WWL

Councilman Thomas adopts intersection of Crowder Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Oliver Thomas is fed up with litter, loitering and roadside begging in New Orleans East. This weekend, he posted a video on social media of him confronting two panhandlers on the corner of Crowder Blvd and Interstate 10, near his house. He collected a...
gentillymessenger.com

Storm preparation event to include free hurricane supplies

As we head into the most active part of the hurricane season for Louisiana, the Pontchartrain Conservancy and the city’s NOLA Ready are helping out with a “Storm Aware & Prepare” event on Saturday (Aug. 20) from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive.
WDSU

Jefferson Parish residents eligible for natural gas bill assistance

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Some Jefferson Parish residents may be eligible for assistance paying their natural gas bills. The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) and ATMOS Energy have partnered to assist residents with their natural gas bills. “Recently, JeffCAP was awarded $100,000 from ATMOS Energy to assist Jefferson...
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell said Target is coming to New Orleans East. The retailer says not so fast.

New Orleans East residents have long clamored for major retailers and other amenities. And for a short window this week, it appeared that Mayor LaToya Cantrell had delivered. Speaking at a community meeting at Household of Faith church Monday night, Cantrell said the Target chain had bought the former Lowe’s home improvement store site near Read Boulevard and Interstate 10 with plans to open a new department store. Her remarkes garnered applause and excited chatter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Headaches#Urban Construction
bogalusadailynews.com

Qualifying Entergy customers can receive $150 credit

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility...
lafourchegazette.com

ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
WWL

Jefferson Parish looking for solutions to homeless encampments

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There are pockets of homelessness along the busy Veterans Boulevard corridor in Metairie. There are also encampments under the elevated Westbank Expressway. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing this creep all over the parish, east bank, west bank, no district is being spared at this point from this,”...
fox8live.com

Entergy releases new details about bill payment assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time...
NOLA.com

Pedestrian killed on I-10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say

A pedestrian was killed Monday night on Interstate 10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police said. Update: Man was killed while running from police, NOPD chief says. They said the death was reported to them at 10:22 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10. A man entered the interstate on foot, crossed the barriers and was hit by a vehicle, according to preliminary information.
L'Observateur

Housing Authority continues demolition progress

LAPLACE — Slabs, roads and underground utilities that once served public housing developments in Garyville in Edgard have been substantially removed, leaving a blank slate for potential future development at the sites. The St. John Parish Housing Authority still has decisions to make regarding the LaPlace and Reserve sites....
