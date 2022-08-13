ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Comments / 10

Related
CBS DFW

Sleeping woman shot through apartment window, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after they say a sleeping woman was shot through her apartment window Tuesday morning.At about 4:49 a.m. Aug. 16, police were sent to a shooting call at the Carmen Apartments in the 2700 block of Dawn West.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to her upper chest. Police say she had been asleep in her first-floor bedroom, which has a window that faces the 9200 block of North Normandale Street.Police said the suspect—who has not been identified at this time—discharged a firearm from the apartment yard or the roadway then fled in an unknown direction.The victim was taken to Harris Hospital in stable condition and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denton, TX
Denton County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Denton County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police seek man who punched Family Dollar store worker

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for a man who they said punched a Family Dollar store worker in the face on Aug. 7. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway.Police said the suspect entered the store with a woman. She allegedly stole some items as he was paying at the register. A store employee followed her to the parking lot, as did the suspect, who then assaulted to worker. The man and woman then fled on foot. According to police, they have stolen from the store before.Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call 817.392.4377. 
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Howard
NBC News

Search continues for missing California teen

The search continues for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who disappeared more than a week ago after leaving a party near Lake Tahoe. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin reports on how Kiely's friends and family are desperate for answers as investigators comb through thousands of tips for any new leads. Aug. 17, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Texas to execute man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution Wednesday evening, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when he was condemned for killing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in the model home in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Man Stabbed During Argument With Wife: Police

Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing incident on Saturday night that left a man in critical condition. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of River Hill Lane shortly before 4:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Sexual Assault#Water Bottle#Violent Crime#Navy
CBS DFW

Two teens arrested for intentionally crashing truck into SUV in Weatherford

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two teens were arrested Friday for their alleged involvement in an intentional crash in June that left two victims hospitalized.The alleged driver, Bryson Tyre, 17, was arrested on August 12 on two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His passenger, Christopher Novakov, 18, was arrested a day earlier for failing to report the crime.On June 30, 2022, Weatherford police responded to a call about a major accident on S. Bowie Drive. A tan SUV had been hit and was resting on its side when officers arrived. First responders were able to get the two...
WEATHERFORD, TX
NBC News

Mysterious deaths at Lake Mead indicate possible connection to mob

Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, is at its lowest water level in more than 80 years allowing authorities to discover human remains, some of them in barrels with bullet holes in the head. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports how the recent discoveries are leaving many to wonder if the receding waters have unearthed decades-old mob hits. Aug. 17, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Heavy police activity in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy police activity is happening in Wilkes-Barre, Tuesday afternoon. As of 4:00 p.m., multiple police crews are at the scene on Hanover and Barney Streets for a report of shots fired. Information is limited at this time. Eyewitness News is on the scene. We will update you with the latest as […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NBC News

29 year old Delaware resident kills himself after plowing car in Capitol barricades

D.C. law enforcement is on high alert as Capitol police say 29-year-old Delaware resident Richard York killed himself after plowing his car into a Capitol barricade. After the car caught on fire, the driver started firing a handgun into the air as he walked down a block toward the Capitol. Officials say they approached him as he was walking onto the East Front when he shot himself.Aug. 14, 2022.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWTX

Federal warrant executed at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest was made without incident Thursday evening after law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood. It happened in Kouma Village. Residents were asked to stay indoors at the time. According to a press release multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood...
FORT HOOD, TX
NBC News

NBC News

435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy