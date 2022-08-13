ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

An urgent effort in Portsmouth to take back the community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Carlton Copeland and Tye Cuffee grew up together in the Cavalier Manor section of Portsmouth. The mid-century development was among first in the south: a middle-class neighborhood built for Black doctors, attorneys, teachers, and preachers. Many of the streets are named for Black icons. The city’s first Black Mayor, Jim Holley, […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing, but never forgotten: A Virginia Beach son comes home

Missing, but never forgotten: A Virginia Beach son comes home

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth casino unveils 7 new restaurants, amenities

Portsmouth casino unveils 7 new restaurants, amenities

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Body found in Elizabeth River in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man’s body was found floating in a branch of the Elizabeth River in Chesapeake on Monday morning. Chesapeake Master Police Officer Leo Kosinski says officers were dispatched around 10:18 a.m. to the 3800 block of Whites Landing for the report of a body floating behind some homes in the area.
WAVY News 10

Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing

Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing

10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation

Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

17-year-old goes to hospital after Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a 17-year-old male went to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning. He was one of at least three people shot in the city overnight. Police announced the news about the 17-year-old at 12:37 a.m. and said his injury wasn’t...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

