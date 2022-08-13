This virtual three-part program will help begin the journey towards a family’s story. Will teach you the fundamentals of family history research. You will use the data you collected about your family to begin your search. You will use the data you collected on your family to begin your research. In this class you will learn how to research using a basic genealogical search method, to compile information using established genealogy sites and software, the features of each site and software, and basic research source documentation.

