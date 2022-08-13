ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

BEAT OF HAWAII

Breaking: Another Southwest Hawaii Mid-Pacific Diversion

For the second time in three weeks, a Southwest Hawaii flight has had an over-water diversion. Today, Southwest flight 1281 departed Oakland this morning at 9:38 AM, and was inbound to Maui. Something severe enough occurred mid-Pacific that the plane made a u-turn nearing the half way point to Hawaii. Data from Flightaware would seem to indicate the diversion took place at just over 90 minutes into the flight. The flight did a u-turn then landed safely at Oakland at 12:42 PM. There was an unexplained delay before the aircraft actually arrived at the gate, thirty minutes later. Southwest said only that the cause was a “mechanical issue requiring review.” The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737MAX 8.
HAWAII STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino is now open!

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino opened late Monday night to the surprise of many local residents waiting for an opening in September of this year. The casino held a few events last week that was invitation-only but had still announced it was officially opening in September. All that changed last night when rumors circulated on social media that the casino was opening at midnight. That was confirmed in a post on the Sky River Facebook page.
ELK GROVE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry

OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
OAKLAND, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in California

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes left bloodied by Marin Highlands coyote attack

SAN FRANCISCO -- Well known Bay Area ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes says he's recovering from a coyote attack while he was running in the Marin Highlands.Karnazes posted a video of his injuries on his Instagram account and told the San Francisco Chronicle the attack took place early Friday as he was 40 miles into a run and nearing the west parking lot at the Golden Gate Bridge.He had just opened a granola bar when he heard the ominous sounds of prancing behind him.The large animal leaped on him and Karnazes was able to fend it off with a jogging pole. But not before his face was bloodied."I just had something rather terrifying happen," he said in the Instagram video. "I'm out on a 150-mile trail run and I got attacked by a coyote. It was a first. It knocked me over and thankfully I'm running with poles so I whacked it and it ran away. Kind of brutal." Park Service spokesperson Charlie Strickfaden told the Chronicle it was highly unusual for a coyote to attack a human.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Big rig crashes into I-580 wall near Livermore causing sig alert

LIVERMORE, Calif. - A big rig crashed into a median barrier wall on I-580 in Livermore Monday morning. California Highway Patrol reported the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound I-580 at Springtown Boulevard. The collision prompted a sig alert causing two lanes to close for at least three hours.
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead in 6-car crash on I-880 in Oakland near Coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. - One person died in a six-car pileup in the southbound lanes of I-880 Monday morning in Oakland near the Coliseum, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported by California Highway Patrol at 2:57 a.m. just south of the 66th Avenue on-ramp. The first car...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CAZ013-172300- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the. afternoon. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations...99 to 109 lower. elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the. afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and. thunderstorms. Lows 63...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4

Thunderstorms possible in parts of Bay Area Tuesday night into Wednesday

(BCN) — The National Weather Service on Tuesday said there will be enough moisture and lift in the air above the Bay Area late in the night and into early Wednesday for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. The area possibly affected extends from coastal North Bay areas to Big Sur in the south and the Diablo Range to the east.
ENVIRONMENT
KRON4 News

Missing teen girl reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing teen girl, the department announced on social media. 14-year-old Natalia Perez Rivera was last seen Saturday, Aug. 13 around 10:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. Natalia was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black Crocs […]
OAKLAND, CA

