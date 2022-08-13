ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonaire, GA

Milledgeville hosting first ‘Summer Sips’ contest

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A drink contest is underway in downtown Milledgeville and will continue through the end of August. The contest, called “Milledgeville Summer Sips,” was created as a joint effort between Visit Milledgeville and Milledgeville Main Street as a way to promote the local food and drink industry.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Jackson man protests food, service at local KFC

JACKSON — A Butts County man is so unhappy with his past meals and customer service from the local Kentucky Fried Chicken that he’s started a one-man protest. Ken Williams, 65, was in a union back in 1979 and he walked a picket line. Forty-three years later, Williams is walking a picket line again in front of the Jackson KFC/Taco Bell on Third Street.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Rollins Acquires Bug House Pest Control

ATLANTA – Rollins announced the acquisition of Bug House Pest Control. Based in Milledgeville, Ga., Bug House will deepen Rollins said this acquisition will its presence throughout the important and growing Georgia market. Bug House Pest Control was founded by Mike Prosperi in 1993 and has grown to be...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
YKK $125M expansion into Macon on its way

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A $125 million business expansion is on its way to Bibb County. Governor Kemp announced Tuesday that YKK AP America Inc. will be expanding to include a new manufacturing facility and additional machinery and equipment in Bibb County. The new facility will create 100 new jobs in addition to the 250 jobs YKK AP already supports in Macon. The new facility will be located at Macon-Bibb’s I-75 Industrial Park, at a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development certified site. After completion, the company plans to relocate its operations and employees from its current site on Ocmulgee Boulevard to the new facility.
MACON, GA
ON THE MARKET: Charming family home on 3.5 acres in Flovilla

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Flovilla is waiting fo you to make it your own. Sitting on 3.5 private acres, the home has a bonus room in addition to the bedrooms and two-car garage. Downstairs, you'll find a spacious living room with fireplace that opens to the dining...
FLOVILLA, GA
Middle Georgia manufacturing company announces $125 million expansion in Macon

A Macon manufacturing company is planning a $125 million expansion, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday in a press release. YKK AP America, which makes architectural products for homes and businesses, plans to build a new manufacturing facility and install additional equipment in Bibb County. According to the release, the expansion will add 100 new jobs to the 250-person strong workforce already at YKK AP in Macon.
MACON, GA
Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference

Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
GEORGIA STATE
Suspect wanted for theft at downtown Macon restaurant

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect who's accused of stealing from a restaurant in downtown Macon. The sheriff's office says it happened on Tuesday, August 9. The suspect reportedly walked into Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 497 Second St., and...
MACON, GA
Warner Robins Police Department adding new cameras throughout city

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins was just designated as a Smart City. The first phase in the designation will focus on public safety. According to Warner Robins Mayor Larhonda Patrick, the city has grown so fast the number of law enforcement is lacking. That’s why the Warner Robins Police Department is focusing on alternatives to help decrease crime.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Georgia police arrest suspects in ‘chop shop’ investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with allegedly producing and altering fake vehicle identification numbers (VINs) in two-state “chop shop” operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement...
COLUMBUS, GA
Extensive damage to Perry dental office after overnight fire

PERRY, Ga. — Fire extensively damaged a Perry dental practice overnight. Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says they got called to 1021 Keith Drive around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived they found fire shooting through the roof of the original building of R Thomas Pierce Dental Office as well as the addition that was completed late last year.
PERRY, GA

