HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The second annual Bayou Art Walk will be held at the Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy is currently seeking more volunteers for the event. Participants will be able to explore the Chocolay Bayou trails while admiring eight different local artists’ work. The walk is a celebration of the natural beauty and community space provided by the bayou.

HARVEY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO