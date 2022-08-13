ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Salman Rushdie: Author in surgery after being stabbed on stage

Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been stabbed on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up...
FAIRVIEW, NJ
The Guardian

Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, 95, says she will run in general elections

The Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has said she is running in general elections next month because she is “fed up with quarrelling politicians”. Lollobrigida, who turned 95 in July, is endeavouring to become a senator with the Sovereign and Popular Italy party (ISP), a new Eurosceptic, anti-Mario-Draghi political alliance that opposes sending arms to Ukraine and “warmongering Atlanticism”.
ELECTIONS
TheDailyBeast

Iranian Newspaper Praises Salman Rushdie’s Attacker

Iranian newspapers have celebrated the attack on Salman Rushdie with the Kayhan newspaper—whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—sending his assailant “a thousand bravos.”Rushdie, who has been the subject of a fatwa by Iran since 1989 following the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, is on a ventilator and at risk of losing an eye after he was stabbed at a literary event in western New York. Iran’s government is yet to comment on the attack but several of its newspapers have applauded the suspect, who police have identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar from Fairview, New...
FAIRVIEW, NJ
CBS News

From 2002: Salman Rushdie on life after fatwa

After the 1988 publication of the novel "The Satanic Verses," which Muslim fundamentalists were convinced insulted Islam, the Ayatollah Khomeini issued an order than author Salman Rushdie be executed. He lived for nine years under threat of being killed. In this interview originally broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" on September 29, 2002, Rushdie talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about the battle over freedom of thought in Islam and the "enriching jumble" of his past that has inspired his books; his 1999 move to New York City; and the problem of becoming "famous for the wrong thing."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Satanic Verses#Verse#Islamic#Muslims#Quran
Washington Examiner

Salman Rushdie's The Satanic Verses surges in sales following public stabbing

The Satanic Verses, Salman Rushdie's famous book that resulted in international controversy, has surged in sales following the author's stabbing last Friday. The work became the No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's Contemporary Literature and Fiction and Humor and Satire Fiction categories. His other works surged in sales as well, with Joseph Anton: A Memoir reaching No. 1 in the Religious Intolerance category, and Midnight's Children reaching the No. 12 spot in the Contemporary Literature and Fiction category.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Praise, worry in Iran after Rushdie attack; government quiet

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranians reacted with praise and worry Saturday over the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie, the target of a decades-old fatwa by the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for his death. It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by police as Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, stabbed the author as he prepared to speak at an event Friday in western New York. Iran’s theocratic government and its state-run media have assigned no motive to the assault. But in Tehran, some willing to speak to The Associated Press offered praise for an attack targeting a writer they believe tarnished the Islamic faith with his 1988 book “The Satanic Verses.” In the streets of Iran’s capital, images of the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini still peer down at passers-by. “I don’t know Salman Rushdie, but I am happy to hear that he was attacked since he insulted Islam,” said Reza Amiri, a 27-year-old deliveryman. “This is the fate for anybody who insults sanctities.”
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

The reaction to The Satanic Verses forced Salman Rushdie into hiding – but he would re-emerge

When Salman Rushdie was forced into hiding on Valentine’s Day, February 1989, it was not just the biggest cultural story of the moment; it was the biggest political story too. Mine was one of the bylines on The Independent's front-page lead story that night of Iran’s fatwa urging the assassination of the novelist, over the content of the author’s fourth novel published in 1988. The Satanic Verses, which included dream sequences containing the prophet Muhammad, had sparked outrage among some Muslims, who considered its content to be blasphemous. An interview with the writer was what everyone wanted, and the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Salman Rushdie Attack: Iran Denies Involvement But Justifies Assault

An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, though he justified the stabbing in remarks that represented the Islamic Republic’s first public comments on the attack. The comments by Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, came more than two days after the attack on Rushdie in New York. The writer has now been taken off a ventilator and is “on the road to recovery,” according to his agent.More from The Hollywood ReporterSalman Rushdie Off Ventilator and "on the Road to Recovery" After Attack, Agent SaysWarner Bros. Discovery Condemns Threats Against J.K. Rowling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The assault on Salman Rushdie is a cruel reminder that the past still casts a long shadow

For the past several years, it seemed as if the threat had finally abandoned him. Before he was attacked, Salman Rushdie was mounting a stage in New York state to speak of how America had given him, and many writers and artists before him, a sanctuary.Ever since he left Britain in 2000, he was able to resume the life that had been denied to him ever since that moment, on Valentine’s Day in 1989, when Ayatollah Khomeini pronounced a fatwa calling for his death. He was a fixture at literary festivals, appeared on television, published political essays, churned out novels...
PUBLIC SAFETY
