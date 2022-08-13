Read full article on original website
Is there a Greek Festival in 2022 on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since 1971 on Staten Island, with the crisp fall air came the Greek Festival in Bulls Head. But this year, it will not return to Holy Trinity Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, said its pastor, the Rev. Nick Petropoulakos. “We’re still in construction with the...
Thrillist
Where To Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC
In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project
Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Restaurants With The Best Pasta In NYC | NYC’s Best Pasta Restaurants
If there is one thing about me, it’s that I have eaten so much pasta while living in NYC. The variety of options that the amazing restaurants throughout the city offer make it difficult to grow tired of it. From Brooklyn to Manhattan, to Long Island, I have compiled...
‘Reclining (Lady) Liberty’ finds a home in Bloomfield
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “Reclining Liberty,” a sculpture by artist Zaq Landsberg has found her spot on Staten Island on The Circle at Corporate Commons Three, 1441 South Ave. in Bloomfield. This 25-ft.-long sculpture took a 20-hour drive via tractor trailer from Minnesota to her home here in...
$30 for A Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
Spate of gym thefts on Staten Island prompts NYPD service announcement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A recent spate of thefts from gym locker rooms on Staten Island prompted a public service announcement last week by the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct. The precinct, which encompasses the borough’s East Shore and some Mid-Island neighborhoods, took to Twitter on Wednesday with tips on how to protect their belongings.
Schumer presents plan to control invasive spotted lanternflies on Staten Island, across NY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Standing just yards away from Central Park, Senator Charles Schumer on Sunday said there is still time to contain the serious threat spotted lanternflies pose to New York State -- including Staten Island -- before it’s too late. He said New York City’s parks, like...
Jalopnik
Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island
For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
Eater
NYC Restaurateurs Are Circling Around Central Park Boathouse Sale
The iconic Central Park Boathouse — which announced last month that it was shutting down in October to much dismay — may not stay rudderless for long. The New York Post reports that the city’s Parks Department, which owns the space, is gearing up for a “speedier process” to pass the existing contract on to another operator after restaurateur Dean Poll called it quits due to the rising cost of labor and goods. Sources tell the Post that “a number of unnamed restaurateurs have already come forward” to express interest in taking over the contract, which includes an annual $1.7 million license fee to the city or 7.2 percent of annual revenue (whichever is greater), and working with the labor union that represents 163 workers at the boathouse.
Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!
As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this weekend, with lucky kayakers capturing footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday. New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Manhattan, NYC — 20 Top Places!
Apples aren’t just the only food you’d find in the Big Apple. In fact, there are countless cuisines to enjoy when you’re in New York City, especially in Manhattan. This vibrant NYC borough is most known for its exclusive shopping, rich culture, and luxury businesses, but it’s also a fantastic spot for food lovers to explore.
Man, 71, missing for weeks from West Brighton home: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man reported missing two weeks ago from his West Brighton home. Thomas Treval, 71, was last seen around 3 p.m. Aug. 2 inside his residence on the 900 block of Forest Avenue, according to a written statement issued Tuesday by the NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information’s office.
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken Was Home to the Very First In-School Kindergarten in America
Kids all around the country are sharpening their pencils, grabbing their glue sticks, and packing their backpacks to prepare for the start of school, which is just around the corner. But what many Hudson County residents may not know is that back-to-school takes on a special meaning for us — because the first school in America with a kindergarten was actually founded right here in Hoboken. That’s right — way back in 1861, the first school in the country to offer kindergarten classes as part of its curriculum was the Hoboken Academy — located at 5th Street and Willow (501 Willow Avenue). The class began on February 11th, 1861 with 77 students in attendance. In addition, Hoboken was also home to the first teachers’ pension. Read on to learn all about the very first in-school kindergarten in the United States, located right here in Hoboken, New Jersey.
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken + Jersey City July 2022 Real Estate by the Numbers, Thanks to PRIME Real Estate Group
The ups and downs of the real estate market can be complicated to follow — especially in highly desirable locations like Hoboken and Jersey City. Keeping track of recent real estate statistics in Hudson County is wise for anyone looking to buy or sell a home locally. Luckily, PRIME Real Estate Group — a leading local brokerage in Hudson County with offices in both Hoboken + Jersey City — is sharing its July 2022 market stats to help inform your choices and keep you in the know. Read on to learn all about the Hoboken + Jersey City July 2022 market brief, provided by PRIME Real Estate Group.
NBC New York
Tree Falls Into Backyard Bronx Pool, Killing Woman; 2 NYC Tree-Related Deaths in 1 Day
A tree fell onto the backyard pool of a Bronx residence Monday afternoon, killing one woman and leaving a second hospitalized, police said. The deadly incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at an apartment building off Palisades Avenue in Spuyten Duyvil, the NYPD said. A thunderous crack sent the tree hurdling down toward the private pool.
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
Washington Examiner
List: New York City now America’s ‘worst’ sanctuary city
New York City has nudged past Los Angeles to become “America’s worst sanctuary city,” according to a new list from a top immigration reform organization. Pro-illegal immigrant policies put into place by former liberal Mayor Bill deBlasio and supercharged by new Mayor Eric Adams, also a Democrat, have helped to elevate the city’s status, according to the Immigration Reform Law Institute.
Man struck by train while lying on Brooklyn subway tracks, expected to survive
The man was on the tracks at the Van Siclen Avenue station in East New York when he was struck by a northbound 3 train around 1:45 a.m.
