HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Perfect trip for Lady Panthers

The Permain volleyball team celebrates after defeating Midland Classical during pool play in the Monahans Tournament Friday at the Ward County Event Center in Monahans. The Lady Panthers went 3-0 on the day and will compete in the championship bracket Saturday. (LEE SCHEIDE|ODESSA AMERICAN)

MONAHANS It was a busy day for the Permian volleyball team Friday.

A successful one, as well.

The Lady Panthers took to the court against Coahoma, Crane and Midland Classical during pool play at the Monahans Tournament and emerged unscathed at the Ward County Event Center.

Permian opened its day with a 25-13, 25-10 victory against Crane, defeated Coahoma 25-13, 26-24 in the second contest and then capped its efforts with a 25-9, 25-14 triumph against Midland Classical.

“I thought it was good,” Lady Panthers’ coach Gillian Herrera said. “We wanted them to get out to a fast start, to be the first to 5, be the first to 10, and they did that.

“It’s early in the season, but these games count. Midland Classical has a big team, so it was nice to be able to get our offense going against them.”

Outside hitter Jade Workman had 17 kills in the three matches, along with 10 aces and nine digs to pace Permian’s sweep.

Cianna Harris added 13 kills and four blocks, while Anahi Orona finished with nine kills and nine digs.

Setters Layny Brown and Workman had 30 and 25 assists, respectively.

Odessa High and Compass Academy also were participating in the tournament, but had not finished at press time.

The Lady Bronchos, led by first-year coach Cody Dominguez, defeated Buena Vista 25-22, 25-10, in their first match of the tournament.

The Lady Cougars, led by head coach Christina Bush, were 1-1 at press time, defeating Fort Stockton 25-22, 25-23, before losing to El Paso Hanks, 27-25, 25-19.

Permian, along with host Monahans and El Paso Burges all advanced to the Varsity GOLD bracket on Saturday, where they will be joined by the three other pool winners, along with two wild-card selections.

