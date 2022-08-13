Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Winnebago County Fair returns for 101st year
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Fair is back for their 101st year. The gates open at noon Wednesday, and it is only $5 to get in opening day and Thursday. Tickets will be $7 Friday and Saturday. Some of the activities residents will be able to check...
WIFR
DreamWorks’ ‘Madagascar the Musical Live!’ escapes to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria are coming to Rockford, Ill!. Join the crew as they break out of the New York Central Park Zoo and onto the stage in “Madagascar the Musical Live!”, Thursday, April 13 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. Tickets go...
WIFR
Ministry Restoration hosts annual backpack giveaway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One church is making sure students in need across the region have the supplies necessary to get them started off right this school year. The 13th Annual Backpack Giveaway hosted by Ministry Restoration helps give back to many elementary and middle school-aged kids across the Rockford region. Pastor Ruby Martin says the motto of the event is a little bit of love goes a long way and she hopes that love is something families can bring home with them.
Local Baker Whips Up Delicious 815 Cookies In Time For Rockford’s 815 Day
If you love supporting local businesses, now's the perfect time to jump into 815 Day!. Every year since I can remember, this has been a big day in the Stateline. All across the Rockford area, 815 Day really celebrates the city, shopping local, and especially supporting small businesses! Who's your favorite local business in the Stateline? I'd have to say... Humble Bee Bakery based out of Machesney Park.
Rockford’s Times Theater gets $3M restoration grant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Times Theater, on N. Main Street, which has sat empty for 20 years, has won $3 million in state grants to undergo a $16 million restoration project. The plan is to bring the historic theater on N. Main Street back to life by turning it into a multi-use entertainment venue. […]
New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow
When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
WIFR
Another Beautiful Day Expected
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few clouds this Tuesday with highs in the upper 70′s right around 80. Down to the 50′s tonight with clear skies. Low 80′s tomorrow and Thursday with sunshine. Chances of showers and thunderstorms as we head into the weekend.
WIFR
Not as Cool Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds this Monday with highs in the middle to upper 70′s. Upper 70′s for the rest of the week and dry through Thursday. Chances of showers and thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday.
WIFR
Record number in attendance at 2022 Boone County Fair
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - This year’s festivities in Boone County attracted the second largest crowd in the fair’s history. Nearly 220,000 people were in attendance over the six-day event - second only to 2019′s more than 222,000 visitors. Boone County Fair officials shared the good news on...
Popular Ice Cream Shop Creates Peachy New Flavor for Rockford’s 815 Day
The perfect old-fashioned homemade ice cream shop just revealed a brand new flavor for 815 Day that pays tribute to one of Rockford's greatest treasures. There have been a few rumors over the last couple of weeks that the flavor creators at one of the area's most-loved ice cream shops was going to be creating a special flavor to celebrate '815 Day' and today, we finally get the details.
WIFR
$1.2M awarded to Historic Dixon Theatre group for building restoration
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Funds will support the performing arts in Dixon, Ill. The grant, awarded by The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), be used to renovate the 100-year-old Historic Dixon Theatre at 114 S. Galena Ave. in Dixon- attracting touring groups, performers and economic revenue to the Sauk Valley.
WIFR
Mystery customer pays Belvidere family’s $100 tab
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Random acts of kindness contribute to life in a big way, and one anonymous patron has been spreading kindness by picking up the tab for strangers. “It makes you want to do nice things for people,” said Jackie Ahrendt. Jackie Ahrendt and her family enjoy...
WIFR
Midway Village talks about how the 18th amendment impacted Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Midway Village Museum on Saturday hosted “Tipsy History,” a unique historical event in the Victorian Village. Visitors were able to discover how the 18th Amendment changed daily life in Rockford and see a transformed 1920s dry town. Reenactors and historic interpreters taught prohibition history through fun skits featuring federal raids, bank heists, illegal distilleries and speakeasies.
WIFR
Freeport redistricting it’s perimeters
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - As Americans shift their home bases for various reasons: schools, economic opportunities and less crime. More cities like Freeport across the U.S. must deal with population changes within their borders. “A lot of people that grew up here are used to being in one ward over...
MyStateline.com
Freeport schools facing staff shortages during first week of class
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline students headed back to class this week, but the Freeport School District still dealing with a shortage of staff. The past couple of school years have been hard nation wide, and the teacher shortage in Freeport is no different. Staff said that they combined their math and science classes instead of having a long-term subsitutue.
WSPY NEWS
Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend
Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
Rockford 15-year-old with loaded gun arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old from Rockford is in Juvenile Detention after a loaded handgun was found on him. Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of Broadway around 8:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor, according to the department. Officers found two people matching […]
WIFR
City council approves demolition of Founders Landing building
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Davis Park has been in Rockford for nearly three decades, but city leaders believe in that time, the space has never been utilized to it’s fullest potential. “It doesn’t scream to any young family or someone at lunch who works downtown, saying come on over,”...
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
WIFR
Rockford leaders tout improvements to the city as we celebrate 815 day
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams. Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams. DuPec looks to build off 2021 breakout season. Updated: Aug....
