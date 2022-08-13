August may be the end of summer for some people, but for others, it is SMA Awareness Month. SMA, or spinal muscular atrophy, is a genetic disease that can differ in severity depending on the age it is diagnosed. However, for one Bemidji area mother of a 5-year-old with SMA, she aims to make the world of a playground accessible to her daughter and others with similar abilities.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO