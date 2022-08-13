Read full article on original website
Clermont-Minneola Lions Club Update
Clermont-Minneola Lions Club president Nick Jones recently inducted Nikki Meadows into the Lions Club. Nikki was brought into the Club by her mother, Misty Meadows. Lion Jones noted, “Nikki will bring added energy to the club. Lion Jones reminds everyone that the main source of funds arises out. of...
Pastfinders Of South Lake County Holds A 3-Part Program On Tracing Family History
This virtual three-part program will help begin the journey towards a family’s story. Will teach you the fundamentals of family history research. You will use the data you collected about your family to begin your search. You will use the data you collected on your family to begin your research. In this class you will learn how to research using a basic genealogical search method, to compile information using established genealogy sites and software, the features of each site and software, and basic research source documentation.
Community Spotlight Shines On Brian Broadway, Founder Of Find, Feed And Restore
Feature Story & Photos by Larry H. Oskin, South Lake Tablet. Brian Broadway, Pastor and Founder of Living Message Church and Find, Feed & Restore, has been diligently working with a variety of missionary projects to help hundreds of needy families of South Lake over the past 12 years. Brian...
Find, Feed and Restore. The Miracle That The Homeless Have Been Waiting For!
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake (KCOSL) was pleased to welcome Brian Broadway and Shannon Herrera to its August 11 meeting. They presented the club with information about Find, Feed & Restore (FFR). FFR provides a pathway for families from Homeless to Hopeful. They provide services including free housing to families with children allowing them to get back on their feet, affordable housing to working families with children, homelessness avoidance services, and a woman’s mental health and domestic violence shelter. They also provide financial budgeting classes, credit report education, economic meal planning, interview preparation, resume writing and counseling services.
September Library Happenings: Confessions of a Hallmark Greeting Card Writer, Bavarian Music, and Book Talk
The Cooper Memorial Library will host Bavarian folk musicians, a book talk, and more during the month of September. As part of the ongoing Cooper Concert Series, Cooper Memorial Library will host German musical entertainment from musicians. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in Room 108. Stammtischler offers...
Clermont City Council Agrees On Watercraft Rental Requirement
On Tuesday, August 9, Clermont City Council addressed concerns regarding an amendment approved in 2021 relating to watercraft rental businesses. The proposed revision would limit the number of Jet Skis available for rent per day and the number of authorized Jet Ski rental companies in operation at the Clermont Boat Ramp. It would also create a policy that would assist staff in tracking Jet Ski rental usage.
Business Spotlight Shines On Kim Kahana, Kahana’s Stunt And Film School
Feature Story and Photos by Larry H. Oskin, South Lake Tablet. Kahana’s Stunt & Film School was launched in Groveland 30 years ago by legendary Hollywood stuntman, Kim Kahana. With a successful background in training and mentoring thousands of stuntmen and women, a team of producers, directors, cameramen and grips arrived this week from New York, Florida and the East Coast to create a documentary series and a movie on Kim Kahana Sr.
