Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1470 WMBD
Peoria Co. inmate death under investigation
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — On August 13, Peoria County Correctional Officers discovered a male detainee unresponsive in his cell with a sheet wrapped around his neck and the sheet tied to an air vent. The Officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures. AMT and Limestone Fire also responded...
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple detained after alleyway shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department detained multiple individuals after a shooting in an alleyway between Wisconsin and Delaware Avenues just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. According to Peoria Police Public Information officer Semone Roth, multiple individuals were detained but later released. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police make arrest for business burglary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man for a business burglary that occurred near Voris and Bond Streets Monday night. According to a Peoria police press release, 33-year-old Derrell L. Curtis was arrested for burglary and possession of burglary tools. Police initially arrived on the...
wglt.org
Brewer found guilty in 2019 Cullom killings
A Livingston County jury convicted Clifford Brewer of murder late Tuesday afternoon in the 2019 deaths of his wife, son and neighbor in the couple’s home in Cullom. Brewer, 55, denied killing Shirley Brewer, 48; his son Christian Brewer, 27; and his neighbor Norman Walker, 51. The three victims were found with single gunshot wounds to their heads.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1470 WMBD
Teen accused of attack at Juvenile Detention Center
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria teenager has been moved to adult custody after allegedly attacking an officer while in juvenile custody. Peoria Police says it happened around 11:30 Monday morning at the Juvenile Detention Center. Officers say Lamarion Tolliver, 18, at one point had to be restrained, and allegedly...
25newsnow.com
Arrest made after attack at Juvenile Detention Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An 18-year-old is now in the Peoria County Jail after police say he attacked a staff member at the Juvenile Detention Center. Peoria police say it happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. A police report says a sheriff’s deputy was called to the Juvenile...
hoiabc.com
Witness confirms plausibility of suspect details in Brewer murder trial
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - New testimony says a man accused of killing three people may be telling the truth about what happened. The defense continued to bring witnesses forward as the trial of Clifford Brewer continued Monday in Pontiac. The defense called forensic pathologist Dr. Shaku Teas forward...
WAND TV
Charges dismissed against man accused of killing Decatur store owner
DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Charges against the man accused of killing Decatur store owner John Betscher have been dropped. D'Angelo Foster pleaded not guilty in March of 2021 to four counts of murder. Betscher was shot on the evening of Nov. 14, 2020. Police responded to his business, JB's,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlds.com
Authorities Searching For Missing Teen
Law enforcement in multiple counties are looking for a missing teen. 17 year old Summer Rodgers was reported missing by the Canton Police Department on Friday. Rodgers is 5’7″, 150 lbs, and has fuchsia-colored hair and blue eyes. She tends to wear dark clothing and band and/or Japanese anime t-shirts. Rodgers also answers to the name Aden Ari, according to family.
hoiabc.com
Man arrested during business burglary Monday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person has been arrested - found hiding underneath a staircase in the back of a building during a reported business burglary in Peoria Monday night. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers located Derrell L. Curtis, 33, hiding underneath a staircase in the back of a building in the 200 block of Voris at around 11:10 p.m.
hoiabc.com
No injuries reported in Sunday armed robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say no one was injured after a mid-day Sunday armed robbery. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the suspect fled the scene prior to arrival of police at around 11;35 a.m. Sunday at a building in the 3000 block of North Dries. When officers...
Man arrested after unwanted touching of U of I student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville has been arrested after he allegedly pulled down a female University of Illinois student’s pants last week as a prank. Kasey Hollis, 29, was arrested Friday on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery and was taken to the Champaign County Jail. He was also issued a trespass […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoiabc.com
Mid-morning shooting leaves one injured
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot Monday morning. Police spokeswoman Semone Roth say police were called to the intersection of West John H. Gwynn Junior Avenue and North Sand Street around 9:15 AM Monday, regarding a five-round shotspotter alert.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release six inmates sentenced in Bureau County during Q4
Grand Ridge Community Consolidated School District 95 reported two suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 2 students... Posted in:. Places:. 11:09. 10:51. 10:51. 10:23. 10:10.
Central Illinois Proud
Victim in critical condition after shooting Monday morning
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One adult male was shot in the chest and is reported to be in critical condition after a shooting was reported on John Gwynn Avenue in Peoria Monday morning. Peoria police reported to the 1400 block of John Gwynn Avenue at 9:13 a.m. Monday after...
Teen arrested after domestic violence situation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from has been arrested following a domestic violence situation early Sunday morning. Decatur Police received a report of the situation around 1 a.m. and dispatched officers to a house located near Calhoun and Main Streets. Inside, they found a 43-year-old woman with a head injury and immediately rendered medical […]
Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
1470 WMBD
Overheated hoverboard causes Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home on N. Osage Court, near N. Trails Edge Drive, on reports of a fire in the basement. Assistant Fire Battalion Chief Kyle Field said first companies on-scene found heavy black smoke in the basement. The fire was put out in about 15 minutes.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner confirms two dead after aircraft crash in Hanna City
UPDATE (2:15 p.m.) — According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, two individuals are dead after a plane crash in Hanna city. Harwood said that one of the victims died in the crash, and the other had critical injuries and later died on the scene. The autopsies are scheduled...
WAND TV
Police: Man shot, killed in early morning shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -A 24-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to police. Decatur Police said, on Sunday at 3:50 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of W. Wood Street for a report of someone shot. When police arrived they said they found a 24-year-old man...
Comments / 0