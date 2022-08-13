FBI apprehends Arizona man in Las Vegas after home invasion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 60-year-old man from Golden Valley, Arizona, was apprehended Wednesday in Las Vegas by the FBI’s Criminal Apprehension Team as authorities investigate a home invasion that ended with two women in a Kingman hospital with possible broken bones.

Humberto Perez is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a Monday hearing. He faces charges in Arizona on one count of burglary and two counts of aggravated assault/domestic violence.

Perez and two other men were identified as suspects by the Mohave County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Office in an investigation of a home invasion in Golden Valley early Wednesday. Mark Hutchins Jr., 35, and Jason Wortman, 46, were arrested on Wednesday in Golden Valley.

Officers were called just before 5 a.m. to a home where victims told officers three men had shown up wearing camouflaged clothing and face masks, identifying themselves as being with the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

The men demanded to go inside, but couldn’t produce IDs to prove they were with the Marshal’s Office. Instead, they pulled down a screen door and kicked in the door to the home, according to the victims’ accounts. The men were armed with a shotgun, a rifle, two handguns and a baseball bat.

Mark Hutchins Jr., left, and Jason Wortman (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

During the course of the investigation, officers found that Perez had asked Hutchins and Wortman to help him get some of his things from his previous residence. Perez told the other men that his estranged wife’s new boyfriend was physically abusing his adult handicapped son, according to officers. Perez had recently been served with a protective order a month earlier by his estranged wife due to previous domestic violence problems.

Once inside, Perez took his son to a back room. When he came back, he used the bat to start hitting his estranged wife and her mother.

“The two injured occupants were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center by ambulance for blunt force trauma and possible broken bones,” according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. They are expected to survive.

Hutchins and Wortman stopped Perez and all three left the residence, according to officers.

Officers recovered the weapons when Hutchins and Wortman were arrested in the area near Egar Road and Highway 68 in Golden Valley. Although they stopped Perez, both still face charges of burglary and two counts of aggravated assault.

