Bear River, WY

Florida gator hunting starts with expanded time, weapons

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida's alligator hunting season started Monday with new rules expanding the time and weapons that can be used. The new rules expanded alligator hunting to 24 hours a day, instead of the previous 17 hours a day, primarily at night and early morning, that had been allowed.
Certification of Vermont primary election results delayed

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The certification of last week's primary election results in Vermont has been delayed by a technical issue, the secretary of state's office announced Tuesday. The statewide and federal primary election canvassing was expected to take place Tuesday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
North Dakota's Becker to seek Hoeven's Senate seat after all

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State Rep. Rick Becker, who founded an ultraconservative faction in the North Dakota Legislature and who narrowly lost the Republican endorsement for the U.S. Senate, announced Monday that he plans to run as an independent for the seat held by John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck...
Florida COVID data critic can stay in House race for now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former state Department of Health employee who gained national attention for questioning the numbers in Florida's COVID-19 dashboard can remain a candidate for now in the race to be the Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. A state appellate court on Friday...
