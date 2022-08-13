Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Related
Craft lovers converge on Medina for Affair on the Square
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Affair on the Square crafted a successful and very popular shopping event in Medina’s Uptown Park Sunday (Aug. 14). More than 150 exhibitors showcased their arts, crafts and foodstuffs to throngs of visitors. The event began at 11 a.m., and by noon the parking garages behind the Medina County Courthouse and City Hall were totally filled. Latecomers slowly circled the garage hoping for an empty spot.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Heights Greek Festival Is Back Full-Tilt
Sun 8/21 @ noon-8PM Frankly, as much as we enjoy the home-cooked ethnic food that’s always central to church festivals, the whole drive-through/pick-up model was getting a little old after two years. We missed the live music, the dancing, the costumes, the vendors, the church tours. And now, fortunately,...
How to save seeds to plant next year in your Northeast Ohio garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Days getting shorter, hardy hibiscus blooming, and the first leaves changing color signal the beginning of the end of another glorious Northeast Ohio summer. Your vegetable garden may be producing more food than you can eat this time of year, and canning, drying, and freezing can be...
Last call to nominate your favorite Northeast Ohio sub and sub shop
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We are on the hunt for the best-tasting sub sandwich in Northeast Ohio and we need you to tell us where to find them. August is also National Sandwich Month and we decided to celebrate by finding the best sub sandwich in all of Greater Cleveland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clap, cheer and whistle, as this news is all good: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- There is very real suffering and trouble in this world and in every community that I know of. At the same time, it is important to note the moments when the sun breaks through the clouds and people meet -- and exceed -- our expectations. Some do so instinctively and others with great effort.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival is sticking around
The Asian Lantern Festival is sticking around at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo a little longer.
Bummin’ Beaver Brewery set to open this week in Chagrin Falls
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Bummin’ Beaver Brewery is set to open its doors this week. Opening day is Wednesday, Aug. 17. Grand opening is slated for Friday, Aug. 19, with live music and food trucks. The brewery has been in the works more than two years. Final approval...
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Education Station: Horses helping young students in Geauga County build reading confidence
BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A library in Geauga County isn’t horsing around about children’s literacy!. Every month, students read books to the horses at Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center - a creative way to horseplay, while creating confident readers. It’s part of a literacy program that is, let’s just say, a horse of a different color.
Traffic jams mark start of 41st Shaker Woods Festival
This weekend marks the start of the 41st annual Shaker Woods Festival.
Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular event at Lake Milton is back for another year
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) - Arts and Crafts at the Beach is back at Lake Milton. It all starts Saturday.
Areas of Cleveland infested with invasive bug; How to spot their eggs with mating season weeks away
A beautiful but invasive pest causing concern in many parts of the U.S., has taken up residence in areas of Cleveland. With its egg laying season weeks away, authorities are working to stamp out the bug's potential takeover.
Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert
Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
Red-tailed hawk survives harrowing rescue
A red-tailed hawk that was trapped in a dead tree for several days in a Medina neighborhood has been rescued.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
ocj.com
Log Cabin Days coming mid-September
Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville, at 552 State Route 95, Loudonville, OH 44842. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 8 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living. This self-guided tour is available for a small donation which supports the American Cancer Society.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox Recipe Box: Caprese Zucchini Boat
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Caprese Zucchini Boat is a great summertime recipe that uses fresh zucchini and cherry tomatoes. This recipe is a perfect light meal or also works as a delicious summer side dish. Meghan Sedivy is a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Markets and is passionate about creating healthy and delicious recipes with fresh produce. Meghan showed Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick how easy it is to make Caprese Zucchini Boats.
Non-toxic vegetable oil accidentally released into Grand River in Painesville
A white substance was seen floating on the top of the Grand River in Painesville on Saturday, which has been determined to be a non-toxic vegetable oil product, Fairport Harbor Fire Department said.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0