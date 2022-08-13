Fortnite and Dragon Ball Super have officially crossed over for one of the video game's biggest collaborations in its nearly five-year history. The event is packed with new things to see and do. You can visit several Dragon Ball maps in Creative mode, find new weapons and items around the island in battle royale, purchase one of four new character skins, and more. For most people, the big draw is going to be the Dragon Ball Power Unleashed Quests, or likely better known simply as the Fortnite Dragon Ball challenges. There's a ton already in the game with many more to come over the course of the two-week event. Here's all you need to know about these new Dragon Ball challenges in Fortnite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO