The Philadelphia Eagles are sending wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi, the Eagles announced Monday. A second-round pick in 2019, Arcega-Whiteside will receive an opportunity for a fresh start after a disappointing stay in Philadelphia. The 25-year-old recorded 16 receptions for 290 yards with one touchdown over three seasons. He appeared in 16 games last season with two starts but only mustered 36 yards on two catches.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO