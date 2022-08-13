Are you looking for some new crypto projects to invest in? Now could arguably be the perfect time to reshape your portfolio, because you can still get unbelievable discounts on some great projects and the bear run might be nearly over. Even if it isn’t, these cryptos have shown the potential to thrive even despite wider market conditions. If you invest in them for the long-run, you could be setting yourself up for huge gains when the market finally improves, and even some gains before that happens. And thinking long-term is wise right now. You shouldn’t be too concerned with hourly charts, that can be stressful given how volatile they can be. But if you pick the right projects and stay involved in them for the long-term, you should be preparing your portfolio for huge successes. So which cryptos should you invest in right now? Let’s have a look…

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO