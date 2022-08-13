Read full article on original website
WLUC
Classic Cars on Third coming this Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Street in Marquette will soon be packed with cars for the sixth annual “Classic Cars on Third.” This Saturday, August 20, more than 100 vehicles are expected to line up for display. All proceeds from the show will go to the Marquette Women’s...
WLUC
Kiwanis Ski Club cancels World Cup ski jump competition, will still hold Continential Cup
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Ski Club is preparing for ski jumping in Iron Mountain again this winter. The club was looking to host a “World Cup” competition but had to postpone its bid. “We have a team working in Europe, a team working domestically for...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today hits the UP State Fair
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s day two of the U.P. State Fair. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson hit the midway for a look at Tuesday’s setup. But first, elephant ears. The fair has 28 rides this year. Tia and Elizabeth try to find what’s...
WLUC
Bird scooters to leave Iron Mountain
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bird scooters won’t be in Iron Mountain much longer. Iron Mountain’s city manager was notified by Bird Rides that the company is terminating its agreement at the end of this month. Bird Rides says it does not see an immediate path to building an enduring business in Iron Mountain.
WLUC
Bark River teen crowned UP State Fair Queen
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Day 1 of the U.P. State Fair crowned a new queen. Kassey Labadie of Bark River talks about the tradition of the fair’s pageant. Earlier Tuesday morning, Delta County Chamber of Commerce’s Vickie Micheau details Tuesday’s schedule. Watch your TV6 News for continued...
WLUC
2022 UP State Fair begins
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair has returned to Escanaba. Monday evening was the opening of the fair. The week-long fair includes food vendors, rides, midway games and plenty of 4-H activities and animals. You can also find live, free entertainment every day on the midway. Grandstand entertainment...
WLUC
UP State Fair begins Monday evening, continues through Sunday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022 U.P. State Fair kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Monday at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon details the opening day schedule and wristband prices. The annual event is a celebration of agriculture and community. Trudgeon speaks to youth livestock exhibitors...
WLUC
Marquette native finds country music career in Nashville
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The U.P. State Fair kicks off at 5:00 p.m., a fire on Isle Royale causes evacuations and closures, gas prices are below $4/gallon on average, and Lake Superior Youth Theatre holds a back-to-school supply drive. Plus... singer-songwriter and Marquette native Alyssa Palmer...
themanchestermirror.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
WLUC
Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy seeks volunteers for Chocolay Bayou Art Walk
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The second annual Bayou Art Walk will be held at the Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy is currently seeking more volunteers for the event. Participants will be able to explore the Chocolay Bayou trails while admiring eight different local artists’ work. The walk is a celebration of the natural beauty and community space provided by the bayou.
WLUC
Superior Arts Youth Theater to host Back to School Drive
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, August 16, Superior Arts Youth Theater will be accepting donations of school supplies, for their back to school drive for Upper Peninsula Health Plan. Donations can be dropped off at the Lake Superior Theater, located at 230 Lakeshore Boulevard from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
WLUC
Pine Mountain Christian School kicks off 2022 school year
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County Christian school had its first day of school Monday. 17 students and two teachers kicked off the 2022 school year at the Pine Mountain Christian School (PMCS) Monday. The school operates differently than a traditional public institution. “We don’t feel that purely...
WLUC
Republic Township celebrating ‘Retro Days of Republic’ this weekend
REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Republic Township is celebrating summer with a new weekend full of events and a theme set to take you back in time. They’re calling it ‘Retro Days of Republic’ and the theme this year is the 1960′s. Three full days of...
WLUC
Marquette’s newest author holds book signing for first novel
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s newest published author is still a high school senior. Liam Ulland-Joy is a senior at MSHS. He’s published the first novel called ‘Forsaken City.’ Tuesday, Ulland-Joy held a book signing for ‘Forsaken City’ at the Presque Isle Pavilion. It’s...
WLUC
Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club hosts gem and mineral show
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Rockhounds from across the U.P. met at Houghton Elementary this weekend for the annual Gem and Mineral Show. The show has been going on for about 15 years. It allowed attendees to bring their own gems and minerals for experts to identify. It also gave first-time...
WLUC
Veterans ride motorcycles to raise money for retired veterans
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A motorcycle organization rode with a police escort to raise money for retired veterans on Saturday. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association started in Little Lake and ended at the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans. After arriving the group then had a get together with food and residents touring the bikes.
WLUC
Independent movie filmed at 3 Florence historic buildings
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - An independent movie filmed in Florence; Wisconsin is preparing for its premiere next month. Salty Earth Pictures is a non-profit production organization, and it is prepared to release its eighth movie, named “Stand in the Gap.”. It was filmed at three historic buildings in Florence....
WLUC
UP schools hold summer school ahead of academic year
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP & NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer is speeding by, and with it approaches the new school year. Before then, some schools are hosting summer classes to prepare students. On Monday, kindergarten through fifth-grade students kicked off their final week of summer classes at Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming Township. Aspen Ridge Elementary Principal Chris Marana explains the purpose of summer school.
WLUC
Habitat Humanity home receives new free roof
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Habitat for Humanity home in Negaunee Township received a free new roof Tuesday. Rainy Creek Construction donated its labor while GAF Materials Corporation donated the materials. Around six workers showed up to help install the new roof. Marquette Habitat for Humanity started construction on...
WLUC
Michigan’s Poverty Task Force visits Marquette, discusses access to child care
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County leaders and Michigan’s Poverty Task Force are teaming up to alleviate a child care crisis in Michigan. The mission is to share resources available to support families impacted by poverty. The main topic of Tuesday’s conference was child care. “There’s a two-part...
