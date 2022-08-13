Read full article on original website
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
WSLS
Danville woman wins Miss Virginia Volunteer, to compete in Miss Volunteer America
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This role model took home the big title. On Saturday, Kate Clatterbuck was named Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 at the Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022 Pageant Finals Night, a release by Michael King, the Miss Virginia Volunteer Marketing Director said. The pageant was held at the Academy...
Detroit News
Charlottesville hired a Black police chief to heal. Then it fired her
The final meeting of the day left Charlottesville's police chief stunned and fearing for her safety, so RaShall Brackney unholstered her gun and held it by her side as she left headquarters one night in June 2021. The first Black woman to head the Virginia city's police department wasn't worried...
WSLS
Lynchburg’s ‘Men2School’ shows support, encouragement on LCS’s first day of school
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The moment Lynchburg City students stepped off the school bus Tuesday morning, they faced their first test of the 2022-2023 academic year – navigating through a sea of support. A group called “Men2School” is made up of church members, fraternities, and other organizations with the...
WHSV
People experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg protest Sunday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg were protesting for affordable housing and better shelter conditions Sunday. “Affordable housing for everybody, because no matter if you have a good paying job or not housing is hard to afford. It’s gonna take three of us at the shelter for us to get a place,” Alex Dickey, who is currently experiencing homelessness said.
Inside Nova
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Norfolk Offensive Lineman
Lake Taylor OL Anthony Britton committed to the Cavaliers on Tuesday
NBC 29 News
Lawsuit claims Gov. Youngkin received improper tax-free bonus in 2020
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is named in a lawsuit. It claims he received an improper tax-free bonus in 2020. Youngkin was elected after having served as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group Private Equity Firm. The lawsuit claims the whole senior staff received a major payout. “When someone...
Community remembers beloved student found dead at Atlee High School
As the community continues to mourn the sudden death of Atlee High School graduate and former track star Efe Obrimah, his friends are raising money to help his family with unexpected funeral costs.
NBC 29 News
New principal starting at Charlottesville High School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new principal of Charlottesville High School is set to start Monday, August 15. Rashaad Pitt has 17 years of experience as an educator and instructional leader. “I think there always been kind of incremental inspirations that kind of forged me to get into this role....
The 15 most expensive places to buy homes in the metro-Richmond area
As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Richmond metro area using data from Zillow.
NBC12
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night. Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to North 5th Street for a single-vehicle crash. Police said Garrett Long, 26, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a curb, went...
Mechanicsville teen found dead at Atlee High School
An investigation is underway after the body of a young man was found near the football field at Atlee High School Saturday afternoon.
NBC 29 News
New Tonsler League spices up basketball in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the best basketball in Charlottesville can be found at a downtown park. Games happen on Thursday and Sundays nights at Tonsler Park, though it’s more of a party. Summer league games have been played at the park for years, but this year, the...
cbs19news
Potential development downtown could make the mall look a little different
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- City leaders met to discuss the potential for development on a prime piece of property downtown Tuesday evening. CBS19 spoke to a potential developer Tuesday afternoon and he told us the demolition of the Brown's Lock and Safe building on West Market would be the first step toward re-designing a key property downtown.
Suspect wanted after using stolen credit card at Spotsylvania Walmart
A suspect is wanted by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office for fraudulent use of a credit card at a Walmart store that was stolen from a local Costco.
WSLS
Jury decided for Rockbridge County gas station explosion trial
BUENA VISTA, Va. – A familiar Rockbridge County case was back in court this week. The gas station explosion of 2019 left four people dead, and on Monday, the man believed to be responsible for the tragedy faced a judge and jury. Phillip Westmoreland was charged with involuntary manslaughter...
ourcommunitynow.com
Who are Orange County's biggest water savers or wasters? Here's the list
Hey folks! It’s time once again for our new drought-inspired game, “Name O.C.’s Biggest Water Users!” This monthly extravaganza is brought to you by the State Water Resource Control Board and the governor who implores us to slice our consumption by 15%.
Albemarle Police investigating after several buildings, vehicles hit by gunfire overnight
Albemarle County Police Department is investigating after multiple buildings and vehicles were hit by gunfire overnight Tuesday.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police Department investigates report of shots fired in Queens Court
Albemarle County officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 700 block of Queens Court at 3:12 a.m. Tuesday. Several buildings and vehicles were hit, but no injuries were reported. The investigation has been turned over to our Criminal Investigation Unit and is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding...
