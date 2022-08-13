ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

NIU loses playmaker Trayvon Rudolph to knee injury

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DARSb_0hFUmijx00

DeKALB, Illinois (WTVO/WQRF)– Northern Illinois University wide receiver/kick returner Trayvon Rudolph (Crete, Ill./Crete-Monee HS) will miss the 2022 football season after suffering a non-contact knee injury during preseason practices earlier this week, NIU head coach Thomas Hammock announced Friday.

“Obviously we feel for Trayvon for his 2022 season to end before it began due to a non-contact injury, and we will support him as he goes through the rehab process,” Hammock said in a statement through the university. “In this program, we have a ‘next man up’ mentality with a focus on developing players and building quality depth. We have a talented group of receivers on this roster and look forward to seeing them take the opportunity to step up to help our offense.”

Rudolph was recently named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List. That award goes to the most versatile player in college football. He was also named to the Blietnikoff Award watch list. That goes to college football’s most outstanding receiver.

Last season Rudolph led NIU in receiving with 51 receptions for 892 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He also carried the ball nine times for 122 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. In a game against Kent State last November he set a MAC and NIU record with 309 yards receiving on 14 receptions. He was named second team All-MAC as both a receiver and a kick returner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

There’s no quit in Kyle Pugh, back for season 7 at NIU

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Kyle Pugh isn’t the type of guy who gives up easily. Northern Illinois University’s senior linebacker is back for his seventh year with the Huskies. That’s right, seven! That’s never been done before. Pugh’s career has been riddled by injuries which allowed him to take medical redshirts, plus he has the additional COVID-19 […]
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

A healthy Harrison Waylee could be a force in the MAC for NIU this season

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There is no shortage of running back talent at Northern Illinois University even with the transfer of last year’s leading rusher Jay Ducker to Memphis. Sophomore Antario Brown has already shown flashes of being an All-MAC caliber player. Sophomore Mason Blake showed good potential in the opportunities he got last season. Another sophomore […]
DEKALB, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dekalb, IL
Dekalb, IL
Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Dekalb, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Dekalb, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Crete, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Alderman, Doetch to lead dangerous North Boone offense

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–North Boone’s football team is always a challenge to defend with its spread offense and its great quarterback play. Expect more of the same this season with perhaps the Big Northern Conference’s best passing quarterback returning. It’s the second year at the helm of the North Boone program for Ryan Kelley. There […]
POPLAR GROVE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area gas prices drop for 9th straight week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the ninth straight week, gas prices continue to fall, today averaging $4.05 a gallon. Prices in Rockford have dropped .81 cents in the past month, with the cheapest gas available at $3.48. The cheapest reported in Illinois is $3.47. The most expensive gas in Rockford is priced at $5.23. The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Hammock
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shooting investigation in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigated a shooting on Tuesday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of S. 5th Street. Crime scene tape was up around a house, along with 10 squad cars and a K9. A neighbor said that they heard screaming and then a loud boom. SWAT teams were […]
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Make Sure NOT To Visit These Illinois and Missouri Attractions

There are just some places you just don't want to visit this summer. Now that we are smack dab in the middle of winter, I am sure we are all dreaming of spring and summer and vacations and warmer weather. Well, there are a few places that you will want to avoid visiting because they are considered the worst attractions to visit.
MISSOURI STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested for shots fired

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niu#College Football#Paul Hornung Award#American Football#Mac
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford teen shoots man after argument

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a teenager that they said shot a man after an argument. A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were told that the victim was walking in the 200 block of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Madagascar The Musical Live! coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Get ready to move it, move it, as a musical based on the Dreamworks movie Madagascar is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center. The story follows Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they escape the New York Central Park Zoo and head to Africa, with new songs written for the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
97X

This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy