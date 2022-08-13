ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negaunee, MI

WLUC

Classic Cars on Third coming this Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Street in Marquette will soon be packed with cars for the sixth annual “Classic Cars on Third.” This Saturday, August 20, more than 100 vehicles are expected to line up for display. All proceeds from the show will go to the Marquette Women’s...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today hits the UP State Fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s day two of the U.P. State Fair. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson hit the midway for a look at Tuesday’s setup. But first, elephant ears. The fair has 28 rides this year. Tia and Elizabeth try to find what’s...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Bird scooters to leave Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bird scooters won’t be in Iron Mountain much longer. Iron Mountain’s city manager was notified by Bird Rides that the company is terminating its agreement at the end of this month. Bird Rides says it does not see an immediate path to building an enduring business in Iron Mountain.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Bark River teen crowned UP State Fair Queen

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Day 1 of the U.P. State Fair crowned a new queen. Kassey Labadie of Bark River talks about the tradition of the fair’s pageant. Earlier Tuesday morning, Delta County Chamber of Commerce’s Vickie Micheau details Tuesday’s schedule. Watch your TV6 News for continued...
BARK RIVER, MI
WLUC

2022 UP State Fair begins

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair has returned to Escanaba. Monday evening was the opening of the fair. The week-long fair includes food vendors, rides, midway games and plenty of 4-H activities and animals. You can also find live, free entertainment every day on the midway. Grandstand entertainment...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

UP State Fair begins Monday evening, continues through Sunday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022 U.P. State Fair kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Monday at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon details the opening day schedule and wristband prices. The annual event is a celebration of agriculture and community. Trudgeon speaks to youth livestock exhibitors...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Marquette native finds country music career in Nashville

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The U.P. State Fair kicks off at 5:00 p.m., a fire on Isle Royale causes evacuations and closures, gas prices are below $4/gallon on average, and Lake Superior Youth Theatre holds a back-to-school supply drive. Plus... singer-songwriter and Marquette native Alyssa Palmer...
MARQUETTE, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy seeks volunteers for Chocolay Bayou Art Walk

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The second annual Bayou Art Walk will be held at the Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy is currently seeking more volunteers for the event. Participants will be able to explore the Chocolay Bayou trails while admiring eight different local artists’ work. The walk is a celebration of the natural beauty and community space provided by the bayou.
HARVEY, MI
WLUC

Superior Arts Youth Theater to host Back to School Drive

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, August 16, Superior Arts Youth Theater will be accepting donations of school supplies, for their back to school drive for Upper Peninsula Health Plan. Donations can be dropped off at the Lake Superior Theater, located at 230 Lakeshore Boulevard from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Pine Mountain Christian School kicks off 2022 school year

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County Christian school had its first day of school Monday. 17 students and two teachers kicked off the 2022 school year at the Pine Mountain Christian School (PMCS) Monday. The school operates differently than a traditional public institution. “We don’t feel that purely...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Marquette’s newest author holds book signing for first novel

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s newest published author is still a high school senior. Liam Ulland-Joy is a senior at MSHS. He’s published the first novel called ‘Forsaken City.’ Tuesday, Ulland-Joy held a book signing for ‘Forsaken City’ at the Presque Isle Pavilion. It’s...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club hosts gem and mineral show

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Rockhounds from across the U.P. met at Houghton Elementary this weekend for the annual Gem and Mineral Show. The show has been going on for about 15 years. It allowed attendees to bring their own gems and minerals for experts to identify. It also gave first-time...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Veterans ride motorcycles to raise money for retired veterans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A motorcycle organization rode with a police escort to raise money for retired veterans on Saturday. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association started in Little Lake and ended at the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans. After arriving the group then had a get together with food and residents touring the bikes.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Independent movie filmed at 3 Florence historic buildings

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - An independent movie filmed in Florence; Wisconsin is preparing for its premiere next month. Salty Earth Pictures is a non-profit production organization, and it is prepared to release its eighth movie, named “Stand in the Gap.”. It was filmed at three historic buildings in Florence....
FLORENCE, WI
WLUC

UP schools hold summer school ahead of academic year

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP & NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer is speeding by, and with it approaches the new school year. Before then, some schools are hosting summer classes to prepare students. On Monday, kindergarten through fifth-grade students kicked off their final week of summer classes at Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming Township. Aspen Ridge Elementary Principal Chris Marana explains the purpose of summer school.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Habitat Humanity home receives new free roof

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Habitat for Humanity home in Negaunee Township received a free new roof Tuesday. Rainy Creek Construction donated its labor while GAF Materials Corporation donated the materials. Around six workers showed up to help install the new roof. Marquette Habitat for Humanity started construction on...
NEGAUNEE, MI

