One dead after crashing into light pole in National City

A person is dead after their car crashed into a light pole in San Diego's National City area Friday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call around 4:56 p.m about a crash involving a car in near South 47th Street and Palm Avenue.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found one victim who later died. There is no word on any other injuries.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.