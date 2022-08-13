ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Sierra Vista performs first 'Donation After Cardiac Death' transplants

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo is celebrating successful transplants that saved two lives recently.

Sierra Vista said it assisted in the first two "Donation After Cardiac Death" transplants in San Luis Obispo County.

Hospital staff said the transplants were successful and that the operations saved two lives. They add that the two kidneys saved the lives of a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s.

While the organs were removed at Sierra Vista, they were then taken quickly to other hospitals for the transplant procedures.

"Two lives were saved. Two kidneys were donated. One went to a women in her 40s and another went to a gentlemen in his 50s and so we were able to provide that gift of life and honor that patient's last wishes," said Aaron Thorne, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center's Adult Acute Care Services director.

Thorne was also given the "Life Saver Award" from Donor Network West in May for setting up the program.

