BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State Rep. Rick Becker, who founded an ultraconservative faction in the North Dakota Legislature and who narrowly lost the Republican endorsement for the U.S. Senate, announced Monday that he plans to run as an independent for the seat held by John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon and former gubernatorial candidate, had said he would not run if he lost the endorsement to Hoeven, who is seeking a third term. “I had let it go and had no intention (of running) whatsoever,” Becker told The Associated Press. “The big spending in Washington just kept eating at me slowly and surely.” Becker, 57, said he would start gathering the 1,000 signatures he needs by Sept. 6 to get on the ballot. If he gathers enough, in November he would face Hoeven and Democrat Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO