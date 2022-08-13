Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Register Citizen
Police: Members of CT theft ring seen in viral videos stealing cartloads of items face charges in Wilton
A Connecticut resident police said was part of a multi-town retail theft ring has been charged in connection with another shoplifting incident from last year, Wilton police said. Nasif Muhammad, 52, was arrested at state Superior Court in Stamford on a warrant charging him with fifth-degree larceny and conspiracy to...
Ansonia teen accused of stealing cars, told Shelton police he was following 'TikTok trend'
A 16-year-old Ansonia boy is facing charges after police say they caught him in the act of stealing cars after he admitted to seeing a TikTok challenge.
Eyewitness News
Hamden police make arrest in social lounge parking lot shooting
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made in a social lounge parking lot shooting that happened in Hamden back in February. Police said they charged 30-year-old Montrell Brewer of New Haven with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Man Pulls Out Gun During Soccer Game In Stamford, Police Say
A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun at a crowded Fairfield County park following a dispute at a soccer game. The incident took place in Stamford around 9:15 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Lione Park on the city's West Side. Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin said...
NBC Connecticut
Disturbance Call Leads to Discovery of Illegal Gambling Facility in Plymouth: Police
Plymouth police said they found an illegal gambling club while responding to a report of a disturbance and assault in May. They have arrested the man suspected of running the facility it as well as another man who is accused of stealing from the club. Officers responded to South Main...
Videos, Witnesses Pointed Finger At “Trelly” In Shooting Outside Killer’s Going-Away Party
Friends of “Wild Bill” Wright threw him a party the night before he was turning himself in to serve a 60-year prison sentence for killing someone. Before everyone went home, bullets would fly — and an attendee would end up in the hospital. Details about that...
2 Suffolk police officers suspended without pay amid shots fired probes
Two Suffolk County police officers have been suspended without pay amid two investigations into an alleged shots fired report earlier this month.
Missing Man Found Driving Stolen Minivan While Intoxicated In Westbrook, Police Say
A Connecticut man who was reported missing is accused of stealing a minivan and driving while intoxicated. Troopers in Middlesex County responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a home on Boston Post Road in Westbrook at about 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Connecticut State Police.
Authorities: Hartford DCF employee arrested for helping client evade police
Authorities say a Department of Child and Families employee was arrested in Hartford for helping a client evade police.
22-Year-Old Killed In Fiery 2-Vehicle Crash In Trumbull, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was killed during a two-vehicle crash that caused one vehicle to burst into flames. It took place in Trumbull around 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 in the area of the Monroe Turnpike. According to Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police Department, the crash occurred...
ALERT CENTER: Attempted murder suspect nabbed by county police
Westchester County police say a traffic stop this week led to the arrest of a man who was wanted for attempted murder.
Boy, 17, seriously hurt in LI shooting, dropped off at hospital in stolen, bullet-riddled SUV
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk County police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Register Citizen
Two men shot in one hour in Hartford, police say
HARTFORD — Police said they responded to two shootings in less than an hour Monday night. Both happened in the southern half of the city, but in different neighborhoods. The first happened about 9:10 p.m. on Franklin Avenue, and the second less than an hour later on Francis Avenue, police said. They are not believed to be connected, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Tuesday.
ID Released For Woman Killed In Hit-Run Ronkonkoma Crash Involving Drunk Driver, Police Say
The identity has been released of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run Long Island crash involving a drunk driver, police said. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 in Ronkonkoma. Wade Gagliano, age 23, of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2005 Lexus RX330 westbound on Johnson Avenue,...
Woman Charged After Crash Involving CT State Police Cruiser In Meriden
A police cruiser and a minivan were involved in a crash on a Connecticut highway, leading to enforcement action being taken against a person involved. The crash happened in New Haven County on I-691 westbound near Exit 4 in Meriden at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Connecticut State Police.
Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say
A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island. Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.
Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton
State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
Man accused of DWI in LI crash that killed woman, injured man seated in parked van
A 31-year-old man has been charged with DWI after he allegedly struck and killed a woman seated inside a parked car in Suffolk County early Monday.
News 12
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car left running at Watertown gas station stolen
Watertown police is investigating after they say that a Black Nissan Altima that was left running was stolen from a gas station Sunday morning. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. outside the Shell Gas Station on Straits Turnpike. Surveillance video shows another car pulling up alongside the Nissan. A passenger...
milfordmirror.com
CT woman accused by police, DCF of trafficking her child has no criminal history, court officials said.
HARTFORD — The East Hartford woman who a state Department of Children and Families social worker allegedly allowed to flee while police were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a human trafficking charge Friday has no prior convictions, court officials said Monday. Quiazinnia Hall, 33, of East Hartford,...
