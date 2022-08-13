MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A $125 million business expansion is on its way to Bibb County. Governor Kemp announced Tuesday that YKK AP America Inc. will be expanding to include a new manufacturing facility and additional machinery and equipment in Bibb County. The new facility will create 100 new jobs in addition to the 250 jobs YKK AP already supports in Macon. The new facility will be located at Macon-Bibb’s I-75 Industrial Park, at a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development certified site. After completion, the company plans to relocate its operations and employees from its current site on Ocmulgee Boulevard to the new facility.

MACON, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO