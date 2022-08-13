Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Anthony Rizzo going wild in dugout after questionable call
Anthony Rizzo has been on quite a downslide at the plate the past 17 games. Having gone 12-for-60 with five home runs and 12 strikeouts prior to taking the field Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, his frustrations boiled over after a questionable call from the home plate umpire. During...
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
Look: Paige Spiranac Has Controversial Sports Rule Opinion
Paige Spiranac mostly talks about golf, but she has opinions on other sports as well. Following the news of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. being suspended 80 games for PEDs, Spiranac addressed the topic of steroids in baseball on Instagram Monday afternoon. After rolling her eyes as Tatis'...
Photos: Meet The Private Wife Of Yankees Star Aaron Judge
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is having a season to remember. The MLB slugger is on pace to have one of the greatest hitting seasons in recent league history. He's already slugged more than 40 home runs and driven in 100 runs. Judge, who is set to become a...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Joke After LeBron James Picked His Best 3 Players Of All Time: "Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... He Said Michael Jordan Three Times"
LeBron James will turn 38 years old later this year. He is still playing at an elite level, but it is evident to everyone that it is only a matter of a few years before LeBron announces his retirement from the league. Even if he retired at this moment, for...
Dodgers: Former Star OFer Wants Another Shot in MLB, More Specifically, with LA
Former Los Angeles Dodger, Yasiel Puig, is hopeful he can return to Major League Baseball after his stint in the KBO. Unfortunately for Puig, baseball is a sport with a long memory.
Paige Spiranac Weighs In On The Fernando Tatis Jr. PEDs Situation: “Make Steroids Legal”
The talk of the MLB baseball world over the past few days has been about Fernando Tatis Jr., arguably the most electric player in the league right now, testing positive for Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs). Of course, Tatis is 100% denying the accusations, saying he would never knowingly take the...
