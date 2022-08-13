Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Volunteers help map “urban heat islands” in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - What areas of the Las Vegas valley are the hottest? Volunteers came together to try to answer that question. On Saturday, 28 teams of volunteers drove around the valley for 3 hours; one hour in the morning, one in the afternoon, and one hour at night, all the get readings of temperatures at the exact same time with the goal of creating a compressive heat map.
news3lv.com
Monsoon sends river through east Las Vegas valley home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An east Las Vegas valley family is piecing their lives back together after a flash flood surged through their property Friday afternoon. Serene Temple left to pick up her 6-year-old from school but when she returned, “I came home to opening my house it was ankle deep,” she said.
UPDATE: Partial skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead determined as human
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The latest remains discovered at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are human, according to officials. Park rangers and Metro police are investigating after the discovery of the remains at around 8 p.m. Monday. Officials are working with dive teams in the Swim Beach area at Lake Mead after the remains were […]
Fox5 KVVU
Lake Mead sees increase after recent rain in Las Vegas Valley
Pot smell, impairment among concerns as Clark County commissioners review cannabis lounge regulations. Clark County commissioners decided to hold Tuesday’s agenda item for 30 days so they can get more information on some concerns that were brought up regarding pot lounges. Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Residents in Henderson neighborhood looking for help after monsoon rain damage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In late July, we showed you how one Henderson neighborhood was hit hard by monsoon flooding on Rising Star Drive near Whitney Mesa and Galleria. One homeowner said it has been a long process trying to get his home repaired but said he could be getting some help after the water tore through his home and backyard causing significant damage.
Lightning, rain spotted across northern Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A storm cell was seen near the Sheep Range along the north end of the Las Vegas valley on Monday evening, bringing another week of wet weather to the valley. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Clark County, which included Red Rock, Kyle Canyon, and the […]
Fox5 KVVU
Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath Las Vegas asks for more help to protect homeless during monsoon rains
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Phillip Perry called a flood control tunnel home for three years. While helping some other homeless people at a wash at Boulder Highway this week, he told FOX5 about some close calls of when he got caught in rushing water while in a tunnel. “I’ve...
Fox5 KVVU
Free grocery giveaway to be held Saturday at Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Just One Project will host a free grocery giveaway on Saturday at a Las Vegas middle school. According to a news release, the Just One Project is Southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry that serves more than 20,000 people monthly. Organizers say that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wanderwisdom.com
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable
Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
Fox5 KVVU
Electrical fire reported at MSG Sphere project on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department responded to an electrical fire at the MSG Sphere construction project on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon. The fire was first reported by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 16. CCFD said an LVMPD air unit spotting a smoldering fire on top of the MSG Sphere, which is currently under construction at Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.
Fox5 KVVU
Pay increase announced for DeKalb County first responders
Critically low reservoir prompts U.S. officials to cut Nevada’s water allotment by 8%. A worsening drought in states across the West is leading to lower water levels in the Colorado River and in the country’s most prominent reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell. Pot smell, impairment among concerns...
Another set of skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
Las Vegas police and Lake Mead officials are investigating the possible discovery of more skeletal remains at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
Single mom’s home, artwork damaged by recent Las Vegas floodwaters
Workers of pet-related businesses would need training and certification, under new Clark County prop. Residents in Henderson neighborhood looking for help after monsoon rain damage. In late July, we showed you how one Henderson neighborhood was hit hard by monsoon flooding on Rising Star Drive near Whitney Mesa and Galleria.
AOL Corp
2 dead as heaviest rainfall in 10 years floods Las Vegas strip for second time in weeks
Flash floods swept the iconic Las Vegas strip for the second time in weeks early Friday, causing two deaths as water to seep into casinos and flood parking garages. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning early Friday just after midnight warning of heavy rains, lightning and gusty winds. Videos on social media captured a bus floundering through an intersection that floodwaters had turned into lagoon and a car battling strong currents of downhill flooding.
news3lv.com
Lake Mead cuts coming, but Southern Nevada dodges another bullet for now
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning next year, Lake Mead will enter what is called a "Level 2A shortage." What that means is Southern Nevada will be able to take less water from the reservoir that makes Las Vegas possible. Our allocation will get cut by 25,000 acre-feet -- more...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police: SUV runs red light, hitting firetruck near Warm Springs, Paradise
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An SUV hit a firetruck on a call after running a red light, according to Nevada State Police. Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said a CCFD fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise. NSP said CCFD had the green light and a gray Toyota SUV was eastbound on Warm Springs and ran the red light, hitting the fire truck.
Golf course water budgets require more grass to be cut
If you’re looking to hit the green you may be seeing less and less of it. Golf courses are being required to cut their water budgets even more to conserve water.
East Las Vegas neighborhood sees potential for more affordable housing
Affordable housing plans are underway for an area in east Las Vegas as the city engages in talks with a developer about the project.
UNLV Report: Southern Nevada projected to welcome 1M new residents by 2060
By 2040 alone, the population in Clark County is expected to grow by 698,000 residents, according to CBER’s research, pushing the local population past the 3 million mark.
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian hit by car near Bermuda, Cactus in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian late Tuesday night just after 8:45 p.m. Police tell FOX5 an adult pedestrian in the northbound travel lanes of Bermuda was struck by a Chevrolet traveling northbound. The driver of the Chevrolet stopped...
Comments / 0