Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

The 8 Best College Towns in New Jersey

The bustling college towns in New Jersey make it a popular destination for students from all over the world. With back-to-school season upon us, there’s no better time to take a look at some of thriving communities near different colleges and universities. Whether you prefer a suburb with a store-lined downtown or a smaller city with easy access to nature, the Garden State has the right fit for you. We’ve rounded up the eight best college towns in New Jersey.
12 Essex County Businesses For Back-to-School Shopping

With summer coming to a close and fall rapidly approaching, many students and parents inevitably have back-to-school shopping in mind. Whether it’s new backpacks, fresh pencils, art supplies, after-school snacks, or a wardrobe fresh-up, the pre-September shopping list to prepare for school can get long quickly. Luckily, we’ve compiled a guide to help make shopping for school as easy as possible. We took a look at some of our local Essex County businesses — from school supplies to clothing and after-school activities — and rounded up some of our favorites to check out this back-to-school season. Read on to learn about our Essex County local business suggestions for back-to-school shopping.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
First-time Home Buyer? This Local Mortgage Lender Can Help

So many of us have dreamt of owning property — and this dream comes with excitement, nerves, and a huge list of To-Dos. Before you get overwhelmed, The Kechian Team of loanDepot, located at 204 Bellevue Avenue, Suite C in Montclair, is here to make getting that necessary loan to buy a house really easy. The team has modernized the financing process to help ensure the experience of getting a mortgage is as efficient as possible, leaving you with more time to tackle that ever-growing list. Keep reading to learn more about the local team + the exclusive offer for Montclair Girl readers.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

