Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Author in surgery after being stabbed on stage
Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after writing The Satanic Verses, has been stabbed on stage in New York state. The Booker Prize winner, 75, was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. New York State Police said a man ran up...
Appalled, devastated and worried. How the world is reacting to the attack on Salman Rushdie
Messages of outrage and support are pouring in from all corners of the globe after writer Salman Rushdie was stabbed at an upstate New York venue where he was due to speak Friday.
Salman Rushdie event moderator recounts stabbing attack
Henry Reese was on stage with Salman Rushdie when Rushdie was brutally stabbed. He talks with Brian Stelter about why attacks on free expression must be rejected by all.
Who is Salman Rushdie? Author whose book The Satanic Verses made him a target
Salman Rushdie has been taken to hospital after being attacked on stage at an event in New York. Rushdie suffered “an apparent stab wound to the neck” according to a statement released shortly after the incident by state police. His interviewer also suffered a minor head injury, police said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, 95, says she will run in general elections
The Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has said she is running in general elections next month because she is “fed up with quarrelling politicians”. Lollobrigida, who turned 95 in July, is endeavouring to become a senator with the Sovereign and Popular Italy party (ISP), a new Eurosceptic, anti-Mario-Draghi political alliance that opposes sending arms to Ukraine and “warmongering Atlanticism”.
Attack on Salman Rushdie was ‘preplanned,’ prosecutor says
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The man accused in the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime, as the renowned author of “The Satanic Verses” remained hospitalized with serious injuries.
Iranian Newspaper Praises Salman Rushdie’s Attacker
Iranian newspapers have celebrated the attack on Salman Rushdie with the Kayhan newspaper—whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—sending his assailant “a thousand bravos.”Rushdie, who has been the subject of a fatwa by Iran since 1989 following the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, is on a ventilator and at risk of losing an eye after he was stabbed at a literary event in western New York. Iran’s government is yet to comment on the attack but several of its newspapers have applauded the suspect, who police have identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar from Fairview, New...
From 2002: Salman Rushdie on life after fatwa
After the 1988 publication of the novel "The Satanic Verses," which Muslim fundamentalists were convinced insulted Islam, the Ayatollah Khomeini issued an order than author Salman Rushdie be executed. He lived for nine years under threat of being killed. In this interview originally broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" on September 29, 2002, Rushdie talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about the battle over freedom of thought in Islam and the "enriching jumble" of his past that has inspired his books; his 1999 move to New York City; and the problem of becoming "famous for the wrong thing."
IN THIS ARTICLE
A tsunami of outrage: Salman Rushdie and The Satanic Verses
When Salman Rushdie wrote his novel The Satanic Verses in September 1988, he thought its many references to Islam might cause some ripples. “I expected a few mullahs would be offended, call me names, and then I could defend myself in public,” Rushdie would tell an interviewer much later.
Salman Rushdie: Agent says author ‘on the road to recovery’ after attack
The agent for Salman Rushdie said “The Satanic Verses” author is “on the road to recovery,” two days after he suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed before delivering a lecture in upstate New York. “The injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the...
Washington Examiner
Salman Rushdie's The Satanic Verses surges in sales following public stabbing
The Satanic Verses, Salman Rushdie's famous book that resulted in international controversy, has surged in sales following the author's stabbing last Friday. The work became the No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's Contemporary Literature and Fiction and Humor and Satire Fiction categories. His other works surged in sales as well, with Joseph Anton: A Memoir reaching No. 1 in the Religious Intolerance category, and Midnight's Children reaching the No. 12 spot in the Contemporary Literature and Fiction category.
Praise, worry in Iran after Rushdie attack; government quiet
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranians reacted with praise and worry Saturday over the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie, the target of a decades-old fatwa by the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for his death. It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by police as Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, stabbed the author as he prepared to speak at an event Friday in western New York. Iran’s theocratic government and its state-run media have assigned no motive to the assault. But in Tehran, some willing to speak to The Associated Press offered praise for an attack targeting a writer they believe tarnished the Islamic faith with his 1988 book “The Satanic Verses.” In the streets of Iran’s capital, images of the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini still peer down at passers-by. “I don’t know Salman Rushdie, but I am happy to hear that he was attacked since he insulted Islam,” said Reza Amiri, a 27-year-old deliveryman. “This is the fate for anybody who insults sanctities.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The reaction to The Satanic Verses forced Salman Rushdie into hiding – but he would re-emerge
When Salman Rushdie was forced into hiding on Valentine’s Day, February 1989, it was not just the biggest cultural story of the moment; it was the biggest political story too. Mine was one of the bylines on The Independent's front-page lead story that night of Iran’s fatwa urging the assassination of the novelist, over the content of the author’s fourth novel published in 1988. The Satanic Verses, which included dream sequences containing the prophet Muhammad, had sparked outrage among some Muslims, who considered its content to be blasphemous. An interview with the writer was what everyone wanted, and the...
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Author on ventilator and unable to speak, agent says
Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak after being stabbed on stage in the US, his agent says. Andrew Wylie said that the author, 75, may lose one eye after the attack at an event in New York state. Mr Rushdie went into hiding with police protection...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Iran Denies Involvement But Justifies Assault
An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, though he justified the stabbing in remarks that represented the Islamic Republic’s first public comments on the attack. The comments by Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, came more than two days after the attack on Rushdie in New York. The writer has now been taken off a ventilator and is “on the road to recovery,” according to his agent.More from The Hollywood ReporterSalman Rushdie Off Ventilator and "on the Road to Recovery" After Attack, Agent SaysWarner Bros. Discovery Condemns Threats Against J.K. Rowling...
US News and World Report
Residents of Rushdie Suspect's Lebanese Village Say Incident Has Little to Do With Them
YAROUN, Lebanon (Reuters) -Street-side signs in the southern Lebanese village of Yaroun, the ancestral home of the suspect in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, bear posters of Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who in 1989 issued a fatwa calling for the author's death. The logo of Lebanon's powerful,...
Iran says it had nothing to do with stabbing of author Salman Rushdie
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Iran on Monday denied involvement in the stabbing in New York that seriously wounded renowned author Salman Rushdie and said the controversial writer was himself responsible. The attack, which authorities say was premeditated, happened at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday as Rushdie was preparing to give...
The assault on Salman Rushdie is a cruel reminder that the past still casts a long shadow
For the past several years, it seemed as if the threat had finally abandoned him. Before he was attacked, Salman Rushdie was mounting a stage in New York state to speak of how America had given him, and many writers and artists before him, a sanctuary.Ever since he left Britain in 2000, he was able to resume the life that had been denied to him ever since that moment, on Valentine’s Day in 1989, when Ayatollah Khomeini pronounced a fatwa calling for his death. He was a fixture at literary festivals, appeared on television, published political essays, churned out novels...
Lebanese town stays silent on Salman Rushdie’s alleged attacker
In Yaroun, where Hadi Matar is thought to have spent several summers, locals are keeping their heads down
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
168K+
Followers
25K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0