ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montverde, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sltablet.com

Clermont-Minneola Lions Club Update

Clermont-Minneola Lions Club president Nick Jones recently inducted Nikki Meadows into the Lions Club. Nikki was brought into the Club by her mother, Misty Meadows. Lion Jones noted, “Nikki will bring added energy to the club. Lion Jones reminds everyone that the main source of funds arises out. of...
CLERMONT, FL
sltablet.com

Pastfinders Of South Lake County Holds A 3-Part Program On Tracing Family History

This virtual three-part program will help begin the journey towards a family’s story. Will teach you the fundamentals of family history research. You will use the data you collected about your family to begin your search. You will use the data you collected on your family to begin your research. In this class you will learn how to research using a basic genealogical search method, to compile information using established genealogy sites and software, the features of each site and software, and basic research source documentation.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
sltablet.com

Find, Feed and Restore. The Miracle That The Homeless Have Been Waiting For!

The Kiwanis Club of South Lake (KCOSL) was pleased to welcome Brian Broadway and Shannon Herrera to its August 11 meeting. They presented the club with information about Find, Feed & Restore (FFR). FFR provides a pathway for families from Homeless to Hopeful. They provide services including free housing to families with children allowing them to get back on their feet, affordable housing to working families with children, homelessness avoidance services, and a woman’s mental health and domestic violence shelter. They also provide financial budgeting classes, credit report education, economic meal planning, interview preparation, resume writing and counseling services.
CLERMONT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Montverde, FL
Education
Local
Florida Society
City
Montverde, FL
sltablet.com

Clermont City Council Agrees On Watercraft Rental Requirement

On Tuesday, August 9, Clermont City Council addressed concerns regarding an amendment approved in 2021 relating to watercraft rental businesses. The proposed revision would limit the number of Jet Skis available for rent per day and the number of authorized Jet Ski rental companies in operation at the Clermont Boat Ramp. It would also create a policy that would assist staff in tracking Jet Ski rental usage.
CLERMONT, FL
sltablet.com

Business Spotlight Shines On Kim Kahana, Kahana’s Stunt And Film School

Feature Story and Photos by Larry H. Oskin, South Lake Tablet. Kahana’s Stunt & Film School was launched in Groveland 30 years ago by legendary Hollywood stuntman, Kim Kahana. With a successful background in training and mentoring thousands of stuntmen and women, a team of producers, directors, cameramen and grips arrived this week from New York, Florida and the East Coast to create a documentary series and a movie on Kim Kahana Sr.
GROVELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy