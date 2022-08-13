ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

MotorBiscuit

Is the Lexus RX a Reliable SUV?

Toyota produces some of the most reliable vehicles on the market, especially when it comes to SUVs. The Lexus RX is built on a platform that is very similar to the Toyota Highlander SUV. Is the Lexus RX a reliable SUV, or is the luxury SUV model unreliable?. Is the...
#Android Auto#Android Smartphones#Bmw Cars#Vehicles#Apple Carplay#German#Apple Iphones#Google Maps
MotorBiscuit

This Favorite Toyota SUV Is Obviously No. 1 for 2022

Toyota consistently makes top-notch SUVs (and cars and trucks) that are favorites among car shoppers. So is it a surprise that the 2022 Toyota Highlander takes the number one spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top midsize SUVs? Not really. The Toyota Highlander gets pretty much everything right, especially in the key areas that the organization measures: reliability, value, and safety. Let’s take a look at what makes the Highlander an excellent choice for any car shopper.
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 BMW X6 Is J.D. Power’s Top Upper Midsize Premium SUV

The 2022 BMW X6 is a sleek and sporty luxury SUV that’s loaded with a whole bunch of features in a stylish package. It’s also been ranked the number one Upper Premium Midsize SUV by J.D. Power in its APEAL study. Here’s why the BMW X6 is considered the best luxury midsize SUV.  The 2022 … The post The 2022 BMW X6 Is J.D. Power’s Top Upper Midsize Premium SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CarBuzz.com

New BMW M2 Coming With All-Wheel Drive

The smallest BMW M model in the range offered by the German automaker, the BMW M2, might be on the receiving end of the all-wheel-drive treatment if recently discovered documents prove to be true. There's been a hot debate about whether BMW, and its M division, is really the enthusiast...
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

