ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

South Dakota Mines searches for new ways to fight cancer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Everyone knows someone who has been impacted by cancer but Dr. Congzhou Wang and his team at the South Dakota Mines are trying to change that, starting with breast cancer. South Dakota Mines received a grant from the National Cancer Institute to assist with cancer...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Native American boarding schools and generational trauma

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. A new documentary tells the history and stories of Native American children taken to a boarding school in Rapid City. Oglala Lakota filmmaker Jim Warne joins us to talk about his new film. His mother, Bev Warne, also joins us to talk about her own boarding-school experience and the damage boarding schools caused in Native American lives.
kelo.com

Disability claim approval becomes slightly easier for some.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — That’s because the Social Security Administration adds 12 new medical conditions added to the Compassionate Allowances program. That program allows people with certain severe disabilities to have their claims approved based on medical confirmation of the diagnosis alone. Those conditions added to the program include Sarcomatoid Mesothelioma and Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker Disease.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Sturgis, SD
Health
City
Sturgis, SD
Sturgis, SD
Society
KEVN

Swim free at Rapid City pools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the ‘End of Summer Bash Community Drive’, offering the public to swim free with a donation of adult winter apparel items. The public is encouraged to donate new winter apparel items such as hats,...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Former SD Game, Fish & Parks Sec'y to speak on pheasants and predator bounties in Rapid City Thursday, Aug. 18

August is early to be thinking about pheasants, but it takes a while to change the rules about South Dakota’s public resource management, and John “Coop” Cooper is a proponent for public participation in that process. He’s looking for change in pheasant management that is based on science, data, habitat protection, and public information.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Dakota Point Brewery and SD Mines introduce “Hardrocker Ale”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This fall, Hardrocker fans will finally have the opportunity to enjoy a beer, while also enjoying a football game, and it’s all for a good cause. South Dakota Mines’ Center for Alumni and athletic department, in partnership with Dakota Point brewery, released a new beer Tuesday called the ‘Hardrocker Ale.’
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Near Death Experience#Deadwood Custom Cycles#Ems
KELOLAND TV

‘I don’t know if I’ll ever know’: A mother still waiting for answers

MANDERSON, S.D. (KELO) – When young Indigenous people go missing in South Dakota, their families often go years without ever having answers. Leaving them to wonder if their young daughter or son is even alive anymore. In 2016, Larissa Lone Hill from Manderson, South Dakota, went missing after being...
KELOLAND TV

Exclusive look inside Genesis Farms Cannabis Company

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Scale. It is the word that may come most readily to mind when you look upon the growing operation that is Genesis Farms, which aims to be the state’s largest cannabis production operation. Genesis Farms’ main facility is located in Box Elder, South...
BOX ELDER, SD
KEVN

SD Guard announces modernization changes for 1-147th battalion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota National Guard announced the 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion will be going through a modernization Force Design Update effective Oct. 1, 2022. The battalion will grow by 113 additional soldiers to over 450 soldiers. It will also relocate units to maximize training, logistics...
MILITARY
KEVN

Gas falls under $4 encouraging people to travel more in, around Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gas prices are steadily declining and, with that, people say they are getting ready to travel more. According to AAA, the national average Monday hit $3.95, but in South Dakota, the average price was $3.92. This comes after last week, when gas averaged around the $4 mark statewide. With the decrease in prices, the Black Hills is also seeing an increase in tourism.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
newscenter1.tv

South Dakota unveils draft social studies standards

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Education on Monday, August 15, 2022, released new Proposed Soc. Study Standards for teaching social studies in grades kindergarten through 12. An earlier draft released last summer was criticized for not putting enough emphasis on Native American history. The new proposal...
EDUCATION
KELOLAND TV

Dept. of Education removes content not in line with Noem CRT order

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Of thousands of materials reviewed by the Department of Education, only two were found to be in violation of Governor Kristi Noem’s Critical Race Theory executive order. In April, Noem issued an executive order directing the Department of Education (DOE) to review content...
EDUCATION
KEVN

Department Of Education released draft Social Studies Standards

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem’s office announced the South Dakota Department Of Education released the proposed social studies standards for 2022. The revised social studies standards took a different approach to Noem’s 2021 move to remove Native American history from the curriculum after the sparked controversy.
EDUCATION
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally vehicle final count lower than 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fewer than 500,000 vehicles were counted for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said. The S.D. DOT counts vehicles entering Sturgis at nine locations during the 10-day rally. The city of Sturgis uses the DOT vehicle count, tons of garbage removed from the city and analysis of photographs to estimate the attendance each year.
kotatv.com

The National Purple Heart Convention comes to the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of the Dakotas is hosting the 89th Annual National Purple Heart Convention in the Black Hills. It’s the first time in its history the convention will be in the Midwest. The convention honors combat veterans and hosts meetings about legislation and financial...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally Tally: 50 injury, 3 fatal crashes in total

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
STURGIS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy