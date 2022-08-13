Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
South Dakota Mines searches for new ways to fight cancer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Everyone knows someone who has been impacted by cancer but Dr. Congzhou Wang and his team at the South Dakota Mines are trying to change that, starting with breast cancer. South Dakota Mines received a grant from the National Cancer Institute to assist with cancer...
sdpb.org
Native American boarding schools and generational trauma
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. A new documentary tells the history and stories of Native American children taken to a boarding school in Rapid City. Oglala Lakota filmmaker Jim Warne joins us to talk about his new film. His mother, Bev Warne, also joins us to talk about her own boarding-school experience and the damage boarding schools caused in Native American lives.
kelo.com
Disability claim approval becomes slightly easier for some.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — That’s because the Social Security Administration adds 12 new medical conditions added to the Compassionate Allowances program. That program allows people with certain severe disabilities to have their claims approved based on medical confirmation of the diagnosis alone. Those conditions added to the program include Sarcomatoid Mesothelioma and Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker Disease.
KELOLAND TV
Unlocking the truth about South Dakota’s most infamous prison break of 1922
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s perhaps the most notorious prison break in South Dakota’s history. 100 years ago, four men escaped from the state penitentiary after kidnapping the warden and stabbing the deputy warden on August 17th, 1922. Their bold escape led to a massive manhunt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
Swim free at Rapid City pools
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the ‘End of Summer Bash Community Drive’, offering the public to swim free with a donation of adult winter apparel items. The public is encouraged to donate new winter apparel items such as hats,...
sdstandardnow.com
Former SD Game, Fish & Parks Sec'y to speak on pheasants and predator bounties in Rapid City Thursday, Aug. 18
August is early to be thinking about pheasants, but it takes a while to change the rules about South Dakota’s public resource management, and John “Coop” Cooper is a proponent for public participation in that process. He’s looking for change in pheasant management that is based on science, data, habitat protection, and public information.
Fox11online.com
Report finds critical race theory embedded in South Dakota schools, governor pledges action
PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem outlawed the teaching of "critical race theory" (CRT) in the state back in April. Noem called CRT a "political and divisive ideology that teaches a distorted view of the United States of America and its institutions" in her executive order that outlawed its teaching.
KEVN
Dakota Point Brewery and SD Mines introduce “Hardrocker Ale”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This fall, Hardrocker fans will finally have the opportunity to enjoy a beer, while also enjoying a football game, and it’s all for a good cause. South Dakota Mines’ Center for Alumni and athletic department, in partnership with Dakota Point brewery, released a new beer Tuesday called the ‘Hardrocker Ale.’
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
‘I don’t know if I’ll ever know’: A mother still waiting for answers
MANDERSON, S.D. (KELO) – When young Indigenous people go missing in South Dakota, their families often go years without ever having answers. Leaving them to wonder if their young daughter or son is even alive anymore. In 2016, Larissa Lone Hill from Manderson, South Dakota, went missing after being...
KELOLAND TV
Exclusive look inside Genesis Farms Cannabis Company
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Scale. It is the word that may come most readily to mind when you look upon the growing operation that is Genesis Farms, which aims to be the state’s largest cannabis production operation. Genesis Farms’ main facility is located in Box Elder, South...
KEVN
SD Guard announces modernization changes for 1-147th battalion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota National Guard announced the 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion will be going through a modernization Force Design Update effective Oct. 1, 2022. The battalion will grow by 113 additional soldiers to over 450 soldiers. It will also relocate units to maximize training, logistics...
KEVN
Gas falls under $4 encouraging people to travel more in, around Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gas prices are steadily declining and, with that, people say they are getting ready to travel more. According to AAA, the national average Monday hit $3.95, but in South Dakota, the average price was $3.92. This comes after last week, when gas averaged around the $4 mark statewide. With the decrease in prices, the Black Hills is also seeing an increase in tourism.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota unveils draft social studies standards
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Education on Monday, August 15, 2022, released new Proposed Soc. Study Standards for teaching social studies in grades kindergarten through 12. An earlier draft released last summer was criticized for not putting enough emphasis on Native American history. The new proposal...
KELOLAND TV
Dept. of Education removes content not in line with Noem CRT order
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Of thousands of materials reviewed by the Department of Education, only two were found to be in violation of Governor Kristi Noem’s Critical Race Theory executive order. In April, Noem issued an executive order directing the Department of Education (DOE) to review content...
KEVN
Department Of Education released draft Social Studies Standards
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem’s office announced the South Dakota Department Of Education released the proposed social studies standards for 2022. The revised social studies standards took a different approach to Noem’s 2021 move to remove Native American history from the curriculum after the sparked controversy.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally vehicle final count lower than 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fewer than 500,000 vehicles were counted for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said. The S.D. DOT counts vehicles entering Sturgis at nine locations during the 10-day rally. The city of Sturgis uses the DOT vehicle count, tons of garbage removed from the city and analysis of photographs to estimate the attendance each year.
kotatv.com
The National Purple Heart Convention comes to the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of the Dakotas is hosting the 89th Annual National Purple Heart Convention in the Black Hills. It’s the first time in its history the convention will be in the Midwest. The convention honors combat veterans and hosts meetings about legislation and financial...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally: 50 injury, 3 fatal crashes in total
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City families treated to shopping sprees to get kids back-to-school ready
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thanks to Love Inc., several families in the Rapid City area got some much needed help with their children’s back-to-school shopping early Saturday morning. Every year, Love Inc. teams up with local churches and organizations in the community for their annual Clothe-A-Kid event, which...
The Oldest Bar in South Dakota Was Around Before Statehood
The Mount Rushmore State has no shortage of bars, saloons, and pubs, but one historic watering hole has been around a lot longer than you might imagine. Not many bars can boast that they were serving up drinks to the likes of Buffalo Bill Cody, long before South Dakota became a state.
Comments / 0