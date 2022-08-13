ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Volunteers help map “urban heat islands” in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - What areas of the Las Vegas valley are the hottest? Volunteers came together to try to answer that question. On Saturday, 28 teams of volunteers drove around the valley for 3 hours; one hour in the morning, one in the afternoon, and one hour at night, all the get readings of temperatures at the exact same time with the goal of creating a compressive heat map.
news3lv.com

Monsoon sends river through east Las Vegas valley home

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An east Las Vegas valley family is piecing their lives back together after a flash flood surged through their property Friday afternoon. Serene Temple left to pick up her 6-year-old from school but when she returned, “I came home to opening my house it was ankle deep,” she said.
Fox5 KVVU

Lake Mead sees increase after recent rain in Las Vegas Valley

Pot smell, impairment among concerns as Clark County commissioners review cannabis lounge regulations. Clark County commissioners decided to hold Tuesday’s agenda item for 30 days so they can get more information on some concerns that were brought up regarding pot lounges. Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath...
Fox5 KVVU

Residents in Henderson neighborhood looking for help after monsoon rain damage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In late July, we showed you how one Henderson neighborhood was hit hard by monsoon flooding on Rising Star Drive near Whitney Mesa and Galleria. One homeowner said it has been a long process trying to get his home repaired but said he could be getting some help after the water tore through his home and backyard causing significant damage.
8 News Now

Lightning, rain spotted across northern Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A storm cell was seen near the Sheep Range along the north end of the Las Vegas valley on Monday evening, bringing another week of wet weather to the valley. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Clark County, which included Red Rock, Kyle Canyon, and the […]
wanderwisdom.com

Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable

Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
Fox5 KVVU

Electrical fire reported at MSG Sphere project on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department responded to an electrical fire at the MSG Sphere construction project on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon. The fire was first reported by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 16. CCFD said an LVMPD air unit spotting a smoldering fire on top of the MSG Sphere, which is currently under construction at Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.
Fox5 KVVU

Pay increase announced for DeKalb County first responders

Critically low reservoir prompts U.S. officials to cut Nevada’s water allotment by 8%. A worsening drought in states across the West is leading to lower water levels in the Colorado River and in the country’s most prominent reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell. Pot smell, impairment among concerns...
Fox5 KVVU

Single mom’s home, artwork damaged by recent Las Vegas floodwaters

Workers of pet-related businesses would need training and certification, under new Clark County prop. Residents in Henderson neighborhood looking for help after monsoon rain damage. In late July, we showed you how one Henderson neighborhood was hit hard by monsoon flooding on Rising Star Drive near Whitney Mesa and Galleria.
AOL Corp

2 dead as heaviest rainfall in 10 years floods Las Vegas strip for second time in weeks

Flash floods swept the iconic Las Vegas strip for the second time in weeks early Friday, causing two deaths as water to seep into casinos and flood parking garages. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning early Friday just after midnight warning of heavy rains, lightning and gusty winds. Videos on social media captured a bus floundering through an intersection that floodwaters had turned into lagoon and a car battling strong currents of downhill flooding.
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada State Police: SUV runs red light, hitting firetruck near Warm Springs, Paradise

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An SUV hit a firetruck on a call after running a red light, according to Nevada State Police. Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said a CCFD fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise. NSP said CCFD had the green light and a gray Toyota SUV was eastbound on Warm Springs and ran the red light, hitting the fire truck.
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian hit by car near Bermuda, Cactus in south Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian late Tuesday night just after 8:45 p.m. Police tell FOX5 an adult pedestrian in the northbound travel lanes of Bermuda was struck by a Chevrolet traveling northbound. The driver of the Chevrolet stopped...
