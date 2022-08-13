Graham, Wooten differ on mental health priorities

The Democratic candidate for sheriff in Pasquotank County has proposed a three-point plan for addressing mental health and substance abuse.

Eddie Graham, a sergeant with the Elizabeth City Police Department who is challenging Sheriff Tommy Wooten, a Republican, in the November general election, cited as evidence for the need for reform the recent shooting of three Wayne County sheriff’s deputies during an attempt to serve an involuntary commitment paper. One of the deputies died later of his injuries.

“Nine hours after a stand-off with law enforcement, officers found the patient barricaded in his home, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Graham said in a press release.

In the wake of the crisis around mental health and substance abuse, Graham said that if elected he would create a Sheriff’s Office mental health and substance abuse task force that includes local leaders, physicians, hospital administrators, mental healthcare providers, clergy, state leaders and lawmakers, and county residents.

According to Graham, task force members would “come together in a bi-partisan manner to focus on the needs facing our county residents; review what programs are in place and where we have major gaps in care; and determine what can be done to improve access to care.”

Graham said the second prong of his plan calls for developing a program with Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services to have trained mental health professionals available to respond to crisis situations along with law enforcement. This would could include a drug overdose call, an attempted suicide, a domestic violence incident, or child-parent dispute, he said.

The third prong of Graham’s plan calls for working with both Pasquotank commissioners and the department of social services to place trained social workers in the Sheriff’s Office to assist deputies.

The social workers would help when deputies “encounter situations that need more assistance from a social service standpoint so that a resident can get the help and pathway to programs that will stabilize their lives and living conditions,” Graham said.

Asked to respond to Graham’s plan, Wooten said his office is already taking action in all those areas.

“We already have that,” he said, referring to the task force Graham is proposing. It’s called the Albemarle Overdose Prevention Coalition.

“It was founded to respond to drug issues, but most of the time mental health issues and drug issues are one and the same. People with mental health issues self-medicate with alcohol and drugs,” Wooten said.

The sheriff also said area counties receive grant money for mental health programs through Albemarle Regional Health Services and Trillium Health Resources. He said he is on the board of the Albemarle Overdose Prevention Coalition and the Trillium advisory board and attends meetings of both groups.

Graham said the initiative through ARHS is not a substitute for the Sheriff’s Office task force that he is proposing.

“I think it’s vital that it come from the Sheriff’s Office,” Graham said. “The public needs to understand how serious this is and that our officers are in danger.”

Wooten said the Sheriff’s Office and EMS work together on the Post Overdose Response team. “Mental health and overdoses, a lot of times they go hand in hand,” Wooten said.

Wooten said he is currently shopping for the best price on a medication that Albemarle District Jail officials will be able to provide inmates as they are released — a medication he said works to reduce cravings for addictive substances.

All deputies are also required to get crisis intervention training, Wooten said.

“We train our deputies in how to help people,” he said. “People with mental health issues, being incarcerated is not the place for them.

Wooten said there already is a co-responder program that makes a mental health professional available to respond alongside a deputy if the deputy calls for that co-responder. He noted he is on the steering committee for the program.

“We have already used it,” Wooten said.

The licensed mental health professional is based in the Pasquotank Department of Social Services and ARHS building on Roanoke Avenue. The mental health professional and deputy respond together.

Wooten said the co-responder is not based at the Sheriff’s Office because space is not available. But the mental health professional can use a cubicle at the Sheriff’s Office when needed, he said.

“They already know that they are more than welcome to use it because we have had them come to the Sheriff’s Office already,” Wooten said.

Graham said the mental health responder needs to be housed in the Sheriff’s Office.

“I want them housed in the Sheriff’s Office so they can respond with our deputies,” Graham said. “They need to be there to help them make split-second decisions. If somebody comes out of the house with a knife you’re not going to have time to call the Health Department.”