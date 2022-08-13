Read full article on original website
Weather Sketch: Josh
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Clue set to wrap up Duluth Playhouse’s 2021-2022 season
The hilarious play Clue marks the final show in Duluth Playhouse’s 2021-2022 line up and is currently playing at the NorShor Theater. You can find ticket information here. The show was originally scheduled for earlier in the season but was pushed back to August after rising COVID levels in Duluth.
GMN Birthdays: 8/15/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
Duluth Playhouse Family Theatre’s final show at The Depot closes
After opening on August 5th Duluth Playhouse Family Theatre’s production of High School Musical has officially closed. The Disney musical with be the last Duluth Playhouse Family Theatre show to perform at the Depot, the young cast being the last to grace the stage. Actor Grayson Holste saying, “This...
Duluth tech startup ranked among fastest growing companies in the nation
It’s an exciting time for Duluth’s Ad Advance. The tech startup company has been ranked on the INC 5,000 list, putting them in the top 10% of the top 5,000 growing companies across the country. We talked with one of the co-founders Tuesday, who says he started as...
Huskies take game one against Eau Claire
The Duluth Huskies were at home Sunday taking on the Eau Claire Express in game one of the Northwoods League playoffs. The Express came out ready to play taking a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the first. The Huskies however responded, as Kristian Campbell would collect two RBI of...
Huskies sting Willmar taking Division title, earn league championship berth
The Duluth Huskies topped the Willmar Stingers 5-3 Tuesday night in Willmar to claim the Great Plains Division title and clinch a Northwoods League championship berth. Devin Hurdle led Duluth putting up two RBI, two runs, and three hits. From the mound Huskies’ Alex Potter pitched six strikeouts to open the first 5.2 innings.
Nurses vote to authorize strike
Twin Ports and Twin Cities nurses voted Monday to authorize a strike. The Minnesota Nurses Association said the vote was “overwhelming.” A supermajority was required in order to authorize the strike. “Corporate healthcare policies in our hospitals have left nurses understaffed and overworked, while patients are overcharged, local...
Groundbreaking ceremony in McGregor for disabled veterans
A place for disabled veterans and veterans is on the horizon in McGregor. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, people celebrated the groundbreaking of phase three of five of the new facility to come; a rifle, pistol, and archery range. “I wanted to build a range in memory of Chuck, and...
Structure fire in Carlton County sends firefighters to Skelton Township
On August 13th, 2022 the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire in the 4400 block of County Road 6, Skelton Township. A passerby believed a house was on fire. While emergency personnel were responding they were updated the structure was a pole building. The...
Proctor football turning a new page under new head coach Krivinchuk
After their season was cut short last year the Proctor football team returned to action Tuesday continuing their first week of practice for the 2022 season. The Rails enter the season under new leadership in head coach Matt Krivinchuk who’s working towards establishing a positive team tradition. “We’re taking...
Superior volleyball builds chemistry at season’s first practice
The Superior volleyball team served up their first practice of the season on Monday. The Spartans welcomed back just three returners to a 30 girl roster, so building team chemistry was at the forefront of the practice objectives. “They did a lot of open gyms together in the summer, so...
UMD names Adam Krause new Associate Head Coach
After the departure of long time Associate Head Coach Derek Plante, the UMD men’s hockey team had a big hole to fill behind the bench. On Monday they announced the team has promoted former Assistant Coach Adam Krause as Plantes replacement. Krause has been a part of the Bulldogs...
Driver charged after fatal crash on the Range
People are still in shock after the death of Joni Dahl. She was killed in a crash on Friday night. Her friend, Beth Milos, said, “She cared about everybody. It didn’t matter who you were. She wanted to see you succeed. And she wanted to know how she could help you do that. She never wanted anything, it was always, what can I do to help?”
