After more than 10 years in the minors, Wynton Bernard makes MLB debut for Rockies

By Mike Santa Barbara
 4 days ago
Wynton Bernard is finally set to make his MLB debut. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The chances of a player drafted in the 35th round making it to the major leagues are slim enough. The probability of receiving a call to the bigs decreases even more for a 31-year-old career minor leaguer.

Although, in a story of true perseverance, Colorado Rockies outfielder Wynton Bernard has defied the odds.

After playing 863 minor league games, a lifelong dream was fulfilled for Bernard, receiving the word Friday that he was going to the majors.

Upon hearing the news, Bernard did what anyone would do: He called his mom.

When Bernard arrived at the ballpark ahead of the Rockies' matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, he saw his name penciled in at centerfield on Colorado's lineup card. And after all the years of bus rides through minor league towns, the 31-year-old took a moment to take in Coors Field before suiting up for his first major league game.

