FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
wwno.org
Power out after a storm in New Orleans? Here's a map of local emergency resource centers
After most of southeast Louisiana's residents were without power — some for weeks and months — due to Hurricane Ida, New Orleans city government and community leaders have responded by setting up emergency resources for people to use after another disaster. For the City of New Orleans, they...
Councilman Thomas adopts intersection of Crowder Blvd.
NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Oliver Thomas is fed up with litter, loitering and roadside begging in New Orleans East. This weekend, he posted a video on social media of him confronting two panhandlers on the corner of Crowder Blvd and Interstate 10, near his house. He collected a...
gentillymessenger.com
Storm preparation event to include free hurricane supplies
As we head into the most active part of the hurricane season for Louisiana, the Pontchartrain Conservancy and the city’s NOLA Ready are helping out with a “Storm Aware & Prepare” event on Saturday (Aug. 20) from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish residents eligible for natural gas bill assistance
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Some Jefferson Parish residents may be eligible for assistance paying their natural gas bills. The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) and ATMOS Energy have partnered to assist residents with their natural gas bills. “Recently, JeffCAP was awarded $100,000 from ATMOS Energy to assist Jefferson...
fox8live.com
Leaders celebrate finish of first phase of Mississippi River dredging project
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A throng of state and local leaders met Tuesday night (Aug. 16) to celebrate the completion of the first of two phases of a $250 million project to deepen the Mississippi River, allowing larger vessels to navigate to the state’s major ports. The event, hosted...
KTBS
Over a dozen nursing homes could evacuate to facilities that failed state inspections
Since 2006, hurricane evacuation plans for Ferncrest Manor Living Center in New Orleans have called for residents to be taken to a Tangipahoa Parish campground. That arrangement ended in June when state health officials determined the campground was an unsuitable evacuation site for nursing home residents. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) Ahead...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell said Target is coming to New Orleans East. The retailer says not so fast.
New Orleans East residents have long clamored for major retailers and other amenities. And for a short window this week, it appeared that Mayor LaToya Cantrell had delivered. Speaking at a community meeting at Household of Faith church Monday night, Cantrell said the Target chain had bought the former Lowe’s home improvement store site near Read Boulevard and Interstate 10 with plans to open a new department store. Her remarkes garnered applause and excited chatter.
fox8live.com
City Council questions Orleans sheriff on jail safety, transparency concerns
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- Sheriff Susan Hutson said at least six people will be charged with offenses related to the protest about conditions inside the Orleans Justice Center jail over the weekend. The morning after a group of inmates that had barricaded themselves for three days to protest conditions inside...
bogalusadailynews.com
Qualifying Entergy customers can receive $150 credit
Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility...
lafourchegazette.com
ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available
NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
The Dark History Behind the Huey P Long Bridge in Louisiana
Eerie stories about the Huey P. Long bridge abound in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Described as a modern engineering marvel, this 4.5-mile bridge over the Mississippi River carries 4 lanes of the US 90 highway as well as a 2-track railroad line.
WDSU
The City of New Orleans hosting a free paper shredding even during recycling drop off this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation announced that there would be free paper shredding at a recycling drop-off event this upcoming weekend. The event takes place on Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City's Recycling Drop-Off Center at 2829 Elysian Field Avenue.
Jefferson Parish looking for solutions to homeless encampments
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — There are pockets of homelessness along the busy Veterans Boulevard corridor in Metairie. There are also encampments under the elevated Westbank Expressway. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing this creep all over the parish, east bank, west bank, no district is being spared at this point from this,”...
WDSU
Flock of birds fly into New Orleans area woman's car on Causeway Bridge
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans area woman was terrified when a flock of birds flew into her car on the Causeway Bridge over the weekend. Michelle Poche' said she was driving on the Causeway Saturday night around 8 p.m. when a flock of birds flew from under the bridge.
fox8live.com
Entergy releases new details about bill payment assistance
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time...
NOLA.com
Shoot out a flashing streetlight? Guerrilla electricians eliminate Algiers Point nuisance.
Nobody’s sure when the intense, LED streetlamp at the intersection corner of Pacific Avenue and Eliza Street in Algiers Point started flashing like a strobe light 24 hours a day. It wasn’t a flicker; it was a throb, like a visual migraine. One resident thought the annoyance began two months ago, another three months, or maybe it was five months ago.
NOLA.com
Pedestrian killed on I-10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say
A pedestrian was killed Monday night on Interstate 10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police said. Update: Man was killed while running from police, NOPD chief says. They said the death was reported to them at 10:22 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10. A man entered the interstate on foot, crossed the barriers and was hit by a vehicle, according to preliminary information.
Watch: Travelers walk to N.O. airport after crash closed I-10W for hours
A four-vehicle crash involving a school bus that turned sideways on I-10 near the New Orleans International Airport, had drivers stuck in traffic for a couple of hours. The traffic delay was too much for some travelers heading to MSY
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kenner (Kenner, LA)
The Kenner Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on I-10 on Monday morning. Police said four vehicles were involved in the accident, including a school bus. There were no passengers on the school bus at the [..]
L'Observateur
Housing Authority continues demolition progress
LAPLACE — Slabs, roads and underground utilities that once served public housing developments in Garyville in Edgard have been substantially removed, leaving a blank slate for potential future development at the sites. The St. John Parish Housing Authority still has decisions to make regarding the LaPlace and Reserve sites....
