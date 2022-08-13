ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

River & Fort offers cuisine with a beautiful rooftop view

River & Fort Restaurant & Rooftop Lounge is located right in the heart of downtown St. Augustine at the corner of Avenida Menendez and Charlotte St, directly across from the Castillo de San Marcos. They offer a southern continental inspired menu with local seafood, steaks, wine, and craft cocktails. Their second and third floor rooftops are a perfect place to take in St. Augustine’s historic sights, the gorgeous Bayfront and, on a clear day, see all the way to the lighthouse!
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
L. Cane

This Small Florida Town has Been Called "Romantic," "Quirky," and a "Victorian-Era" Seaport.

Judson McCranie, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Common. There are many reasons that people visit Florida. Some people come strictly for the sun, outdoor life, and the beaches. Others are attracted to sports teams, theme parks, and other adventurous, exciting things to do. Yet others want something romantic. And some are attracted to the idea of "old Florida," and they're looking for a quirky, nostalgic experience reminiscent of another time. There's a destination along Florida's northeast coast that may just fit that bill.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Saint Augustine Beach, FL
First Coast News

11-year-old bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys, has part of leg amputated

MIAMI, Florida — An 11-year-old who was bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys has had part of his leg amputated, a family friend wrote online. A GiveSendGo campaign to raise funds for Jameson Reeder Jr.'s recovery says that the boy was bitten by a shark while swimming in the Keys. He hung onto a swimming noodle until a Good Samaritan's boat could reach him.
ACCIDENTS
flaglernewsweekly.com

Buried Treasure: Northeast Florida Buzzing with Historic Find in Flagler Beach

Flagler Beach, FL- Sharing her firsthand perspective, Airielle Cathers, Diving Safety Office and Maritime Archaeologist for the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum offered a matter-of-fact assessment of the scene as they worked quickly against the incoming tide to document the historic find on Flagler Beach, August 8-10. “The St....
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast wins $739,000 grant for Southern Recreation Facility

The city of Palm Coast has been awarded a $739,000 grant to help build a Southern Recreation Facility. The grant money is provided by the Flagler County Tourism Development Council, and the County Commission approved the award during a meeting on Aug. 15. The Southern Recreation Facility will be built...
PALM COAST, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Axios Tampa Bay

Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years

Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arborist#Palm Trees#Tree#Dead Trees#Publix
Jacksonville Daily Record

Bristol Development Group buys 50 acres in Duval and St. Johns counties

Bristol Development Group paid $13.2 million for 50 acres along Race Track Road in Duval and St. Johns counties. Franklin, Tennessee-based Bristol Development bought the site Aug. 10. Duval County Clerk of Courts records show Grand Capital, through PEG 120 LLC, sold 36.5 acres along Philips Highway near Race Track...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
First Coast News

Jacksonville Beach City Council will not let voters decide volunteer lifeguards' future

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A 110-year-old institution in Jacksonville Beach may have seen its last days as we knew it. Volunteer lifeguards did not get what they wanted Monday night when the Jacksonville Beach City Council decided not to let voters decide if the city should keep volunteer lifeguards. Citizens say they got enough signatures on a petition to bring it to the city council and ask them to put the future of the American Red Cross Volunteer Life Savings Corps up to a vote.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy