Bakersfield Now
Suspect in 1st Street murder pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Glenn Michael Jones, 54, the man suspected of shooting and killing a 37-year-old woman on 1st Street last week pleaded not guilty on all counts today in court. Jones is charged with first degree murder. Christine Patrice Medina, 37, of Bakersfield was shot and killed...
Man allegedly beat mom to death with baseball bat: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with killing his mother in 2020 allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a baseball bat, a court filing says. James Lee Glass Jr., 46, appeared in court Monday where his arraignment on a murder charge was postponed to Aug. 22. He’s held without bail. According to a probable […]
Major Sutton Case: Two plead no contest to killing 3-year-old boy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a stunning development, the two men accused of fatally shooting 3-year-old Major Sutton in 2017 pleaded no contest Tuesday morning to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder and other charges and face decades in prison. Tyrone Johnson and David Palms entered the no-contest pleas before Judge Colette M. Humphrey, who said Johnson […]
Second arrest made in connection to death of Lake Isabella baby
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second arrest was made in connection to the death of a Lake Isabella baby that occurred in January, according to inmate records. Inmate records show Jeffrey Sullins, 30, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning. He has been charged with second-degree murder, willful cruelty to a child, and assault of […]
Woman killed in Vagabond Inn shooting, man arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Sunday evening that killed a woman and injured a man at the Vagabond Inn in south Bakersfield. Vicente Williams, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, police said. He’s due in court Wednesday. The shooting happened at about […]
Bakersfield Police make arrest in deadly shooting
A Bakersfield man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield on Aug. 12.
Police fire at man armed with rock in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police shot at but missed a man who allegedly tried to break into a southwest Bakersfield home Monday morning, and who appeared to be armed with a rock. Police then used a taser and took the man into custody, Bakersfield police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said. Police were called at about […]
Woman killed in 1st Street shooting identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman fatally shot last week in Central Bakersfield has been identified. Christine Patrice Medina, 37, died at the scene of the Friday evening shooting on 1st Street, north of Brundage Lane and west of H Street, according to coroner’s officials. Police on Saturday arrested Glenn Jones, 54, on suspicion of […]
Man, 80, ordered to trial in roommates’ shooting deaths
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation had a court hearing Tuesday in which he was ordered to trial. Guadalupe Mojica is due back in court Aug. 25, when a trial date will be set. Mojica was arrested June […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD officers arrest assault suspect after shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of assault after a confrontation with an officer outside a home where he was believed to be trespassing, according to a BPD news release. BPD officers reported finding Martiniano Jimenez, 35, of Bakersfield, attempting to force entry into a home in...
Bakersfield Now
Vagabond Inn shooting leaves woman dead, suspect arrested: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man is in custody and a woman is dead following a deadly Vagabond Inn shooting Sunday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sunday, at approximately 7:24 p.m. officers responded to the Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield. Upon arrival, officers found two people...
Man gets 25 to life in 2018 torture-slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who participated in the 2018 torture-killing of a man whose body was found in a burning pickup was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in prison. Seantazz Thomason, 26, was found guilty last month of torture, murder, kidnapping and second-degree robbery. Co-defendant Gerrell Hasley Jr, 38,. was also […]
Man arrested in connection to 1st Street killing of woman: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on 1st Street in central Bakersfield, according to police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Glenn Jones, 54, for his alleged role in the killing of a woman Friday on 1st Street near Holtby Road. Officers were called to […]
BPD officer allegedly broke man’s ribs, wrist in July 21 assault: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer facing felony assault and vandalism charges allegedly punched a man then kicked him while he was down, breaking multiple bones, according to a court filing. The man reported Officer Damian Romero also smashed lights and a side mirror on his vehicle, causing more than $800 in damage, […]
KMJ
Drugs Valuing Over $1M Seized During Traffic Stop In Delano
DELANO, Calif.(KMJ) — Two men have been arrested after police seized over $1M worth of suspected meth in Delano. The CHP and the Delano Police Department conducted an investigation that led them to carry out two traffic stops. The two stops led to the arrest of 36-year-old Miguel Somera...
2 people wounded in Vagabond Inn shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were shot and suffered major injuries in a shooting Sunday evening at a south Bakersfield motel, police said. Emergency crews were called to the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to police, witnesses told officers a man shot two people at the motel and ran […]
San Francisco man killed near Comanche Drive identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was found dead near Lamont last month. Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco, was identified as the man killed on Buena Vista Boulevard west of North Comanche Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Valle was found dead at the scene, […]
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Bicycle Crash on Oak Street [Bakersfield, CA]
Bicyclist Dead in Traffic Accident Crash on 21st Street. The incident happened just after midnight on August 10th on Oak Street and 21st Street, per initial reports. According to police, the bicyclist was struck while riding along Oak Street for reasons currently unknown. Furthermore, the man was found unresponsive on...
Bakersfield Now
Deputies seek armed robbery suspect, school lockdowns lifted: KCSO
LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An armed robbery prompted two elementary schools in Lamont for lockdown Monday afternoon, according to the Kern County Sherriff's Office. Around 12:40 p.m. deputies received a report of an armed robbery in the area of Santa Ana Street and Main Street in Lamont. Around 1:40 p.m. deputies found a vehicle used in the armed robbery in that area.
Authorities searching for robbery suspect in Lamont
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person involved in an armed robbery in Lamont Monday afternoon.
