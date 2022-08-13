ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Thrillist

Where To Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC

In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project

Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jalopnik

Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island

For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Eater

NYC Restaurateurs Are Circling Around Central Park Boathouse Sale

The iconic Central Park Boathouse — which announced last month that it was shutting down in October to much dismay — may not stay rudderless for long. The New York Post reports that the city’s Parks Department, which owns the space, is gearing up for a “speedier process” to pass the existing contract on to another operator after restaurateur Dean Poll called it quits due to the rising cost of labor and goods. Sources tell the Post that “a number of unnamed restaurateurs have already come forward” to express interest in taking over the contract, which includes an annual $1.7 million license fee to the city or 7.2 percent of annual revenue (whichever is greater), and working with the labor union that represents 163 workers at the boathouse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!

As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this weekend, with lucky kayakers capturing footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday.  New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Manhattan, NYC — 20 Top Places!

Apples aren’t just the only food you’d find in the Big Apple. In fact, there are countless cuisines to enjoy when you’re in New York City, especially in Manhattan. This vibrant NYC borough is most known for its exclusive shopping, rich culture, and luxury businesses, but it’s also a fantastic spot for food lovers to explore.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Man, 71, missing for weeks from West Brighton home: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man reported missing two weeks ago from his West Brighton home. Thomas Treval, 71, was last seen around 3 p.m. Aug. 2 inside his residence on the 900 block of Forest Avenue, according to a written statement issued Tuesday by the NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information’s office.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
hobokengirl.com

Hoboken Was Home to the Very First In-School Kindergarten in America

Kids all around the country are sharpening their pencils, grabbing their glue sticks, and packing their backpacks to prepare for the start of school, which is just around the corner. But what many Hudson County residents may not know is that back-to-school takes on a special meaning for us — because the first school in America with a kindergarten was actually founded right here in Hoboken. That’s right — way back in 1861, the first school in the country to offer kindergarten classes as part of its curriculum was the Hoboken Academy — located at 5th Street and Willow (501 Willow Avenue). The class began on February 11th, 1861 with 77 students in attendance. In addition, Hoboken was also home to the first teachers’ pension. Read on to learn all about the very first in-school kindergarten in the United States, located right here in Hoboken, New Jersey.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Hoboken + Jersey City July 2022 Real Estate by the Numbers, Thanks to PRIME Real Estate Group

The ups and downs of the real estate market can be complicated to follow — especially in highly desirable locations like Hoboken and Jersey City. Keeping track of recent real estate statistics in Hudson County is wise for anyone looking to buy or sell a home locally. Luckily, PRIME Real Estate Group — a leading local brokerage in Hudson County with offices in both Hoboken + Jersey City — is sharing its July 2022 market stats to help inform your choices and keep you in the know. Read on to learn all about the Hoboken + Jersey City July 2022 market brief, provided by PRIME Real Estate Group.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Washington Examiner

List: New York City now America’s ‘worst’ sanctuary city

New York City has nudged past Los Angeles to become “America’s worst sanctuary city,” according to a new list from a top immigration reform organization. Pro-illegal immigrant policies put into place by former liberal Mayor Bill deBlasio and supercharged by new Mayor Eric Adams, also a Democrat, have helped to elevate the city’s status, according to the Immigration Reform Law Institute.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

