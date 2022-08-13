ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Has Controversial Sports Rule Opinion

Paige Spiranac mostly talks about golf, but she has opinions on other sports as well. Following the news of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. being suspended 80 games for PEDs, Spiranac addressed the topic of steroids in baseball on Instagram Monday afternoon. After rolling her eyes as Tatis'...
