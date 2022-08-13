Read full article on original website
MLB
Mountcastle thriving in role as Jays' headache
TORONTO -- For an Orioles team that’s preached the value of situational hitting all season, there has been no better situation than Ryan Mountcastle hitting against the Blue Jays. Baltimore’s first baseman, back in the lineup after missing a game with a bruised left wrist, carried on...
MLB
Nats call up new addition Abrams to play SS
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals gained a first glimpse at their new wave of talent acquired from the blockbuster deal with the Padres in Monday's 5-4 win over the Cubs. Shortstop C.J. Abrams was called up from Triple-A Rochester to make his debut with the Nationals. Infielder Luis García was placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 13) with a left groin strain.
MLB
Wacha's sparkling return leads Red Sox to series win
BOSTON -- There was no easing back from the injured list for Michael Wacha, who was sorely missed by the Red Sox in the six weeks he couldn’t post. Nor was there any easing out of a slump by Rafael Devers, who came to work early to fix a hitch in his swing and the fruit of his labor was a mammoth 433-foot, two-run homer that provided a signature moment in a 3-0 victory for the Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball over the Yankees.
MLB
'Quite a roll': Snell continues dominant run
WASHINGTON -- On another gorgeous Sunday in the nation’s capital, left-hander Blake Snell continued his lights-out pitching and Wil Myers added three timely hits as the Padres rolled to a 6-0 victory over last-place Washington at Nationals Park. • Box score. San Diego extended its...
MLB
Singer is Royals' 'stopper' against mighty LA
KANSAS CITY -- The reaction of the Dodgers’ hitters told Brady Singer and the Royals everything they needed to know about Singer’s stuff on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Freddie Freeman shook his head after taking a front-hip sinker for a called strike. Cody Bellinger swung through a...
MLB
Estrada's first career walk-off homer seals sweep
SAN FRANCISCO – The Giants remain on the fringes of the playoff picture, but they’re intent on showing that they have plenty of fight left. Thairo Estrada launched a two-run, walk-off home run off of Wil Crowe in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel the Giants to a wild 8-7 comeback victory that completed a three-game sweep of the Pirates on Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park.
MLB
Wheeler hit as Phils drop 5th series of '22 to Mets
NEW YORK -- The hot streaks the Phillies and Mets have been on have rekindled a rivalry, and these late-summer games are intense because of the stakes between two contenders. But even as the Phillies have played like one of baseball's best teams over the last 2 1/2 months, a Mets problem is still nagging at them. They haven't been able to get over the hump against New York.
MLB
Which prospect will the O's call up next?
This story was excerpted from Zachary Silver’s Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. DL Hall arrived, the Orioles’ top (healthy) pitching prospect making his long-awaited debut on Saturday against the Rays at Tropicana Field, although his next contributions to the club will come after he resets as a reliever with Triple-A Norfolk. His landing was yet another watershed moment in a season full of them.
MLB
Is this outfielder Michael Brantley 2.0?
For the first two weeks of the 2022 MLB season, Steven Kwan was the talk of Major League Baseball -- and for good reason. He set a Major League record by reaching base 19 times in his first six games. He authored the longest streak without a swing and miss since 2000. Over the first two weeks of the season, he led all qualified hitters with a microscopic strikeout rate of 3.4.
MLB
'We got some fire': Vaughn, Sox deliver statement sweep
CHICAGO -- It’s not often that a game-winning moment is followed by a helmet slam in frustration from the person who delivered it. But that’s exactly what happened with Andrew Vaughn on Sunday during a 5-3 victory for the White Sox over the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, completing a three-game sweep of the last-place squad from Detroit. The White Sox (59-56) stayed 2 1/2 games behind the Guardians (61-53), who maintained their American League Central lead with a victory in Toronto.
MLB
LA's rotation is about to get a big boost
This story was excerpted from Juan Toribio's Dodgers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s been a long time, but Dustin May is getting close to making his return to the big leagues. That’s great news for the Dodgers. Not-so-good news for the rest of the league.
MLB
Henry keeps rotation rolling, gets MadBum in his corner
DENVER -- Madison Bumgarner has been around a while. He’s left his mark on the game of baseball, particularly with his legendary 2014 postseason for the Giants and by helping San Francisco win three World Series titles. But the glory days seem like eons ago now, as the big left-hander struggles to rediscover his old form with the D-backs.
MLB
Correa gives sister 'perfect birthday' -- with help from Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- Saturday was a wonderful day to be Carlos Correa's younger sister, Leibysand Correa. On her brother's dime, she got to fly to the Los Angeles area to celebrate her 14th birthday around her extended family at the ballpark. She got to watch her big brother homer and reach...
MLB
'Good day': Harper takes first BP since thumb injury
CINCINNATI -- Bryce Harper on Monday posted a brief video from his batting practice session at Citizens Bank Park. He used Greg Street’s song “Good Day” as the clip’s soundtrack. Yes, Harper’s first BP session since he fractured his left thumb June 25 went well. He...
MLB
Pasquantino becoming a pitcher's Nightmare
MINNEAPOLIS -- Rookie Vinnie Pasquantino was doing a crossword in the Royals’ clubhouse prior to Monday night’s series opener against the Twins when he heard an announcer on MLB Network having trouble pronouncing his last name. That caused him to turn his focus to the television where it...
MLB
Kikuchi's funk might force Blue Jays' hand
TORONTO -- What can the Blue Jays do with Yusei Kikuchi?. They need an answer. They’ve needed an answer for months now, but with the AL Wild Card race set for a photo finish, this is when patience gives way to urgency. Monday’s 7-3 loss to the...
MLB
Alcantara tightens his Cy Young grip
MIAMI -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara bolstered his case for the National League Cy Young Award by stymieing the Padres across seven innings Monday night in a 3-0 victory at loanDepot park. Alcantara scattered four hits -- all singles -- walked two and struck out seven. He didn’t allow a...
MLB
After tough loss, O's will 'turn the page' with big series ahead
ST. PETERSBURG -- Jorge Mateo had already applauded himself before he stepped foot on second base. After cleat met canvas, he mimed a fist bump to his teammates in the third-base dugout, most of whom were relieved to stand on their feet having mostly cringed at what was unfolding in front of them.
MLB
Rizzo plunked but gets denied first base
NEW YORK -- There was no denying that Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch in the third inning Monday night. Only home-plate umpire D.J. Reyburn wasn’t convinced the Yankees’ first baseman deserved to reach base after getting plunked. Rizzo was hit on the right thigh by Rays...
