Milford, CT

Eyewitness News

Hamden police make arrest in social lounge parking lot shooting

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made in a social lounge parking lot shooting that happened in Hamden back in February. Police said they charged 30-year-old Montrell Brewer of New Haven with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Two men shot in one hour in Hartford, police say

HARTFORD — Police said they responded to two shootings in less than an hour Monday night. Both happened in the southern half of the city, but in different neighborhoods. The first happened about 9:10 p.m. on Franklin Avenue, and the second less than an hour later on Francis Avenue, police said. They are not believed to be connected, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Tuesday.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say

A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island. Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.
BOHEMIA, NY
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton

State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
SHELTON, CT
News 12

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car left running at Watertown gas station stolen

Watertown police is investigating after they say that a Black Nissan Altima that was left running was stolen from a gas station Sunday morning. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. outside the Shell Gas Station on Straits Turnpike. Surveillance video shows another car pulling up alongside the Nissan. A passenger...
WATERTOWN, CT

