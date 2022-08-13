Read full article on original website
U.S. officials say Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get less Colorado River water after reservoir levels hit critical low
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. officials say Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get less Colorado River water after reservoir levels hit critical low. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Florida gator hunting starts with expanded time, weapons
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida's alligator hunting season started Monday with new rules expanding the time and weapons that can be used. The new rules expanded alligator hunting to 24 hours a day, instead of the previous 17 hours a day, primarily at night and early morning, that had been allowed.
Independent Bill Walker advances to November general election for governor in Alaska.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Independent Bill Walker advances to November general election for governor in Alaska. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democrat Les Gara advances to November general election for governor in Alaska.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Les Gara advances to November general election for governor in Alaska. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lynnette GreyBull wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Wyoming's at-large Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lynnette GreyBull wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Wyoming's at-large Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Certification of Vermont primary election results delayed
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The certification of last week's primary election results in Vermont has been delayed by a technical issue, the secretary of state's office announced Tuesday. The statewide and federal primary election canvassing was expected to take place Tuesday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
Republican Sarah Palin advances to November general election in Alaska's at-large Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin advances to November general election in Alaska's at-large Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
North Dakota's Becker to seek Hoeven's Senate seat after all
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State Rep. Rick Becker, who founded an ultraconservative faction in the North Dakota Legislature and who narrowly lost the Republican endorsement for the U.S. Senate, announced Monday that he plans to run as an independent for the seat held by John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck...
Florida COVID data critic can stay in House race for now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former state Department of Health employee who gained national attention for questioning the numbers in Florida's COVID-19 dashboard can remain a candidate for now in the race to be the Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. A state appellate court on Friday...
