Framingham, MA

Police: 1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash Monday Night

FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a 2-vehicle crash at Route 30 and Beacon Street last night, August 15, said Police. The crash happened at 6:28 p.m. Both vehicles were damaged, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Police spokesperson...
27-year-old Massachusetts father of 4-year-old identified as man killed in highway pedestrian crash

Officials have released the name of a young Massachusetts father that was killed this past weekend after being struck by multiple vehicles. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival Troopers determined that 27-year-old Jamal Mustapha from Worcester, had been struck by multiple vehicles.
Driver Cited After Car Strikes Pole on Edgell Road

FRAMINGHAM – A driver was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham following a crash on Edgell Road Sunday morning, August 14. The single-vehicle crash happened at 9:47 a.m. at 769 Edgell Road. A vehicle crashed into a telephone pole, said police. The driver was cited for marked lanes...
Boston

Commuter Rail train strikes and kills 70-year-old Ipswich man

Transit and State Police are still investigating the crash. A Commuter Rail train in Ipswich struck and killed an Ipswich man Tuesday morning, according to Ipswich police. Police said they received a report around 9 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a train on MBTA property off Linebook Road.
Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door

SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Teen flown to hospital after New Hampshire ATV crash

COOS COUNTY, N.H. — A 15-year-old Massachusetts boy was flown to a hospital after flipping off an ATV on a trail in New Hampshire Sunday, NBC 10 Boston reports. The teen was traveling downhill in a group of eight Sunday afternoon when he drove off the road and was thrown from the ATV on Lost Weekend Road in Cambridge, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
SUV goes up in flames after crash in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle went up in flames after crashing in Milton, according to officials. Milton Fire said the SUV hit a guard rail on Blue Hill Avenue and before catching fire Monday afternoon. The driver was able to escape the car and was not injured. Normal traffic...
Worker Falls 20 Feet in Framingham Construction Incident

FRAMINGHAM – A worker fell 20 feet yesterday, August 15, in a construction accident, said Framingham Assistant Fire Chief John Schultz. The incident happened at 318 Bishop Street, where a new house is under construction, said Assistant Chief Schultz. The worker fell 20 feet into the basement, said Assistant...
27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police

A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
