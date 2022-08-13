Read full article on original website
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Heart shape spotted in the clouds over South Florida, what creates this?
A heart shape in the clouds over South Florida was spotted on satellite imagery here in early August and you might be asking, "what created this?" Also check out unique clouds spotted over the First Coast following a rocket launch. This is what we call a lake shadow, and it...
News4Jax.com
River & Fort offers cuisine with a beautiful rooftop view
River & Fort Restaurant & Rooftop Lounge is located right in the heart of downtown St. Augustine at the corner of Avenida Menendez and Charlotte St, directly across from the Castillo de San Marcos. They offer a southern continental inspired menu with local seafood, steaks, wine, and craft cocktails. Their second and third floor rooftops are a perfect place to take in St. Augustine’s historic sights, the gorgeous Bayfront and, on a clear day, see all the way to the lighthouse!
Holes dug on Jacksonville's beaches pose threat to sea turtle hatchlings
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It’s peak sea turtle nesting season here in Florida, a time of the year when dozens of nests are spread across Duval County Beaches. This season, deep holes dug in the sand are posing a threat to the safety of sea turtles and even pose a risk to beach goers.
This Small Florida Town has Been Called "Romantic," "Quirky," and a "Victorian-Era" Seaport.
Judson McCranie, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Common. There are many reasons that people visit Florida. Some people come strictly for the sun, outdoor life, and the beaches. Others are attracted to sports teams, theme parks, and other adventurous, exciting things to do. Yet others want something romantic. And some are attracted to the idea of "old Florida," and they're looking for a quirky, nostalgic experience reminiscent of another time. There's a destination along Florida's northeast coast that may just fit that bill.
First Coast News
11-year-old bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys, has part of leg amputated
MIAMI, Florida — An 11-year-old who was bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys has had part of his leg amputated, a family friend wrote online. A GiveSendGo campaign to raise funds for Jameson Reeder Jr.'s recovery says that the boy was bitten by a shark while swimming in the Keys. He hung onto a swimming noodle until a Good Samaritan's boat could reach him.
News4Jax.com
‘I’m a wreck’: Residents of St. Augustine apartment complex again fuming over rodent problem
Management of the Summer Breeze apartment community in St. Augustine says it’s aware of a rodent infestation, but tenants say enough hasn’t been done to prevent the rats from spreading throughout the complex. It’s the second time News4JAX has heard from tenants about a rat problem at the...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Buried Treasure: Northeast Florida Buzzing with Historic Find in Flagler Beach
Flagler Beach, FL- Sharing her firsthand perspective, Airielle Cathers, Diving Safety Office and Maritime Archaeologist for the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum offered a matter-of-fact assessment of the scene as they worked quickly against the incoming tide to document the historic find on Flagler Beach, August 8-10. “The St....
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast wins $739,000 grant for Southern Recreation Facility
The city of Palm Coast has been awarded a $739,000 grant to help build a Southern Recreation Facility. The grant money is provided by the Flagler County Tourism Development Council, and the County Commission approved the award during a meeting on Aug. 15. The Southern Recreation Facility will be built...
Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years
Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
New development, same complaints from Richmond American Homes customers in Jacksonville
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Another new development and the same old problems. Since May, First Coast News has been reporting on complaints about a local home builder with neighborhoods across the First Coast from Middleburg to Yulee. Now, another neighborhood is saying they’re not getting what they paid for....
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tropical wave near Central America
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
'It's just legacy:' Jacksonville firefighter widow helps find hope through new role
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inside a locker at Fire Station 3, Brian McCluney's clothes are exactly as he left them. It's been three years since he worked here, but signs of him are everywhere. “That is his helmet shield, the emblem that was on the front of his helmet,” Stephanie...
First Coast News
'It feels really violating': Antisemitic letters found in driveways in Lake Pointe Neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was not the mail some folks living near Hodges Boulevard were looking for. Antisemitic letters were dropped in several driveways in the Lake Pointe neighborhood over the weekend. One homeowner told First Coast News she discovered the letter coming home Saturday night. She says she's...
After school garden was destroyed, a bus driver replanted before the first day of school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning, bus driver Brenda Brown took it upon herself to spruce up Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center's landscape. Brown says she noticed a few weeks back someone had destroyed and stolen the flowers and pot that previously made up the garden. Brown purchased the planters, and Home Depot donated the flowers.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bristol Development Group buys 50 acres in Duval and St. Johns counties
Bristol Development Group paid $13.2 million for 50 acres along Race Track Road in Duval and St. Johns counties. Franklin, Tennessee-based Bristol Development bought the site Aug. 10. Duval County Clerk of Courts records show Grand Capital, through PEG 120 LLC, sold 36.5 acres along Philips Highway near Race Track...
St. Augustine girl to be featured in NYC Buddy Walk video in Time Square
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Every year the National Down Syndrom Society (NDSS) creates a video displayed in Time Square during the annual Buddy Walk. Families from around the country submit photos of their loved ones to be selected, including Kristin Pidcock, mom of 10-year-old Hope Pidcock. “They ask families...
Jacksonville Beach City Council will not let voters decide volunteer lifeguards' future
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A 110-year-old institution in Jacksonville Beach may have seen its last days as we knew it. Volunteer lifeguards did not get what they wanted Monday night when the Jacksonville Beach City Council decided not to let voters decide if the city should keep volunteer lifeguards. Citizens say they got enough signatures on a petition to bring it to the city council and ask them to put the future of the American Red Cross Volunteer Life Savings Corps up to a vote.
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Aviary at Putnam County jail farm
Putnam County jail farm aviary A bundle of bees just received a new home and plenty of helping hands thanks to the Beekeepers of Putnam County. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
Beachside High School opens, leads to heightened traffic concerns
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The first day of school at the new Beachside High School in St. Johns County brought excitement to the classroom, but a headache on the road. STORY: ‘Treyvaj was a good dude’: Shooting leaves 1 dead in Mayport; friends mourn. Monday morning...
Florida Destination Named Among the "15 Most Beautiful" in the United States
The United States arguably gives beauty-seekers plenty from which to choose. From the country's waterfront coasts to its mountain ranges and its desserts, there is something for every taste.
First Coast News
