The Razorbacks added three defensive line transfers in the offseason, and that includes a pair of defensive ends who are basically going through their first practices with the Razorbacks. LSU transfer Landon Jackson was coming off a knee injury and only did light work after enrolling early. Jordan Domineck enrolled at Arkansas in the summer after graduating from Georgia Tech. On Tuesday, both ends were working with the second group in the 'fastball' segments of practice.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO