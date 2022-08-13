Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Related
Police: 1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash Monday Night
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a 2-vehicle crash at Route 30 and Beacon Street last night, August 15, said Police. The crash happened at 6:28 p.m. Both vehicles were damaged, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Police spokesperson...
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old Massachusetts father of 4-year-old identified as man killed in highway pedestrian crash
Officials have released the name of a young Massachusetts father that was killed this past weekend after being struck by multiple vehicles. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival Troopers determined that 27-year-old Jamal Mustapha from Worcester, had been struck by multiple vehicles.
Driver Cited After Car Strikes Pole on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – A driver was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham following a crash on Edgell Road Sunday morning, August 14. The single-vehicle crash happened at 9:47 a.m. at 769 Edgell Road. A vehicle crashed into a telephone pole, said police. The driver was cited for marked lanes...
nbcboston.com
Cyclist Dies After Crash Into Vehicle Door While in Somerville Bike Lane, DA Says
A man who was riding a bicycle has died after a crash on Friday in Somerville, Massachusetts. The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says 70-year-old Stephen Conley of Somerville was in the bike lane on Broadway. The driver of a parked Land Rover opened his door, and Conley crashed into it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham Police: Motorcyclist in Friday Crash Has Died
FRAMINGHAM – The man driving a motorcycle in the crash that happened on Friday, has died, said Framingham Police this morning, August 14. Police did not release the man’s name. The single-vehicle crash happened at 8:23 p.m. near 300 Salem End Road on Friday, August 12, said Framingham...
Framingham Police Arrest & Charge Man With Assault With A Hammer
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man Monday night, August 15 on an assault charge. Police arrested at 7:16 p.m. at his residence Cleiton Aquino-De Almeida, 31, of 27 Georgetown Drive of Framingham. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and vandalizing property. The man had...
Commuter Rail train strikes and kills 70-year-old Ipswich man
Transit and State Police are still investigating the crash. A Commuter Rail train in Ipswich struck and killed an Ipswich man Tuesday morning, according to Ipswich police. Police said they received a report around 9 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a train on MBTA property off Linebook Road.
Massachusetts man struck by 'multiple vehicles,' none of which stopped, police say
Massachusetts State Police say they are investigating a traffic death in which a 27-year-old man was "struck by multiple vehicles," none of which stopped. The fatal hit-and-run happened late Saturday night along Interstate 290 in Worcester. "Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been struck by an unknown vehicle, possibly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door
SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
UPDATED: Police Investigating Fatal Friday Night Motorcycle Crash in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Framingham Police are investing a fatal crash that occurred in Framingham on Friday night on Salem Street. The man driving a motorcycle in the crash that happened on Friday, has died, said Framingham Police this morning, August 14. Police did...
Attleboro business owner killed in crash
Terrance Elder, 55, of Stoughton, was identified by police Monday as the driver who was killed Friday in a single-car crash on South Avenue (Route 123).
Teen flown to hospital after New Hampshire ATV crash
COOS COUNTY, N.H. — A 15-year-old Massachusetts boy was flown to a hospital after flipping off an ATV on a trail in New Hampshire Sunday, NBC 10 Boston reports. The teen was traveling downhill in a group of eight Sunday afternoon when he drove off the road and was thrown from the ATV on Lost Weekend Road in Cambridge, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
SUV goes up in flames after crash in Milton
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle went up in flames after crashing in Milton, according to officials. Milton Fire said the SUV hit a guard rail on Blue Hill Avenue and before catching fire Monday afternoon. The driver was able to escape the car and was not injured. Normal traffic...
Thief Breaks Into SMOC & Steals 2 Air Conditioners & Leaf Blower
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering at South Middlesex Opportunity Council (SMOC) in Framingham. The breaking & entering was reported at 8:43 a.m. at 7 Bishop Street. on Monday, August 15. “It appears suspect was able to make entry into a warehouse by smashing a...
Stephen Conley, of Somerville, identified as biker who died when parked driver opened door, officials say
Investigators of a bike crash that killed a 70-year-old man in Somerville identified the biker on Monday and said they believe he crashed when the operator of a parked car opened a door in his path. The biker, Stephen Conley, of Somerville, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in the...
Worker Falls 20 Feet in Framingham Construction Incident
FRAMINGHAM – A worker fell 20 feet yesterday, August 15, in a construction accident, said Framingham Assistant Fire Chief John Schultz. The incident happened at 318 Bishop Street, where a new house is under construction, said Assistant Chief Schultz. The worker fell 20 feet into the basement, said Assistant...
It started with a car door bump. A fight broke out, and multiple people were stabbed, police say.
Five people were arrested, and one person was transported to the hospital. A large fight during which multiple people were stabbed in a parking lot for Winchester’s Shannon Beach reportedly broke out Sunday night following an argument over a door being opened into the side of a pickup truck, state police said Monday.
27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police
A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
WMUR.com
Goffstown police: Man accused of shoplifting, leading police on pursuit, driving recklessly now in custody
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Police in Goffstown have taken a man into custody who they say was involved in separate incidents on Tuesday. Police said it’s believed the man shoplifted items from Sully’s Superette in Goffstown. He fled that scene. An officer who responded to a crash on...
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0