Read full article on original website
Related
Man dies immediately after he was found guilty in Denton County, Texas Rangers investigating
The Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death of a Frisco man who died minutes after he was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault of a child in a Denton County courtroom, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Edward Leclair, 57, was arrested in 2018 after...
Arizona teens sentenced for murders in 2020 crime spree
Two Valley teens were sentenced to 38 years in prison Friday for a 2020 crime spree that lasted months and included at least two murders.
Arson suspect arrested in White Settlement
White Settlement police have found the man they’ve been looking for since Saturday night when a home was destroyed by a fire blamed on an arsonist.
Sleeping woman shot through apartment window, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after they say a sleeping woman was shot through her apartment window Tuesday morning.At about 4:49 a.m. Aug. 16, police were sent to a shooting call at the Carmen Apartments in the 2700 block of Dawn West.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to her upper chest. Police say she had been asleep in her first-floor bedroom, which has a window that faces the 9200 block of North Normandale Street.Police said the suspect—who has not been identified at this time—discharged a firearm from the apartment yard or the roadway then fled in an unknown direction.The victim was taken to Harris Hospital in stable condition and this remains an ongoing investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to kill FBI agents
Investigators say 46-year-old Adam Bies made multiple threats against FBI agents on the social media platform Gab. WFMJ's Erin Simonek reports.Aug. 16, 2022.
Fort Worth police seek man who punched Family Dollar store worker
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for a man who they said punched a Family Dollar store worker in the face on Aug. 7. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway.Police said the suspect entered the store with a woman. She allegedly stole some items as he was paying at the register. A store employee followed her to the parking lot, as did the suspect, who then assaulted to worker. The man and woman then fled on foot. According to police, they have stolen from the store before.Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call 817.392.4377.
Texas woman charged with hate crime after viral video
A San Angelo business owner has been charged with a hate crime following her arrest for an assault that was caught in a viral video in April.
Man who killed himself after crashing car near Supreme Court was 'lost,' troubled by current politics, mom says
The man who killed himself after crashing his car into a barricade near the U.S. Supreme Court was troubled by current politics and wasn't in "his right state of mind," his grieving mother said Tuesday. "We didn't know how much he was hurting," Tamara Cunningham said of her 29-year-old son,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Search continues for missing California teen
The search continues for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who disappeared more than a week ago after leaving a party near Lake Tahoe. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin reports on how Kiely's friends and family are desperate for answers as investigators comb through thousands of tips for any new leads. Aug. 17, 2022.
Texas to execute man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution Wednesday evening, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when he was condemned for killing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in the model home in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Man Stabbed During Argument With Wife: Police
Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing incident on Saturday night that left a man in critical condition. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of River Hill Lane shortly before 4:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.
Former California congressman TJ Cox charged with money laundering and fraud
A former congressman from California was charged with multiple fraud schemes, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Terrence John "TJ" Cox, 59, is charged with 15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud and one count of campaign contribution fraud, according to the Justice Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two teens arrested for intentionally crashing truck into SUV in Weatherford
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two teens were arrested Friday for their alleged involvement in an intentional crash in June that left two victims hospitalized.The alleged driver, Bryson Tyre, 17, was arrested on August 12 on two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His passenger, Christopher Novakov, 18, was arrested a day earlier for failing to report the crime.On June 30, 2022, Weatherford police responded to a call about a major accident on S. Bowie Drive. A tan SUV had been hit and was resting on its side when officers arrived. First responders were able to get the two...
Mysterious deaths at Lake Mead indicate possible connection to mob
Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, is at its lowest water level in more than 80 years allowing authorities to discover human remains, some of them in barrels with bullet holes in the head. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports how the recent discoveries are leaving many to wonder if the receding waters have unearthed decades-old mob hits. Aug. 17, 2022.
Heavy police activity in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy police activity is happening in Wilkes-Barre, Tuesday afternoon. As of 4:00 p.m., multiple police crews are at the scene on Hanover and Barney Streets for a report of shots fired. Information is limited at this time. Eyewitness News is on the scene. We will update you with the latest as […]
29 year old Delaware resident kills himself after plowing car in Capitol barricades
D.C. law enforcement is on high alert as Capitol police say 29-year-old Delaware resident Richard York killed himself after plowing his car into a Capitol barricade. After the car caught on fire, the driver started firing a handgun into the air as he walked down a block toward the Capitol. Officials say they approached him as he was walking onto the East Front when he shot himself.Aug. 14, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect dead in Richland Hills officer involved shooting
One man is dead after getting into a shootout with police in Richland Hills. It happened on Glenview Drive, right on the border between Richland Hills and North Richland Hills.
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Fort Worth
A motorcyclist has died in an early morning crash in Fort Worth where police say the motorcycle and a car collided just before 12:30 a.m. on Northeast 28th near Deen Road
10-year-old boy loses leg from shark bite in Florida
A 10-year-old boy in Florida was bit by a bull shark and airlifted to a nearby hospital where doctors were forced to amputate part of his leg. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the details. Aug. 17, 2022.
KWTX
Federal warrant executed at Fort Hood
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest was made without incident Thursday evening after law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood. It happened in Kouma Village. Residents were asked to stay indoors at the time. According to a press release multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood...
NBC News
435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10