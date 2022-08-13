ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Daily Mail

'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail

Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
Boxing Scene

Chris Eubank Jr: 'I Am Finished If I Let Conor Benn Beat Me'

Chris Eubank Jr. says he will have to call it a day if he can’t get his hands raised over Conor Benn. The longtime middleweight and super middleweight contender will face rising welterweight Benn in an intriguing all-British catchweight bout on Oct. 8 at The O2 Arena in London. Both fighters originate from distinguished British boxing stock in Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr., whose intense rivalry in the early 1990s captivated the nation.
Boxing Scene

Broner On Tank-Garcia: 'I Don’t Think Ryan Should Ever Get In [The Ring] With Tank'

Adrien Broner doesn’t see it ending well for Ryan Garcia if he ever ends up swapping punches with Gervonta "Tank" Davis. The multi-weight division champion from Cincinnati weighed in on the match-up du jour, but unlike some boxing fans, he did not sound all too enthusiastic about it, essentially saying that it would be a clear-cut mismatch in Davis’ favor.
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down

Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Boxing Scene

Omar Figueroa, Sergey Lipinets Promise Fireworks in Crossroads Clash

In an all-action crossroads clash, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets will battle in a 12-round WBC Super Lightweight title eliminator headlining live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Boxing Scene

Adrien Broner Withdraws From Omar Figueroa Clash, Citing Mental Health; Rest Of Showtime Card To Move Forward

Adrien Broner will no longer appear on this weekend's previously announced Showtime quadrupleheader. The former four-division titlist took to his verified Instagram account to confirm his official withdrawal from a planned junior welterweight clash with Texas' Omar Figueroa. The battle of ex-titleholders was due to headline a four-fight Showtime Championship Boxing telecast from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida but will no longer include the Cincinnati native.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Boxing Scene

40 Years Gone: The Greatness of Salvador Sanchez

Long before there was a Canelo Alvarez, there was a Salvador Sanchez. Sanchez was born in 1959 in Santiago Tianguistenco, a city of 60,000-plus residents in south central Mexico that sits about 325 miles from Tlajomulco de Zuniga – where Alvarez arrived in 1990. Both men became championship-level boxers...
Boxing Scene

Puello Pumped For Akhmedov: I'm Ready To Be Crowned WBA Champion!

Alberto Puello is only days away from his high stakes bout with Batyr Akhmedov, as they collide for the vacant WBA junior welterweight belt. The bout is part of a Showtime televised quadrupleheader, on Saturday, August 20, from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Boxing Scene

Chisora Believes Fury Has Deal in Place To Face Usyk-Joshua Winner

Derek Chisora has hit back at Tyson Fury and claiming that Fury has not retired because he already has a deal to face the winner of Saturday’s fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Chisora also believes that Joshua will have to “go to the other side” to get...
Boxing Scene

Joseph Parker To Joe Joyce: I'm Gonna Beat Your Ass Up, Get You Out Of There

Joe Joyce’s concrete chin has been perhaps his greatest strength during his steady climb toward a heavyweight title shot. The hulking knockout artist’s ability to take even the flushest punches from big, strong opponents has helped him overcome defensive flaws that might’ve led less durable boxers to knockout defeats. Joseph Parker predicted that’s all about to end.
Boxing Scene

Video: Keyshawn Davis, Bruce Carrington on Lopez Stopping Campa

Bruce Carrington, Keyshawn Davis Interview - (Video by Ryan Burton) - Bruce Carrington, Keyshawn Davis were ringside in Las Vegas, to watch former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) make his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs). It was Lopez's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Eubank Expects To Be Only At 60% Strength Against Benn: 'If I’m 100% It’s a Public Execution'

Chris Eubank Jr. believes he will be severely handicapped the night he faces Conor Benn—and he wouldn’t have it any other way. Eubank indicated at a recent press conference for his highly anticipated grudge match with countryman Benn on Oct. 8 at The O2 Arena in London that the attendant catchweight and rehydration clause will impair him, preventing him from being in tip-top form on the night of their fight.
Boxing Scene

Juan Francisco Estrada-Argi Cortes Set For September 3; Show To Include Erika Cruz-Jelena Mrdjenovich Rematch

Juan Francisco Estrada will head home for his first fight after being removed as WBA titlist. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the lineal junior bantamweight champion and WBC “Franchise” titlist will next face countryman Argi Cortes atop a September 3 show from Estrada’s hometown of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The bout was confirmed during the WBC’s latest ‘Martes de Café’ weekly meeting Tuesday in Mexico City.
Boxing Scene

Amanda Serrano-Sarah Mahfoud Unification Bout on September 24 In Manchester

Amanda Serrano has long sought to become Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed champion. The team surrounding the record-setting seven-division titlist has taken a significant step to add to her already historic career. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are in place for Serrano (42-2-1, 30KOs) to next face Denmark’s Sarah Mahfoud...
Boxing Scene

Photos: Juan Francisco Estrada, Argi Cortes - Go Face To Face in Mexico

Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada will defend his WBC super flyweight 'Franchise' world championship, when he faces the tough fighter from the capital, Argi Cortes, on Saturday, September 3, at the Hermosillo Multiple Use Center, leading an event being presented by Zanfer, Matchroom Boxing and 2M Promotions, broadcast nationally in Mexico by Azteca 7, to Latin America by ESPN KnockOut, and globally by DAZN.
Boxing Scene

Anthony Joshua: Southpaws Are Nightmares – I Would've Smoked Usyk If He Wasn't Lefty

Anthony Joshua has fought just two left-handers ever since turning professional in 2013 after winning the gold medal in the 2012 London Olympics. In 2016, Joshua won his first world title when he knocked out southpaw Charles Martin in the second round. Last September, Joshua fought the only other lefty on his 26-fight resume when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk.
