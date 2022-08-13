Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Disney And Marvel Games Showcase - What To Expect | GameSpot News
Disney's D23 expo kicks off in September, and this year there'll be a digital showcase devoted to featuring new content from upcoming Disney and Marvel games, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr., and livestreamed through its social channels. According to Disney, new reveals for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as the first look at Skydance New Media's Marvel game. Described as a Marvel ensemble game, the game was officially confirmed in October last year and development is being led by Uncharted writer and director Amy Hennig. Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed to next year and the Firaxis-developed tactical turn-based RPG will now release before the end of Take-Two's fiscal year, which concludes on March 2023.
Gamespot
References To PlayStation PC Launcher Found In Marvel's Spider-Man's PC Release
Based on some files found within the recent PC release of Marvel's Spider-Man, it looks like Sony might be planning a PlayStation PC launcher. Sony looks like it's going all in on PC, as references to a PlayStation PC launcher have been found within the files of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, as reported and verified by VGC. At this point in time, there's no way to connect your PSN account to first-party PlayStation titles. Spider-Man's files make references to things like "PSNAccountLinked" and "PSNLinkingEntitlements."
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Lets You Play As Stan Lee
After just a few days, modders have been busy adding new skins and tweaks to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC. Right now you can download mods for the game that add a number of new costumes to Spider-Man's wardrobe, or you can modify the game so that you can play as Marvel's greatest hero, Stan "The Man" Lee.
Gamespot
X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #48
Sauron and Nature Girl turn on each other! and the young mutant Curse may be to blame...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Lego Bricktales Trailer Reveals Gameplay Mechanics And Release Window
Thunderful has released a new trailer for its upcoming game Lego Bricktales. In Lego Bricktales, players will travel across five lego-themed biomes, building devices in order to solve puzzles. Players will have the opportunity to craft things such as building cranes, gyrocopters, music boxes, and more. The biomes in Lego...
Gamespot
Star Wars: Rogue One Returning To Theaters With Sneak Peek At Andor TV Show
Rogue One, the 2016 Star Wars spinoff, is returning to theaters this month to help hype up the launch of the Rogue One TV series, Andor. The official Star Wars account confirmed that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will come back to some IMAX theaters starting August 26. But...
Gamespot
Hasbro Has A Big-Budget G.I. Joe Snake Eyes Game In The Works
After making its name in toys and board games, Hasbro is the latest big company trying to break into the video game industry. With six video game studios now under its belt, the company is making games based on its impressive stable of franchises, which reportedly includes a "big-budget" game centered around the G.I. Joe character Snake Eyes.
Gamespot
Final Fantasy XIV Director Wants To Make "One More MMORPG From Scratch" Before He Dies
Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida wants to make one more MMORPG "from scratch" before he dies. "I am a game designer, so I always have several ideas for games," Yoshida said in a recent interview with Inverse. "I can't talk about them here, but I think that goes for any game designer. I am the kind of person who's happy as long as they can make games, so while there isn't anything in particular, I occasionally think that I would like to make one more MMORPG title, from scratch, before I die."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Top Gun: Maverick Soars To Home Video Next Week With 110 Minutes Of Bonus Footages
Top Gun: Maverick will be available to watch at home later this month. Paramount has announced that the film, which is currently 2022's highest-grossing movie worldwide, will launch on digital retailers August 23. That's when Maverick will be available to buy and rent at home, with a Blu-ray/DVD version scheduled...
Gamespot
Wizard Of Oz Remake To Be Directed By Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has been hired by Warner Bros. to write and direct a reimagining of Wizard of Oz, according to Deadline. No production start date or casting information has been announced. Barris' Khalabo Ink Society will produce the adaptation of the 1939 classic film--all that's known so far...
Gamespot
EA Is Closing The Servers Of Four Games In November
EA is closing the online servers for a number of older online games, including Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars and its expansion Kane's Wrath, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, and Mercenaries 2: World in Flames. The servers will be shut down on November 9, TrueAchievements reports, giving fans just a few months to revisit the games' online play and earn a handful of online-only achievements.
Gamespot
Fortnite Dragon Ball Super Crossover: All Skins, Weapons, Quests, And More
The Fortnite Dragon Ball crossover is officially here following weeks of rumors, leaks, and teases, and it's one of the most expansive collaborations in the battle royale's history. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma skins have been added to the game, with all but Beerus sporting alternate styles. Elsewhere in the game, new Dragon Ball weapons, Creative mode maps, and a limited-time free battle pass-like rewards track bring players a ton more to see and do in Fortnite all inspired by Dragon Ball Super. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Dragon Ball event.
Gamespot
Pokemon Unite: Basics Of Boost Emblems
Pokemon Unite had its one-year anniversary a few weeks ago and featured celebratory login rewards, new commemorative skins, discounts, anniversary missions, and bonuses for players returning after a long enough hiatus. Glaceon alongside Buzzwole released, and Tyranitar is approaching soon. The game has not slowed down with new content released each month from its initial release.
Gamespot
FIFA 23 Marvel FUT Heroes Crossover Announced
In one of the unlikeliest of crossovers since Eminem met the Punisher, Marvel and Electronic Arts will be teaming up for a FIFA 23 collaboration. Players can expect reimagined FIFA Ultimate Team heroes to take to the pitch, each one featuring a redesign by Marvel's artists. Each hero will receive...
FIFA・
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For August 2022 Live Now
The latest batch of free PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games is going live now. These free games include three Yakuza titles, a Mana remake, one of the latest Ghost Recon games, and many more. They're available in all PlayStation Plus subscriptions above the Essential line. To start, you can...
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Titles For Second Half Of August 2022 Include Four Day-One New Releases
The next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles have been announced, the the list includes one title launching today, August 16, and four additional day-one new releases by the end of the month. Eight titles in all are headed to Game Pass before the month is out, barring any additional surprises.
Gamespot
Fortnite Dragon Ball Challenges: All Quests, Rewards, And Guides
Fortnite and Dragon Ball Super have officially crossed over for one of the video game's biggest collaborations in its nearly five-year history. The event is packed with new things to see and do. You can visit several Dragon Ball maps in Creative mode, find new weapons and items around the island in battle royale, purchase one of four new character skins, and more. For most people, the big draw is going to be the Dragon Ball Power Unleashed Quests, or likely better known simply as the Fortnite Dragon Ball challenges. There's a ton already in the game with many more to come over the course of the two-week event. Here's all you need to know about these new Dragon Ball challenges in Fortnite.
Gamespot
Fortnite Dragon Ball: Where To Find Kamehameha, Nimbus Cloud, And Capsules
Fortnite's long-awaited Dragon Ball crossover is now underway with a massive event absolutely packed full of new POIs, skins and cosmetics to snag, and a fresh batch of utility items to check out. Those looking to find the brand new Dragon Ball-themed items to use on the battle royale island should look no further, as we'll tell you all about where you can score Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud below.
Gamespot
JohnyGoesDowtow
Bros, I'm looking for a webcomic this time. It's the best webcomic ever published on the internet, vertical long scroll and just one chapter. This is how the story goes: Our warrior dude is in love wi...
Gamespot
QuakeCon 2022 Sales Are Live With Deals On Great Bethesda Games
QuakeCon 2022 kicks off on August 18, but ahead of the event, you’ll find tons of great Bethesda games available with steep discounts. PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC are all represented in the savings, with hit games like Deathloop, Fallout 4, and plenty of retro hits on sale for low prices. Below you’ll find a breakout of some of the best deals.
Comments / 0