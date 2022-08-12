The American Volley Coaches Association (AVCA) announced its preseason poll on Monday, with Ohio State checking in at No. 7 just 11 days before the Buckeyes’ season begins. Ohio State is coming off one of the best seasons in program history, finishing 27-6 with a program-record 14 weeks spent in the AVCA’s top 10. The Buckeyes also reached the highest ranking in program history, picked third in the AVCA’s poll on Sept. 13 and 20. The Buckeyes were selected to finish fourth in the conference this season in the Big Ten’s preseason poll.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO