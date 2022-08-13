LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - What areas of the Las Vegas valley are the hottest? Volunteers came together to try to answer that question. On Saturday, 28 teams of volunteers drove around the valley for 3 hours; one hour in the morning, one in the afternoon, and one hour at night, all the get readings of temperatures at the exact same time with the goal of creating a compressive heat map.

