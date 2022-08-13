Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Milledgeville hosting first ‘Summer Sips’ contest
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A drink contest is underway in downtown Milledgeville and will continue through the end of August. The contest, called “Milledgeville Summer Sips,” was created as a joint effort between Visit Milledgeville and Milledgeville Main Street as a way to promote the local food and drink industry.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jackson man protests food, service at local KFC
JACKSON — A Butts County man is so unhappy with his past meals and customer service from the local Kentucky Fried Chicken that he’s started a one-man protest. Ken Williams, 65, was in a union back in 1979 and he walked a picket line. Forty-three years later, Williams is walking a picket line again in front of the Jackson KFC/Taco Bell on Third Street.
pctonline.com
Rollins Acquires Bug House Pest Control
ATLANTA – Rollins announced the acquisition of Bug House Pest Control. Based in Milledgeville, Ga., Bug House will deepen Rollins said this acquisition will its presence throughout the important and growing Georgia market. Bug House Pest Control was founded by Mike Prosperi in 1993 and has grown to be...
41nbc.com
YKK $125M expansion into Macon on its way
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A $125 million business expansion is on its way to Bibb County. Governor Kemp announced Tuesday that YKK AP America Inc. will be expanding to include a new manufacturing facility and additional machinery and equipment in Bibb County. The new facility will create 100 new jobs in addition to the 250 jobs YKK AP already supports in Macon. The new facility will be located at Macon-Bibb’s I-75 Industrial Park, at a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development certified site. After completion, the company plans to relocate its operations and employees from its current site on Ocmulgee Boulevard to the new facility.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
ON THE MARKET: Charming family home on 3.5 acres in Flovilla
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Flovilla is waiting fo you to make it your own. Sitting on 3.5 private acres, the home has a bonus room in addition to the bedrooms and two-car garage. Downstairs, you'll find a spacious living room with fireplace that opens to the dining...
AccessAtlanta
Snag your Georgia National Fair tickets for $10 during two-day sale
Mark your calendar for October! The Georgia National Fair is coming, and they’re having a flash sale on gate admission tickets starting on Aug. 15. That’s right — just $10 each! But you better act fast because prices will go up on Aug. 17. This October 6-16,...
'Highlight of our week' these dogs took center stage at the Georgia National Fairgrounds dog show
PERRY, Ga. — Today at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, dogs of all sorts came to compete for the gold. Competitors and their owners made their way to the fairground for the Dog Agility Show, hosted by Sirius Dog Agility. Furry athletes geared up to take off, and the show...
AOL Corp
Middle Georgia manufacturing company announces $125 million expansion in Macon
A Macon manufacturing company is planning a $125 million expansion, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday in a press release. YKK AP America, which makes architectural products for homes and businesses, plans to build a new manufacturing facility and install additional equipment in Bibb County. According to the release, the expansion will add 100 new jobs to the 250-person strong workforce already at YKK AP in Macon.
allongeorgia.com
Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference
Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
Macon-Bibb County demolishes the same homeless encampment for the second time since June
—— Residents of a tent encampment near downtown Macon have been displaced by the city for the second time in three months. Like it did in June, the city brought heavy machinery to clear the empty lot owned by the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority at the corner of Spring Street and Riverside Drive.
wgxa.tv
Report: Warner Robins PD aims to predict where crime will occur
The City of Warner Robins is looking to reduce crime by using cameras and technology, to predict where crimes are most likely to occur, according to a recent report by Georgia Tech. The city is one of only a handful of winners of the "Georgia Smart Communities Challenge" for 2022.
41nbc.com
Porcelain protester leaves strong message for Fort Valley leaders
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It was a protest that was flushed away almost as soon as it was noticed. It was business as usual outside of Fort Valley City Hall Monday. You’d never know a toilet was sitting outside it over the weekend. The toilet had a...
wgxa.tv
Suspect wanted for theft at downtown Macon restaurant
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect who's accused of stealing from a restaurant in downtown Macon. The sheriff's office says it happened on Tuesday, August 9. The suspect reportedly walked into Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 497 Second St., and...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins Police Department adding new cameras throughout city
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins was just designated as a Smart City. The first phase in the designation will focus on public safety. According to Warner Robins Mayor Larhonda Patrick, the city has grown so fast the number of law enforcement is lacking. That’s why the Warner Robins Police Department is focusing on alternatives to help decrease crime.
Central Georgia man arrested on felony fraud charges involving Louisiana hurricane victims
ALLEN PARISH, La. — A Central Georgia man wanted on fraud charges has been arrested in Louisiana. According to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office, Jimmy Collins Jr., 55, was arrested Monday morning on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. Back in July, the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office told...
WMAZ
Perry dentist hopes to rebuild after longstanding family practice ravaged by fire
Though the building was a loss, no one was hurt in the fire. Pierce says while they work to rebuild, their Warner Robins office will remain open.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Georgia police arrest suspects in ‘chop shop’ investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with allegedly producing and altering fake vehicle identification numbers (VINs) in two-state “chop shop” operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement...
Extensive damage to Perry dental office after overnight fire
PERRY, Ga. — Fire extensively damaged a Perry dental practice overnight. Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says they got called to 1021 Keith Drive around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived they found fire shooting through the roof of the original building of R Thomas Pierce Dental Office as well as the addition that was completed late last year.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/15/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office continues to search for a man after responding to a mental health call Sunday night. This comes after someone fired shots into a Lizella home.
Neighbors express mixed feelings over new development proposal along Hartley Bridge Road
MACON, Ga. — A small patch of woods in south Bibb along Hartley Bridge Road is gaining some controversy from people who live nearby. But it's not the woods themselves - it's the plans a development company has for them. It's a proposed 6,000 square foot office building. 13WMAZ's...
