a lot from the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest optical telescope launched into...
Current Publishing
Noblesville hires firm to study feasibility of learning center
Noblesville has approved a contract with an architecture and interior design firm to explore the feasibility of a proposed innovation learning center. The city recently entered into an agreement for an amount not to exceed $40,000 with Luminaut, which is headquartered in Cincinnati and operates in Indianapolis under the name Luminaut | Rowland. The city, which had already budgeted money for the project, intends to use the information that Luminaut gathers to determine if the type of facility is an investment that warrants further exploration, said Andrew Murray, director of economic development.
Current Publishing
Kaufman, Ritchey provide opening act
Josh Kaufman and Cliff Ritchey complement each other well vocally. “We do kind of a back-and-forth thing, taking turns playing our originals while the other adds secondary guitar parts and background vocals,” Kaufman said. “We also have one song that we wrote together. (We) hope to do more of that in the future.”
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: 2nd annual Grateful Fest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 Saturday. Founder of Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary, Pamela Terhune explored...
Current Publishing
GreekFest to return for first time since before pandemic
The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival returns with some changes this year. This is the first GreekFest since 2019. It was canceled in 2020 amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, GreekEats was held instead during the normal weekend of GreekFest because of the pandemic. The food was pre-ordered and picked up, and there were a few dance performances.
With shelter at capacity, Indy Animal Care Services seeks people to foster, adopt
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services says their shelter is at capacity and they are in desperate need of people to adopt animals. If you aren't able to take in a new pet, IACS wants you to know there are many other ways to help. Volunteering and making a...
