2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
An urgent effort in Portsmouth to take back the community
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Carlton Copeland and Tye Cuffee grew up together in the Cavalier Manor section of Portsmouth. The mid-century development was among first in the south: a middle-class neighborhood built for Black doctors, attorneys, teachers, and preachers. Many of the streets are named for Black icons. The city’s first Black Mayor, Jim Holley, […]
Missing, but never forgotten: A Virginia Beach son comes home
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Missing, but never forgotten: A Virginia Beach son …. An urgent effort in Portsmouth to take back the community. Suffolk Electoral Board meets on alleged forged petition …. Suspect in toddler’s shooting death said it was accidental, …. Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk...
Back-to-school event Thursday for all Hampton students
The community event is open to and free for all HCS students. It's being held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 18 at Phoebus high school, located at 100 Ireland St.
Local foodbank hosting drive-thru distribution event
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is holding its next drive-thru distribution.
Portsmouth casino unveils 7 new restaurants, amenities
WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Portsmouth casino unveils 7 new restaurants, amenities. Virginia Beach City Council approves real estate …. Virginia Beach City Council discuss proposals for …. Hampton readies for first season in CAA. FBI arrests QAnon supporter in Chesapeake for Jan. …. An urgent effort in Portsmouth...
Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
Person shot on Tappahannock Drive in Norfolk
A person was shot in the leg Tuesday on Tappahannock Drive in the Roland Park area of Norfolk.
Body found in Elizabeth River in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man’s body was found floating in a branch of the Elizabeth River in Chesapeake on Monday morning. Chesapeake Master Police Officer Leo Kosinski says officers were dispatched around 10:18 a.m. to the 3800 block of Whites Landing for the report of a body floating behind some homes in the area.
‘If you move, I’m a hit you with this switch’: 3 Portsmouth gang members accused of shooting
Three known gang members are facing felony charges after a 16-year-old was shot during a robbery in Portsmouth, according to court records obtained by 10 On Your Side.
Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing
10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported …. Judge says ex-investigator who looked into Virginia …. Portsmouth police investigating shootings on Berkley …. Man seriously hurt in shooting on Broad St. in Portsmouth. Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war. Empowerment Wellness:...
Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation. Virginia Beach City Council approves real estate …. Virginia Beach City Council discuss proposals for …. Hampton readies for first season in CAA. FBI arrests QAnon supporter in Chesapeake for Jan. …. An urgent effort in Portsmouth...
Suspect in toddler’s shooting death said it was accidental, gave conflicting stories, court docs show
10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Suspect in toddler’s shooting death said it was accidental, …. Virginia Beach City Council approves real estate …. Virginia Beach City Council discuss proposals for …. Hampton readies for first season in CAA. FBI arrests QAnon supporter in Chesapeake for Jan. …
Man shot near Southern Shopping Center in Norfolk
A man was shot Saturday afternoon along Tidewater Drive.
Trial begins for Portsmouth man accused in shooting death of 7-year-old in Atlanta
The trial is underway for a man accused of fatally shooting a 7-year-old girl who was riding in a car with her family after a day of Christmas shopping in Atlanta.
Norfolk man pleads guilty in connection with fraud scheme targetting Navy Federal
A Norfolk man has pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and bank fraud in connection with a fraud scheme targeting Navy Federal Credit Union.
17-year-old goes to hospital after Portsmouth shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a 17-year-old male went to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning. He was one of at least three people shot in the city overnight. Police announced the news about the 17-year-old at 12:37 a.m. and said his injury wasn’t...
2 arrested, accused of stealing catalytic converters from Virginia Beach dealership
Two men have been arrested after police say they stole catalytic converters from vehicles inside the lot of a car dealership in Virginia Beach.
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday's NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway.
Virginia Beach City Council approves real estate company’s plans to build over ‘concrete mountain’ off I-264
The Virginia Beach City Council has voted to approve a local real estate developer's plans to build over the concrete mountain off Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach.
Missing Chesapeake man with dementia found dead
A man with dementia reported missing back in April was found dead, Chesapeake police say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3PrF5CP.
