JPMorgan's long-time bull says now is the time to sell stocks to buy commodities after recent recovery
Investors should take advantage of the recent rally in stocks by trimming the equity exposure and buying commodities, according to JPMorgan. Long-time bull Marko Kolanovic said the decline in commodity prices is worth buying as markets see less risk of a recession. Kolanovic is still bullish on stocks in the...
NEWSBTC
Why Solana Could Poised For A 40% Price Move To The Upside
Solana has been one of the best-performing assets in the crypto 10 top by market pairing Ethereum’s wins during the weekend. The cryptocurrency has persevered some of its past week’s gains but records some hurdles over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) trades...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Aims Higher, Why BTC Could Surge Past $25K
Bitcoin is gaining bullish momentum above $24,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $25,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $24,200 resistance zone. The price is now trading above the $24,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Will The Ethereum Merge Drive The BTC Ratio To New ATHs?
Ethereum has been met with strong resistance at its current levels and might potentially re-test support. The cryptocurrency still preserves some of its profit from the past weeks but has been losing momentum over today’s trading session. At the time of writing, Ethereum trades at $1,860 with a 2%...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Trades A Little Over $24,000, Can It Target $27,000?
Bitcoin price peeped above the $24,000 price level after falling from the $25,000 mark few trading sessions ago. Over the past week Bitcoin secured a 6% gain and on the daily chart the coin fell by 1%. This had pointed towards a sign of consolidation. Bitcoin price had formed higher...
2 Supercharged Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
These real estate investment trusts have trounced the broader markets so far this year. But both look to still be solid buys for income investors.
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
biztoc.com
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
India's Adani — Leaving Musk, Bezos In Dust When It Comes To 2022 Wealth Gain — Now Plans To Establish New Alumina Refinery With $5.2B Investment
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group — plans to invest $5.2 billion to set up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, reported Bloomberg. The refinery will bear an annual capacity of 4 million tons, as per a statement by the local government, it said.
NEWSBTC
Investors Should Buy These Cryptos Today: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Fantom (FTM)
Are you looking for some new crypto projects to invest in? Now could arguably be the perfect time to reshape your portfolio, because you can still get unbelievable discounts on some great projects and the bear run might be nearly over. Even if it isn’t, these cryptos have shown the potential to thrive even despite wider market conditions. If you invest in them for the long-run, you could be setting yourself up for huge gains when the market finally improves, and even some gains before that happens. And thinking long-term is wise right now. You shouldn’t be too concerned with hourly charts, that can be stressful given how volatile they can be. But if you pick the right projects and stay involved in them for the long-term, you should be preparing your portfolio for huge successes. So which cryptos should you invest in right now? Let’s have a look…
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Price Forms Cup And Handle Pattern, What Does This Mean?
Shiba Inu Price had registered substantial gain over the last week. In the last 24 hours however, the coin moved down on its chart. The meme-coin had broken past its cup and handle pattern that was being formed for the past several months. This had pointed towards signs of bullishness.
NEWSBTC
How Celsius Founder Lost Millions In Crypto By Taking Over Trading Strategy
A new report from the Financial Times has shed more light on the downfall of the crypto lending company Celsius Network. Founded by Alex Mashinsky, the company has been affected by the downside trend in the sector and was forced to halt all operations, negatively impacting their clients, and filed for bankruptcy.
NEWSBTC
XRP Sluggish At Resistance – Will It Break Out After 2 Months Of Vertigo?
XRP is seen to be stuck and on tepid waters as the price is not wandering off from $0.3 to $0.39 for two months. XRP experiencing weakness with price stuck at $0.3 to $0.39. The current sluggishness that XRP price is going through is severely pinning and stopping the bulls from making any move in the upward direction.
NEWSBTC
Quant Explains How Bitcoin NUPL Cycles Are Getting Less Volatile With Time
Bitcoin NUPL data suggests that the crypto’s cycles are getting less sharper with time as profit tops and loss bottoms aren’t following a horizontal line. Bitcoin NUPL Didn’t Exceed The 0.75 “Greed” Mark During This Cycle. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post,...
Investors flock to U.S 'growth' stocks as inflation fears fade - BofA
Investors bought $7.1 billion in equities in the week to Wednesday, with U.S. 'growth' stocks recording their largest weekly inflow since December 2021 in a sign that fears over soaring inflation are receding.
Rouble falls past 61 vs dollar as conversion of depository receipts begins
MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The rouble slid past 61 to the dollar on Monday as the conversion of depository receipts in Russian companies to local shares got underway, and as foreign investors from designated "friendly" countries were able to return to the bond market.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In
A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
NEWSBTC
Why This New NFT Integration May Be What Cardano Needs To Break $0.6
Cardano has been making its mark in the NFT space long before smart contracts capability was available on the network. Collections have also found a reasonable level of success, given that non-fungible tokens remain relatively young for the blockchain. Nevertheless, developers continue to push for broader adoption when it comes to Cardano NFTs, and a new partnership is allowing the onboarding of a broader range of investors.
NEWSBTC
Revolutux, Solana, and Chainlink: Why the cryptocurrency market is optimistic about these names
Cryptocurrencies are the new stars of the financial services ecosystems as they overtake age-old practices, giving investors more control over their wealth. Apart from posting sustained results, cryptocurrencies also eliminate any scope of third-party interference and offer a greater degree of data privacy. It’s not just investors but even businesses that are adapting to the needs of the cryptocurrency loving audience and leveraging these blockchain based assets to gain a competitive edge.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Below 100 SMA Could Spark Bearish Reaction
Bitcoin is slowly moving lower below $24,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could drop in the short-term if it stays below the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin started a downside correction after it failed to settle above $25,000. The price is now trading below the $24,500 level and the 100 hourly...
