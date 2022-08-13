Kids all around the country are sharpening their pencils, grabbing their glue sticks, and packing their backpacks to prepare for the start of school, which is just around the corner. But what many Hudson County residents may not know is that back-to-school takes on a special meaning for us — because the first school in America with a kindergarten was actually founded right here in Hoboken. That’s right — way back in 1861, the first school in the country to offer kindergarten classes as part of its curriculum was the Hoboken Academy — located at 5th Street and Willow (501 Willow Avenue). The class began on February 11th, 1861 with 77 students in attendance. In addition, Hoboken was also home to the first teachers’ pension. Read on to learn all about the very first in-school kindergarten in the United States, located right here in Hoboken, New Jersey.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO