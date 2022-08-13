Read full article on original website
Bemidji Area Parent and Therapist Duo Look to Make Playgrounds More Accessible
August may be the end of summer for some people, but for others, it is SMA Awareness Month. SMA, or spinal muscular atrophy, is a genetic disease that can differ in severity depending on the age it is diagnosed. However, for one Bemidji area mother of a 5-year-old with SMA, she aims to make the world of a playground accessible to her daughter and others with similar abilities.
BSU’s Move-In Day for Fall Semester Set for This Saturday
Students will soon be back at Bemidji State University. Move-In Day at the school is set for this Thursday, August 18th, and school officials expect about 800 students to live on campus this year. Beginning at 9 AM, BSU athletic teams and university faculty and staff will be available to...
Starry Stonewort Found in More Lakes in Lakeland Viewing Area
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of the aquatic invasive species starry stonewort in two lakes located in Beltrami and Cass counties. Bowen Lake in Cass County and Turtle River Lake in Beltrami County were confirmed to have distributions of starry stonewort through surveys the DNR and Beltrami County Environmental Services conducted. The discovery now brings the total amount of lakes with starry stonewort in Minnesota to 21.
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
