Registrar of voters declares extension for Declaration of Candidacy

IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has announced the filing period for several contests included in the Consolidated General Election scheduled for November 8, 2022 have been extended.

According to a press release, if any incumbent elected officer of any district has not filed a Declaration of Candidacy by Friday at 5pm, "any person, other than the incumbent, shall have until Wednesday at 5pm to file a Declaration of Candidacy for the elected office."

Four offices have been extended to districts with two and four year terms like Brawley, Calexico, Central Union, Holtville, Imperial, McCabe Union (full and partial), Mulberry (full and partial), San Pasqual Valley, Seeley Union, Westmorland Union, Bombay Beach, Palo Verde, and Pioneers Memorial.

However, cities like Brawley, El Centro, Holtville, Imperial and Westmorland are still pending confirmation from their respective offices regarding the extended declarations for council seats.

Those wishing to submit a Candidate’s Statement of Qualifications must do so at the time their Declaration of Candidacy is filed. A Statement of Qualifications is a 200-word or less statement from the candidate that is included in the Voter’s Information Guide. Filing a Statement of Qualifications is not mandatory for candidacy.

For more information regarding the extension, and how to acquire a Declaration of Candidacy form, click here.

