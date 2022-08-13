ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

NEWSBTC

Why Solana Could Poised For A 40% Price Move To The Upside

Solana has been one of the best-performing assets in the crypto 10 top by market pairing Ethereum’s wins during the weekend. The cryptocurrency has persevered some of its past week’s gains but records some hurdles over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) trades...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Aims Higher, Why BTC Could Surge Past $25K

Bitcoin is gaining bullish momentum above $24,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $25,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $24,200 resistance zone. The price is now trading above the $24,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Will The Ethereum Merge Drive The BTC Ratio To New ATHs?

Ethereum has been met with strong resistance at its current levels and might potentially re-test support. The cryptocurrency still preserves some of its profit from the past weeks but has been losing momentum over today’s trading session. At the time of writing, Ethereum trades at $1,860 with a 2%...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Trades A Little Over $24,000, Can It Target $27,000?

Bitcoin price peeped above the $24,000 price level after falling from the $25,000 mark few trading sessions ago. Over the past week Bitcoin secured a 6% gain and on the daily chart the coin fell by 1%. This had pointed towards a sign of consolidation. Bitcoin price had formed higher...
MARKETS
biztoc.com

The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022

Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Investors Should Buy These Cryptos Today: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Fantom (FTM)

Are you looking for some new crypto projects to invest in? Now could arguably be the perfect time to reshape your portfolio, because you can still get unbelievable discounts on some great projects and the bear run might be nearly over. Even if it isn’t, these cryptos have shown the potential to thrive even despite wider market conditions. If you invest in them for the long-run, you could be setting yourself up for huge gains when the market finally improves, and even some gains before that happens. And thinking long-term is wise right now. You shouldn’t be too concerned with hourly charts, that can be stressful given how volatile they can be. But if you pick the right projects and stay involved in them for the long-term, you should be preparing your portfolio for huge successes. So which cryptos should you invest in right now? Let’s have a look…
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu Price Forms Cup And Handle Pattern, What Does This Mean?

Shiba Inu Price had registered substantial gain over the last week. In the last 24 hours however, the coin moved down on its chart. The meme-coin had broken past its cup and handle pattern that was being formed for the past several months. This had pointed towards signs of bullishness.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

How Celsius Founder Lost Millions In Crypto By Taking Over Trading Strategy

A new report from the Financial Times has shed more light on the downfall of the crypto lending company Celsius Network. Founded by Alex Mashinsky, the company has been affected by the downside trend in the sector and was forced to halt all operations, negatively impacting their clients, and filed for bankruptcy.
STOCKS
Stocks
Economy
Markets
Ethereum
Market Analysis
NEWSBTC

XRP Sluggish At Resistance – Will It Break Out After 2 Months Of Vertigo?

XRP is seen to be stuck and on tepid waters as the price is not wandering off from $0.3 to $0.39 for two months. XRP experiencing weakness with price stuck at $0.3 to $0.39. The current sluggishness that XRP price is going through is severely pinning and stopping the bulls from making any move in the upward direction.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In

A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Why This New NFT Integration May Be What Cardano Needs To Break $0.6

Cardano has been making its mark in the NFT space long before smart contracts capability was available on the network. Collections have also found a reasonable level of success, given that non-fungible tokens remain relatively young for the blockchain. Nevertheless, developers continue to push for broader adoption when it comes to Cardano NFTs, and a new partnership is allowing the onboarding of a broader range of investors.
COMPUTERS
NEWSBTC

Revolutux, Solana, and Chainlink: Why the cryptocurrency market is optimistic about these names

Cryptocurrencies are the new stars of the financial services ecosystems as they overtake age-old practices, giving investors more control over their wealth. Apart from posting sustained results, cryptocurrencies also eliminate any scope of third-party interference and offer a greater degree of data privacy. It’s not just investors but even businesses that are adapting to the needs of the cryptocurrency loving audience and leveraging these blockchain based assets to gain a competitive edge.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Below 100 SMA Could Spark Bearish Reaction

Bitcoin is slowly moving lower below $24,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could drop in the short-term if it stays below the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin started a downside correction after it failed to settle above $25,000. The price is now trading below the $24,500 level and the 100 hourly...
MARKETS

