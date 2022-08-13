RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gas prices are steadily declining and, with that, people say they are getting ready to travel more. According to AAA, the national average Monday hit $3.95, but in South Dakota, the average price was $3.92. This comes after last week, when gas averaged around the $4 mark statewide. With the decrease in prices, the Black Hills is also seeing an increase in tourism.

